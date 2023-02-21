Las Vegas, NV

Rental Rate Caps Are Non-Existent In Las Vegas' Housing Boom.

Looking for cheap housing in Las Vegas? Good luck.

"There are no rent control laws in Nevada. Landlords are able to increase the rent to as much as the market will bear." This statement is from an attorney with the Consumer Rights Project for the Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada, Taylor Altman.

Since Nevada housing laws do not require a rate cap on rentals, you will find yourself subjected to rental rates that have no upper limit.

Landlords in Nevada are only required to provide a reasonable notice prior to raising tenant rates at the end of a lease. If you are not on a lease, your rates can be raised virtually every month, though that might be challenged as an extreme abuse of the system.

For people who are unable to commit to a twelve or fifteen-month lease to secure their rental rate, they might expect to pay an extra 20% to 30%, or more, of the longer lease rate. Paying month-to-month allows for the flexibility of a sooner than expected move, but that flexibility is directly reflected in the amount you pay.

There has been some reporting that housing costs are starting to fall in some U.S. cities. But the Las Vegas valley is growing, not slowing.

There are a reported roughly 9,300 apartment units being developed in and around the Las Vegas valley. That will provide for a certain amount of competition, which is always believed to make rates more competitive at existing properties. But with the influx of new residents all the time, it is unlikely to cause an overflow of vacant units.

In a slower market, landlords might offer move-in incentives, or be more willing to negotiate lower rental rates. If you are planning a move to Las Vegas and need to rent, you'll want to first consider doing some exhaustive research, not only on the areas you might want to live in but on rental rate trends and property management policies about rate increases.

A retired Oregon business owner, living in Las Vegas, navigating "Sin City" as a Senior observer of all things wild and wacky.

Las Vegas, NV
