"What Happens In Vegas, Stays In Vegas" ... A Phrase That Has Greater Meaning Than You Might Think.

If Las Vegas is a travel destination for you it can be a very exciting and glamorous 24/7 town. It’s the Adult Disneyland; whatever floats your boat, Vegas can be all that and more.

Photo by Ameer Basheer on Unsplash

Endless neon and nightlife, exquisite gourmet dining, top celebrity entertainment, gambling and beautiful sunny skies nearly year ‘round.

Las Vegas’ main industry and revenue comes from hotel casinos and the tourists they draw. It's a hospitality based town. The majority of service workers earn minimum wage and they rely on tips for their livelihood.

When you come to Las Vegas, carry a wad of small bills at all times. The 15 to 20 percent rule applies here, as it does most everywhere.

Just a bird’s eye peek into whom you might want/need to tip in Las Vegas ..

... hotel bellhop

... ride share or taxi driver

...parking valet

...room service

...concierge

...hotel housekeeping

...waiter

...maitre’ d

...buffet servers

...buffet busboy

...spa staff

...casino table dealers

...coat check attendants

...bartenders

...bar and lounge cocktail servers

...casino floor cocktail ‘runners’

...nightclub ‘VIP’ host (if you are in the “whale” category)

...tour guides & shuttle drivers

...slot attendants (if you win a jackpot, and good luck with that!)

...street performers (but please, not the panhandlers!)

HOWEVER, please also note that in some situations and venues you’ll find that a gratuity has already been added to your bill. If you aren’t aware of this and don’t scrutinize it closely, you might end up double tipping. Good for them, not so good for you!

Anyway, that’s the short list, I’m sure I’ve forgotten a few job categories where workers have their hands out. Not literally, of course, but if you have received service of some sort and find the worker just staring at you blankly, you probably owe them a tip.

You know the advertising slogan, “What happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas”. And that includes your money!