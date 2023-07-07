Tucson, AZ

Get Ready to Laugh Out Loud at the Downtown Comedy Show in Tucson!

Estelaa

Hey there, fellow Pima County locals and fellow Hispanic friends in America! I've got an exciting event to share with you all: the "Downtown Comedy Show" happening in our vibrant city of Tucson. 🌵 Get ready for an evening filled with laughter, entertainment, and cultural connections!

Mark your calendars for this Friday, July 7th, from 8 PM to 10 PM MST. The event will take place at the Screening Room, located at 127 East Congress Street in Tucson, AZ 85701.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v1tRF_0nIfrs9G00
Photo byEventbrite

Tickets for the Downtown Comedy Show are reasonably priced at 10$ , with an additional $2.51 fee. You can easily purchase your tickets online, and if you're a fan of convenience, it's fantastic news: this event offers mobile eTickets! Simply present your digital ticket at the entrance for scanning. So easy!

This event is not only a great opportunity to unwind and enjoy some laughter, but it also supports a fantastic cause. Proceeds from the show will be used to promote the local comedy industry and bring smiles to our community. 🎤

The Downtown Comedy Show showcases an incredible lineup of talented comedians, promising an unforgettable night. From witty one-liners to hilarious storytelling, these performers will keep you laughing throughout the entire show!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VHXRp_0nIfrs9G00
Photo byCall Me FredonUnsplash

I appreciate events that celebrate diverse voices and cultures. This show allows us to come together, share in the laughter, and create lasting connections through humor. It's a chance to celebrate our shared experiences and embrace the joy of laughter. 🌍

So, don't miss out on this amazing opportunity! Grab your tickets, invite your friends, and get ready for a night of laughter and fun at the Downtown Comedy Show. Let's support local comedy and make memories that will leave us grinning for days! See you there! 👋

More details.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Music Lover Always ready for exhibitions: Regular customer to theater

44 followers

More from Estelaa

Tucson, AZ

Savor the Flavors of Summer at Tucson's Ceviche Festival!

🎉 Exciting News! Mark your calendars for the Ceviche Festival happening in Tucson!. Join me on July 13th, 14th, and 15th at Villa Peru for a mouthwatering celebration of ceviche! 🍤🍋 This event is perfect for all food enthusiasts, especially those who appreciate the flavors of Hispanic cuisine. I couldn't be more thrilled to share this incredible experience with you.

Read full story
Tucson, AZ

Guac and Roll: A Flavorful Team-Building Fiesta in Tucson!

🥑Get ready for a sizzling team-building experience at the "Guac and Roll: Team Cooking Challenge" in Tucson! Join Classpop!™ on Thursday, July 20, from 4-6pm MDT at Moto Sonora Brewing Co. Located at 1015 S Park Ave, this interactive event is perfect for spice-loving foodies and teams seeking a flavorful adventure!

Read full story
Tucson, AZ

Indulge in the Sweetest Team-Building Experience: Make the Best Box of Chocolates!

🍫Exciting News for All Chocolate Lovers in Tucson! 🍫. Mark your calendars for the upcoming event "Make the Best Box of Chocolates - Team Building Activity by Classpop!™" happening on Tuesday, July 18th from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM MDT. This fun-filled and educational experience is perfect for team building and chocolate enthusiasts alike. And the best part? It's taking place right here in Tucson at the Moto Sonora Brewing Co on 1015 S Park Ave. 📍

Read full story
Queen Creek, AZ

Unleash Your Creativity at the Queen Creek Cactus Sugar Cookie Decorating Class in Tucson

🌵 Queen Creek Cactus Sugar Cookie Decorating Class 🌵. Tickets: The price for the class is $12.75. Please note that tickets are required for this event. The ticket price includes the instruction, cookie decorating materials, and even a 20% discount on retail items.

Read full story
Tucson, AZ

Ghost Bar: Unleash the Spirits and Embrace the Haunting Delights in Tucson!

Location: Savoy Opera House, 6541 East Tanque Verde Road #13, Tucson, AZ 85715. Ticket Price: $45.00 (+$5.29 Fee) Step into the enchanting world of Ghost Bar, where spirits come alive! ✨ Immerse yourself in an unforgettable evening filled with spirituous cocktails, bewitching snacks, live music, and captivating activities. This event is not to be missed!

Read full story
Tucson, AZ

Sip the Essence of China's Western Mountains in Tucson

Get ready to embark on a fascinating tea journey at the "Rare Teas of China's Western Mountains" event in Tucson!. Mark your calendars for Saturday, July 15th, from 9:00 am to 10:30 am MST, as Seven Cups Teahouse presents an exclusive tasting and seminar like no other. Immerse yourself in the world of Chinese teas as you discover the hidden treasures of the Western tea regions.

Read full story
Tucson, AZ

Desert Babes Bash: Embrace the Glamour and Empowerment in Tucson!

Get ready for a night of glitz and glamour at the Desert Babes Bash ( age 21+) in Tucson! 🌟 Join us on Saturday, July 29, from 7:00 pm to 11:00 pm at The Sea of Glass — Center for the Arts, located at 330 East 7th Street. This fabulous event celebrates and supports women while embracing their strength and grace.

Read full story
Tucson, AZ

Discover the Cultural Delights of Tucson at the Old Pueblo Market!

🌟 Exciting News! 🌟 Get ready for a vibrant and culturally enriching event in Tucson! Mark your calendars for the upcoming "Old Pueblo Market" on Saturday, July 15th. This indoor summer market is a must-visit for all art enthusiasts, jewelry lovers, and those seeking unique gifts. From 10am to 5pm, you can immerse yourself in a world of creativity and talent at The Annabelle Studio, located at 630 East 9th Street.

Read full story
Tucson, AZ

Step into a World of Magic: Stars of Magic 2023 is Coming to Tucson!

🎩 Get Ready for the Magic of Stars of Magic 2023 in Tucson! 🎩. Mark your calendars for an enchanting evening of wonder and excitement as Stars of Magic 2023 takes center stage in Tucson! This premier magical event is set to take place on Saturday, August 19, at the Arizona Theatre Company. The show kicks off at 7:00 PM MST and promises two hours of mind-blowing illusions and captivating performances.

Read full story
Tucson, AZ

Join the Laughter-Filled Adventure of 'Home Sweet Nursing Home' in Tucson!

Get ready for an unforgettable comedy experience with "Home Sweet Nursing Home" at The K Palace Theater on Sunday, July 9! This hilarious and heartwarming show is a must-see for all comedy enthusiasts.

Read full story
Tucson, AZ

Join us for an Unforgettable Night of Laughter: Student Showcase – ImprovBlox Advanced Improv Class in Tucson!

🌟 Exciting Announcement! Don't miss out on the Student Showcase – ImprovBlox Advanced Improv Class happening in Tucson!. Tickets: General Admission is FREE! 🆓 So, gather your friends and family for an evening of laughter and fun without breaking the bank!

Read full story
Tucson, AZ

Get Ready to Pop Off with Princess Prozac at IBT's: A Vibrant Celebration of Art and Culture in Tucson!

Mark your calendars for the electrifying event "IBT’s Pop Off • Hosted by Princess Prozac" happening on Saturday, July 8th, from 1 PM to 3 PM MST. Get ready for an afternoon filled with vibrant entertainment and unforgettable experiences at IBT's Bar + Food, located at 616 North 4th Avenue in Tucson, AZ.

Read full story
Tucson, AZ

"Femme Live at the KAT Club: A Captivating Celebration of Art and Reopening"

🌟 Get ready for a spectacular event in Tucson! Mark your calendars for "Femme Live at the KAT Club" happening on Saturday, July 15th. This mesmerizing showcase will run from 8:30 PM to 10:00 PM MST, bringing you 1 hour and 30 minutes of captivating performances.

Read full story
Tucson, AZ

Join the Vibrant Celebration at Miss Nature's Birthday Bash in Tucson

🎉Don't Miss Out on Miss Nature's Birthday Bash! 🎉. Tickets: Get ready for an incredible evening filled with entertainment and surprises! Mobile eTickets are available for this event. Simply present your eTicket on your mobile device at the entrance. The ticket price is $12, offering affordable access to an unforgettable experience.

Read full story
Tucson, AZ

Unleash Your Entrepreneurial Spirit at "Develop a Successful Artificial Intelligence Startup Today!

🌟 Exciting News for Tech Enthusiasts and Innovators in Tucson! 🌟. Are you ready to dive into the fascinating world of artificial intelligence and explore the potential of tech startups? Then mark your calendars for the must-attend event of the year: "Develop a Successful Artificial Intelligence Startup Today! Entrepreneur." Join us on Sunday, July 9, from 1 pm to 5 pm MST, as we embark on an incredible journey into the realm of AI innovation.

Read full story
Tucson, AZ

Sensual Saturday's - Unleash Your Inner Dancer and Embrace Liberation in Tucson

Hey everyone, I have some exciting news to share with you all! Get ready to unleash your inner dancer and experience a night of pure liberation at Sensual Saturday's - LIBERATING GUIDED DANCE in Tucson!

Read full story
Tucson, AZ

Experience the Melodic Magic Free: Live Music, Karaoke, and Hip-Hop in Tucson

Hey there, fellow music enthusiasts and event seekers in Pima County! As a local lifestyle blogger and a proud Hispanic girl in the US, I'm thrilled to share with you three incredible events happening in Tucson that you won't want to miss! 🎶 Whether you're a fan of live music, karaoke, or hip-hop, these events are sure to leave you entertained and inspired. So, grab your friends and family, mark your calendars, and let's dive into the details of these fantastic happenings!

Read full story
Tucson, AZ

Get Ready for an Unforgettable Night at Premier Fridays in Tucson!

🎉🌟 Exciting Event Announcement! Premier Fridays is coming to Tucson! 🌟🎉. Mark your calendars for July 7th! 📅 From 10 PM to 2 AM MST, get ready for an unforgettable night at Premier Fridays. This event is perfect for all you night owls looking for some Friday night fun!

Read full story
Tucson, AZ

Immerse Yourself in the Jazz Musical Magic in Tucson

Experience the enchantment of live jazz at The Coronet! 🌟. Mark your calendars for Thursday, July 6th, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM MST, as we dive into an evening filled with captivating rhythms and soulful melodies. 🎷Set in the heart of Tucson's barrio, this event promises to be a feast for both your ears and taste buds.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy