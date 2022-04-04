Story behind Will Smith slap to Chris Rock

We are not in the favor of stretching the story with random talk. Let us get to the point about what happened on Oscar night. During the Oscar 2022, Chris Rock made a joke about Will Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. Later, it turned into a historic incident. On every Oscar night, this incident will be remembered by many.

Will Smith Slapped Chris Rock - YouTube Screenshot

Will Smith Slapped Chris Rock At Oscar Event

G.I. Jane is a 1997 American movie. It was a war drama film. Demi Moore shaved her head to play the navy role in the film. In that context, Chris Rock made a joke about the actor's wife and said, "Jada, I love you. G.I. Jane 2, can’t wait to see it. Alright?"

Jada Pinkett Smith did not like the joke and rolled her eyes. Clearly, this shows that she did not find the joke funny at all because she had shaved her hair because of her medical condition, alopecia.

Firstly, Will Smith enjoyed the joke, but as soon as he noticed his wife, he got upset with Chris Rock. This joke made him furiously angry. Suddenly, he got up, went to the stage, and slapped Chris Rock.

Will Smith turned to his seat and shouted, "Keep my wife’s name out of your f—ing mouth." He said this twice.

Chris Rock tried to stay calm and be polite like a gentleman. Then he came back to host the show again.

Will Smith also apologized to Chris Rock after the Oscar incident.

Later, Chris Rock said of the incident, "I'm still kind of processing what happened."