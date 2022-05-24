Carrot Cake

Carrot cakeistock

TWO 9-INCH CUPCAKES OR 24 CUPCAKES

This classic cake is bursting with sweetness and texture thanks to golden raisins and walnuts.

To keep the batter from becoming too wet or loose, squeeze out the excess liquid from the carrots by placing them in a strainer and pressing on them with a paper towel after grating.

3 cups carrots, finely grated (from about 5 large carrots)

2½ cup cake flour + enough flour to flour the cake pans

2 cups sugar, plus additional sugar for unmolding the cakes

2 cups custard cream (optional)

a quarter cup of vegetable oil

baking powder ( 2¼ teaspoons)

2 tablespoons cinnamon powder

1 teaspoon bicarbonate of soda

1 teaspoon vanilla essence, pure

½ teaspoon sea salt,

4 eggs, extra-large

1 cup milk

½ cup walnuts, chopped

¼ a quarter cup of golden raisins

Grease the cake pans with unsalted butter (approximately 2 teaspoons), nonstick spray, or vegetable oil.

STEP

1: Preheat the oven to 350°F and place a rack in the center.

2. In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, combine the carrots, flour, sugar, custard (if using), oil, baking powder, cinnamon, baking soda, vanilla, and salt. (If you don't have a stand mixer, a hand mixer will suffice.) Mix on low for a few seconds, just until the ingredients are well combined, then increase to low-medium and continue to mix until the mixture is smooth, about 1 minute more.

3. With the motor running, add one egg at a time, allowing the previous one to absorb before adding the next.To incorporate, turn off the engine and scrape the bottom of the bowl with a rubber spatula. Reduce the mixer's speed to low-medium.

4. Mix for another minute to ensure that the eggs are completely absorbed. This will also guarantee that all of the sugar has dissolved and the flour has been fully integrated, resulting in a luscious mouthfeel in the finished cake.

5. With the motor running, pour in the milk ½ cup at a time, pausing between additions to scrape the sides and bottom of the bowl. Mix for an additional minute or until the mixture appears smooth. Mix in the walnuts and raisins slightly to combine them.

6. Lightly butter and flour two 9-inch cake pans.

7. Scrape down the bowl with a rubber spatula to get as much batter out as possible, then divide the batter evenly between the two cake pans. If the mixture isn't between 70 and 73 degrees Fahrenheit before baking, the cakes will crown.

(Plunge a kitchen thermometer into the center of the batter; if it's too warm, chill the bowl for a few minutes; if it's too cold, leave it at room temperature.)

8. Bake for 25 to 30 minutes, or until the cake pulls away from the pan's sides and is springy to the touch.

9. Remove from the oven and let cool for at least 30 minutes, preferably 1 hour. The cake should be at room temperature before you remove it from the pan.

10. Put a piece of parchment paper on a cookie sheet, sprinkle with sugar, and one at a time, turn the pans over and turn the cakes out onto the parchment; the sugar will keep them from sticking.

Refrigerate or freeze until ready to decorate.

Comments / 4

