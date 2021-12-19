Blogging: When to post to your blog and how often

A common question is, "How frequently do you publish to your blog?" and there is no right or wrong response. A month and a half? No, not at all. Every day twice? Is it really necessary to do this every day?

There are many blog entries out there touting various ways to schedule blog posts. Most of them advocate publishing no more than once or twice a week. Here's my opinion on the topic: the two blog posting schedules that matter and the types of blogs to which they apply.

To begin with, you must realize that there is no right or incorrect response to this issue. Various sorts of blogs may need different timeframes. This tip isn't something I feel works for every single blog, but it does for the majority of them (after my research).

The Relationship between User Engagement and Blog Posting

To begin with, the idea that daily blog posts would irritate your audience is unfounded. According to this belief, there is no evidence to support it whatsoever. Every day or every other day, I get an email from one of my all-time favorite blogs.

It appeals to me. A month's worth of Sunday auto-responder messages from any other site doesn't come close to providing the same amount of useful information as this one. But users don't mind if you don't publish for a week at a time.

Unless they are relatives or family, your readers are simply interested in what they can get from your blog, and that's the only reason they've signed up for your e-mail list.

Let's get down to the business of setting up the posting schedules.

Every Day/Several Times a Day

Surely this is going to generate a lot of debate, isn't it? The answer is yes. I feel that frequent publishing is good for blogs.

If you can't post numerous times a day for whatever reason, you should at least post once a day. That's exactly what you should be doing for the vast majority of individuals who come across this article and decide to read it. If you operate one of the following blogs or participate in one of the following business tactics, you should publish this often.

Informational/Tip-Based Blogs

A good example is this blog, which discusses blogging, Internet marketing, and SEO. To put it another way, individuals who follow this site regularly will find it useful.

Your blog must feature as much useful, high-quality material as possible if you want to be recognized as an expert in your industry. Posting three to five times a day is OK if that's what it takes.

There are a lot of blogs out there that fit into this category, and that includes yours. When it comes down to it, most personal blogs don't receive a lot of traffic at all. Again, the previously stated restriction regarding readers only visiting for their advantage applies.

Blogging about yourself isn't worth the effort unless you're hilarious or an excellent writer who can keep your readers riveted.

You probably aren't either. Assuming, of course, that you do decide to go ahead and establish a personal blog anyhow. You need to post at least once a day.

I wouldn't advocate posting more than once a day for the majority of personal blogs (because hey, people like to have a little time to think about them, and not just you).

However, if you want any form of traffic, you'll need to post at least once a day. This is because those that frequently read and follow your blog do so. After all, they believe you're an excellent writer or find your humor amusing. They also need a daily supply of really humorous material (but be careful not to overdo it).

There's no denying that publishing every day has certain advantages over posting less often.

Meta-Optimization for Web Search

Blogs that update often during the day seem to be favored by Google, even if this cannot be conclusively confirmed.

Google gets an alert whenever you upload a new article. Your pages will eventually be crawled and ranked by their spiders.

If people get notifications often, it suggests that you post frequently. If you blog often, your site is active and consistently churns out new information for its visitors.

While it's impossible to establish, I've seen a common pattern in my studies of search engine results pages (SERPs).

Alexa ranking

A blog with a greater frequency of publishing generally ranks better than one with fewer posts, even if posting 10 times per day means you'll be elevated to the top 1000 blogs automatically.

Recent forum threads have revealed an Internet marketer's plan to generate $200 per day in AdSense revenue within two months after starting at $0.

In essence, he used freelancers to do low-paying content writing assignments. He used a lot of them, writing 30–40 times a day on his blog.

What happened? He's making $200 a day in AdSense revenue, and that's enough for him. Flat out, in two months. As far as his web enterprises go, this is only one of them.

Here's another one: at 44K, my friend's site receives 14,000 page views each day from an impressive number of visitors.

Every day, he makes at least three new postings. And all of this has happened in only two short years.

I think that's very impressive.

However, in contrast,

There are certain exceptions to this generalization, though. In reality, several blogs would suffer if they were updated more than once a day let alone numerous times.

Blogs for Professionals

Business blogs are those run by corporations that are already well-known in the real world, such as Wal-Mart. The frequency with which these blogs publish new content should be limited to no more than twice a week, if at all (and really, once a week is all you need to be doing).

Why?

Because blogs of that kind aren't intended to be updated regularly. You may usually find out about sales or breaking business news in these kinds of publications.

(Except if it is a local service that people seek on the internet.) What you're seeing here is nothing more than a façade: "we're online too."

Are you prepared to say anything?

You've got something to say that's worth listening to? What is it that genuinely inspires, motivates, and encourages people? Is that what you're asking?

No, I'm sorry.

Afterward, do not utter a word.

There you have it. The only way to know whether blogging every day is right for you is to do it when you have anything to say instead.

However, keep an eye out for inconsistencies. It's okay to draught blog pieces when inspiration strikes, but don't upload them just yet.

