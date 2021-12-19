Blogging: Blogging is one of my favorite pastimes.

People blog for a variety of reasons. My site began as an author platform at the end of 2013.

However, as time went on, I learned that my blog was more than just a platform for my writing and that it wasn't only about the number of visitors. Writing a blog has had a deeper and more significant impact on my life. I'd even go so far as to say that it's altered my outlook on life and the way I conduct myself.

You should create a blog if you haven't already. As long as you are posting for the correct reasons,

Don't expect to make a lot of money from a blog, especially if you're just starting. It's quite difficult to monetize a blog these days. In fact, after three years of blogging, I'm still not generating any money.

Beware of the hype from those offering online courses that claim that blogging is an easy method to generate money without any effort on your part. Creating and disseminating a blog takes a significant amount of time and effort. It's not a passive thing.

When you first start a blog, it's easy to feel discouraged. A novice blogger like me had to learn how to use WordPress. For some time, after the launch of my blog, I worked tirelessly to promote it.

Another item I had no idea about. It's not uncommon for new bloggers to get fixated on their stats and the number of visitors, subscribers, and Facebook fans they have each day. There is a lot of work, effort, and patience required to create a following for a blog.

So what's the point of blogging?

In my opinion, blogging isn't only about generating money, gaining a large readership, drumming up business, or even attempting to sell books.

Ideas, thoughts, views, beliefs, and sentiments may be expressed via blogging. For additional benefits, creating a blog gives you the potential to positively influence others.

Because of Blogging, Who I Am Today

Over the last five years, my blog has seen me through many highs and lows. To commemorate our anniversary in Chicago, my husband and I went to see Paul McCartney and the Rolling Stones at Desert Vacation, and my kids and I went on a weekend trip to San Francisco. Those are just a few of the happy memories I've shared.

As a caregiver for my mother, who had Lewy Body dementia, I've also written about her dying. This year included the death of my mother-in-law from ovarian cancer and the bitter divorce and custody struggle of my son, so I was able to relate to their grief. (Ironically, the worst year of my life occurred soon after I began writing a blog about happiness.)

I like reading, but writing is my true passion, my release, and my way of coping with the stresses of life. When I write, my concerns go away for a bit, allowing me to take a much-needed vacation from my daily routine. It's a life-long addiction for true writers!

In addition to providing me with a sense of closure, the act of writing down my thoughts and emotions has allowed me to revisit good memories.

Throughout my blog posts, I've been able to reflect on my priorities and see whether my life is heading in the correct direction.

Blogs serve as a type of filter for my life since I can't write about everything that happens, every thought, and every sensation. Since I started blogging, I've been able to discover what is most important to me. I've come to realize that the smallest moments may bring me the most joy.

Indulging in a Little Creativity:

My blog allows me to express myself freely as a professional writer. No offense, but writing sounds more glamorous than it is in actual life. For the better part of the last two decades, I've been writing articles for magazines, newspapers, publishers, and clients.

In the past, I've written two young adult novels, travel articles, amusing pieces, and feature stories about intriguing individuals. On the other hand, I've had to write pieces that made me want to vomit to earn a livelihood.

Aside from the occasional Excedrin headache, reading technical articles and one technical book drove me insane. To meet the deadlines set by others, I've been writing late into the night as my brain tries to shut down.

I'm not trying to offend anybody. I may seem ungrateful, but I know that I'm fortunate to be able to earn a job doing something I truly like. It's just as I wanted.

The point is that my blog is my child, and I treat it as such. I write about topics in which I have a strong personal interest and am enthusiastic in the hope that my readers will feel the same way. Having a blog gives me the freedom to experiment, explore, and discover new things as a writer whenever the urge strikes.

My professional writing career has taught me the discipline to produce a blog every week, but I write my blogs whenever I want. This does not take place at the crack of the morning or night, I assure you! That's opulent.

Here are some of the ways that blogging has impacted my life. In addition, as I indicated earlier, blogging may have a profound impact on the lives of those who read it.

Several individuals have commented on my blog to let me know that I've inspired or helped them in some tiny way, and that gives me great delight. Having the chance to engage with readers and other bloggers via blogging has been a great experience for me.

How can you know which kinds of blogs are the most popular? When you see what connects with people, it's always fascinating. My top 10 most popular blogs:

First, here are five tips on how to become a happier person.

This is my most popular blog by a wide margin every year. According to Merriam-Webster, a happy-go-lucky person is careless and unconcerned. Affable, relaxed, unhurried, and mellow are all synonyms. I'm sure we'd all want a piece of it!

Frankie Avalon and Fabian performing in concert with the Golden Boys

To assess Bobby Rydell's autobiography, I was requested to do so. This led to an interview, complimentary Golden Boys concert tickets, and a backstage pass to see Rydell in person.

It was a lovely reward for blogging that I got to enjoy! On the day that Rydell posted my review of their show on their Facebook page, my traffic tripled. I'm serious!

Do not let the Seven Dwarfs of Menopause get the better of you!

Since I started writing, this blog has occupied one of the top three spots. You know what? We'd rather laugh than weep during menopause, right?

Maintaining a Positive Attitude Despite Adversity

I'm not shocked that this blog hit the top 10 since everyone has challenges that make them feel helpless and dejected, so I'm not surprised. I've outlined three basic ways in which we may manage our viewpoint and choose to be joyful despite our difficulties.

What are some of the happiest times in your life?

Is there a time in your life that you consider the happiest? What are your most cherished memories? For those over 70, research posed such a question. On this blog, I post the outcomes of their smart responses.

Because older people tend to be happier than younger generations.

My very first blog post, which was important in launching my blog. According to research, elderly folks and even younger generations are generally happier than us baby boomers. This sparked the inspiration for this blog. One study found that the happiest people are those who are in their early 50s.

It's as simple as 1-2-3 to be happy.

I want my day to be filled with a sense of wonder, discovery, exploration, and expression as if there is no end to the beauty and possibilities. And what's even better? The same is true for you. "This is what I came up with. Using Stumble Upon, I set a new record for the number of visits I had in a single day for a blog post.

Maintaining a positive outlook on life throughout menopause is essential.

As part of the introduction of Hot Flash Daily's new website, I was asked to create hilarious pieces about menopause. For the first time, I was able to express my sense of humor by writing to them! When I was diagnosed with bipolar disorder, I decided to openly discuss all of my symptoms with my friends and family. Yes, for years!

Happiness in Grandparenthood

Writing this post was a breeze. It's a thrill and a privilege to be needed and loved by these adorable tiny creatures. Many individuals feel that the joys of family life only get better and better as the number of grandchildren increases.

Five Snoopy Quotes to Make You "Happy"

Aww, this one was a surprise to me! Snoopy is still a beloved character, after all. When I started a blog on happiness, I was amazed by how much knowledge Charles M. Schultz cartoons had to offer.

Creating these pieces that were so popular with readers was a real pleasure. If you're contemplating starting a blog, here's what I'd tell you: Write about what you're interested in. Let your blog be a source of wisdom in your life. Finally, have pleasure in the journey. Then you'll be able to enjoy blogging as much as I enjoy it!