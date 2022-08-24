Barry Goudreau former guitarist of BOSTON inducted The New England Music Hall of Fame. Sept.3rd. Hampton Beach Casino

On September 3, 2022, Barry Goudreau former guitarist of the band Boston will be inducted into the New England Music Hall of Fame at Hampton Beach Casino, Hampton, NH.

Barry’s band Engine Room along with the band Extreme are the musical talent for the evening. This highly anticipated evening is planned to be fun for their fans.

Co-founders of The New England Music Hall of Fame Christopher Annino and Kadrolsha Ona Carole will be inducting Barry with this honor.

The New England Music Hall of Fame’s Mission Statement:

Our mission is to educate, unite, promote, and preserve the integrity of the New England music scene and the people who represent it. We want to support not just the music but the musicians. https://nemhof.com/

Co-Founder Christopher Annino is an award-winning filmmaker on IMDB and

Simi-pro wrestler. KadrolshaOna Carole is the host of Hollywood Entertainment News.



Yellow Box Entertainment will be filming for the BackBeat From Above film on Sib Hashian, drumming for the band Boston, interviewing frontman extraordinaire Brian Maes, and bass player God Tim Archibald.

Barry always had the interest to play the guitar. He asked his parent to get one for him. A few years later they did. He started to take lessons and did wonderfully. He even played for his church during Christmas time.

Barry met Sib Hashian, a drummer, at a very young age, still in high school the two become friends. They stayed friends until Sib's untimely death.

Barry’s complete bio can be found on https://barrygoudreausengineroom.com/

For Tickets:

https://www.casinoballroom.com/event-detail.php?id=212&fbclid=IwAR1ClYn12HA9e-F4z7JEtQm4ZA6JpF_Bi9Q8BbJn-HrS5IpEwCe5LDjowSU