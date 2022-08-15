Alaina Huffman of Supernatural at Colorado Springs Comic Con. Aug. 19th-21st.

Colorado Springs Comic-Con/Connie Suzanne

Alaina Huffman of Supernatural, The Perfect, Smallville, along with Painkiller will be appearing at Colorado Springs Comic-Con Aug. 19th - 21st. at the Broadmoore World Arena 3185 Venetucci BLVD. Colorado Springs.

Colorado Springs, a family-friendly fun time, pop culture convention in the Springs. This 3-day event will feature celebrities from all genres of TV, movies, and cartoons, and people from the comic art community, as well as a wide variety of vendors from the area with those hard-to-find toys, comics, and collectibles. Be sure to stop by and finish that wish list and even meet some of your favorite celebrities and get their autographs and have your picture taken with them at this family-friendly event, now in its fifth year.

From their website, you will find accommodations, activities, and a list of celebrity guests. Local vendors are what make events work as Colorado Springs Comic-Con a success. Supporting the local community is prime and the key to a successful event.

Professional photographs taken with your favorite celebrity are a treat. Family-friendly activities like Kids-Con are brought to you by the Pikes Peak Library District. They bring you coloring pages, book crafting, trivia contest, prize wheel, green screen fun, Magnatiles, and more.

Parents and kids alike will enjoy the fun atmosphere and community involvement.

There is something for everyone. Three full days at Colorado Springs Comic-Con

All at the Broadmoore World Arena 3185 Venetucci BLVD. Colorado Springs.

Aug. 19th Friday: 3:00 - 9:00 p.m.

Aug. 20th Saturday: 10:00 - 7:00 p.m.

Aug. 21st. Sunday: 10:00 - 5:00 p.m.

Website: https://www.cscomiccon.com/

Tickets: https://www.axs.com/artists/11...

VIP fans entry - 1 hour early

Advance purchase ticket holders - 30 minutes early

Broadmoore World Arena 3185 Venetucci BLVD. Colorado Springs.