Randy Edelman “Around the World in 80 Minutes” July 22- Premier on Broadway- Somerville Massachusetts

Randy Edelman "Around The World In 80 Minutes" Billy Hess

His performances pack a hard punch but not in a jockstrap display of brute force but rather with charmingly precious aesthetics. He transports his listeners through a timeless portal of real emotion full of groove, classical ecstasy, and contemporary pop, infused with life stories broadcasted with a witty sensibility and some of the most beautiful music ever heard by man.

“Around the World in 80 Minutes” is a 90-minute journey of the soundscape of his career as a distinguished composer, a celebrated lyricist, a famed pop music melodist, and an acclaimed film soundtrack architect.

Randy is responsible for delivering life to over 100 blockbuster films including “Last of the Mohicans”, “Ghostbusters ll”, “Gettysburg“, “My Cousin Vinny”, “Dragonheart”, “The Skulls”, “Anaconda”, “Billy Madison”, “While You Were Sleeping”, “The Chipmunk Adventure”, “Angels In The Outfield”, “The Mask”, “Kindergarten Cop”, “Twins”, “XXX”, just to name a few. For television, he created the theme for the hit series “MacGyver“, “ESPN Sports Century”, the theme for “The Olympics” as well as the theme for “NASA.”

As a pop star, he has appeared on the legendary BBC “Top of the Pops” with hits including “Concrete and Clay” and “Uptown Uptempo Woman” and has shared the stage with “The Carpenters” and “Frank Zappa.” He has written some of the biggest pop hits in history including “Weekend In New England” as recorded by Barry Manilow, “Isn’t It A Shame”, as recorded by Patti LaBelle, and “My Place” as recorded by hip hop star Nelly. Other artists that have recorded compositions include, Olivia Newton-John, Bing Crosby, Dionne Warwick, The Carpenters, and an enormous variety of others.

Most recently Randy has released two hit singles. The first is a global post-pandemic anthem called “Comin’ Out the Other Side.” The song is a charismatic, soundscape of party and fun, spreading the vibe of freedom and light, turning adversity into advantage. The song makes sure that every story begins with once upon a time and the fact is it’s up to us to cherish the time we are given to ensure that we live happily ever after. “How Could I Let You Go” is a sorrowful heartfelt love loss flavored with an R&B empathy framing a female narration and an unforgettable and luxurious piano performance.

Those who have experienced Randy Edelman in person reaffirm that there is dazzle in the world on a primal level. He is a musical hero on all levels whose work is of enduring greatness. In other words, he rocks the house.

