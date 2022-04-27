Kadrolsha Ona Appearing at Chiller Theatre April 29 - May 1st. Hilton Parsippany, NJ

Kadrolsha Ona Carole Lulu Carole

Kadrolsha Ona Carole (KO) Host of Hollywood Entertainment News & Queen of the Paranormal (R) will be appearing at Chiller Theatre this weekend April 29th - May 1st. at the Hilton in Parsippany, NJ. Chiller Theatre is one of the oldest pop-culture conventions with it being its 30th year. Stars of yesteryear along with current movie stars & TV series stars all gather to greet and celebrate their fans. Check the convention's website for tickets, times, and schedules.

KO is the host of Hollywood Entertainment News. It’s celebrity gossip at its best with a positive spin. Deemed Oct. 2021 The Best Hollywood Celebrity Podcast by Influencer News Magazine. The TV show is connected to the popular magazine HollywoodEntertainmentNews.com. It can be seen on The Absolute Television Network via International Airports and select Shell and Esso Stations with the rest of her programming. Influencer News Magazine deems KO #1 Fastest growing in rating with over 23 million views weekly.

Queen of The Paranormal Kadrolsha Ona is a Pop Culture Icon, Actress, Author, Radio, TV & Movie personality, Part of the Exorcist Legacy, Humanitarian & 12X Paranormal Awards Winner who has made her mark with her vast expertise hunting with crew members of a popular TV show such as Ghost Hunters & Ghost Hunters International to name a few. She is considered one of the best in the paranormal field with decades of experience. She is the only paranormal celebrity to have her programming aired on Airport TV. Queen of the Paranormal is a registered trademark.

