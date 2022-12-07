Photo of the Renaissance Garden inside the Norfolk Botanical Gardens Photo by Erin in Norfolk

Want to go for a walk in a safe and beautiful place? The Botanical Gardens in Norfolk are awesome!

In case you were not aware, this is an awesome local spot to go for a walk. People run here too. I decided I needed to get out of the house and quite honestly, my neighborhood is not incredibly unsafe, but I just don’t want to go walking around alone.

So, what are my local options for a safe and visually appealing place to walk? Well, the Norfolk Zoo is good for about an hour or so, if you do not stop to look at all the animals for a long time. But they are currently remodeling things (it is currently winter) so I had to find a new spot to get in a decent amount of walking. (I will post on the Zoo soon; I think it is a great local place to visit too!)

Enter… the coolest thing I never knew was here! Okay, I knew it was there, let's be honest we all know it is there, but have we all checked it? I had not, and I am so glad I did. I get there, and my first visit was in October, so I thought maybe there would not be much to look at. There was plenty!

How do you get in? Through the main entrance, there is a gate where you pay to enter, or if you are a member, you show your card, and they can scan it. There is parking right there at the Mirror Lake area, but if you continue past the administration building and the cafe to the main parking, you are closer to the visitor’s center.

From there, you have options! If you go up the hill at the airport end of the parking lot, there is a really neat observation area with a huge information board, and they pipe in the audio from the control tower. I did not think I would be so fascinated by this, but it was very cool. There was a family with kids up there too, and the pilot who was rolling past to get into position waved to the kids. I mean, how awesome!

Going the opposite way across the parking lot, you can enter to begin a walk without going through the visitor’s center. That takes you past the rose garden and off into the rest of the garden. If you want to go through the center, the building is immaculate, and the staff is very friendly. They also highlight local artists and photographers by showing their work on either side of the hall that you walk through as you enter.

Coming out the other side, you can take a left into the Japanese Garden. The trees are beautiful, and an inspiration to try (again) to try to maintain one of my own. Coming out of there is a pond area, then you emerge facing the larger canal section.

There are easily a few miles to cover here, and if you never want to leave the pavement, you do not have to. There are loops that go off the path, that are clearly marked and identifiable if you prefer to get closer to some of the outer water views. There is also a loop trail called the Enchanted Forest, which is about 2/3 of a mile in total, plus the walk through the other sections of the garden to get there. If you take all of the outermost parts of the paths, you can fit in a 3.7-mile loop. I personally prefer to do a couple of internal loops plus the Enchanted Forest which my fancy watch tells me is about 2.5 to 3 miles total by the time I leave. I do not walk incredibly fast, but in about an hour I feel like I have gotten in a safe, picturesque, and worthwhile visit.

Other activities: The Lights! The Garden does a Garden of Lights (Dominion Energy Garden of Lights, to be specific) event each winter, which I will be attending soon and will post about later. In addition to this, they have all the classes ever. Tai Chi, Yoga, plant classes, bird classes, classes on cooking with things you grow, painting classes, so many classes!

Dogs! Yes! On Sundays, you can bring your dog, on a leash. Every Sunday I have been walking, I have seen so many dogs! From 9-10 on one Sunday, I counted 75! All were appropriately leashed, and very well-behaved.

Kids! I do not have small kids, so although the kid-friendliness was not a factor in my decision to get a membership, I have explored the Children's Garden and other kid-oriented spots here, and in my opinion, it is very cool for all ages but has plenty of things to entertain kids of a wide age range.

Accessibility... please check the website for specific information. In my experience, there are paved and safe paths throughout the garden, although there is a slight elevation change in some places I would not consider it a difficult walk in any one area. In addition to this, there is a tram, with a guide who explains things about different areas of the garden as you travel through it. There are also tram stops spread out throughout the gardens in case you tire of walking and want to ride back to the visitor's center. The tram seems to be on a regular schedule, and I have heard the staff say it leaves the visitor's center once an hour.

So how much is it? I paid about $15 to gain entry for the day but then decided to get a membership after getting inside. For two adults (I can bring any other person on any visit for no extra fee) I paid about $120 for the year. Let us do the math… How many times have a joined a gym and not gone… Right. Me too.

So $120 a year, even if I go alone every time, twice a week, is about $2.50 a visit? If I bring someone even half of those times, in my opinion, it is very much worth the money!

I could pay $30 or more each month for a gym membership I don’t use, or I can pay about $10 a month to enjoy getting outside each week. Plus, if you skip a week, the money is staying local, and not going into the pockets of some national gym chain… I think it is a win-win!

Happy side notes! I like looking at cool insects, and I have been able to spot a few on my walks since I started visiting in October… I got a great photo of a North American Wheel Bug, and also a couple of really neat garden spiders. Along with those, there are tons of birds that I have not tried to photograph yet, and an inside Butterfly Garden that is open seasonally, which I have not be able to see yet either. In the spring I will be ready! In the meantime I will throw on a jacket and keep on walking, safely enjoying the fresh air instead of visiting the local gym. If you check the Norfolk Botanical Gardens out, let me know what you think!

https://norfolkbotanicalgarden.org/