Pizza the way you want it! Photo by Erin in Norfolk

In search of great pizza in Norfolk? I tried Cogans in Ghent, and it was delicious!

Pros and Cons of Cogans

3 Pros

1. Everyone can get what they want, no really!

The menu here offers a “you build it” section where you can get two slices essentially any way you want. Yes! So if you stop by with some friends or family, no one has to agree on toppings! No one has to leave out their favorite thing that is not everyone’s favorite thing! Did you not think this was important? How cool is it that no one must settle for something based on group agreement? I did not know I needed this feature, but having four adults in one household with totally different tastes, this is now the go-to place for everyone to get exactly what they like!

2. Can you say beer menu?

This. Place. Has. Options. Seriously! There are screens above the bar that broadcast the beer menu, (33 that I counted at this location, and 44 at the Cogans Pizza North location) and there is something for anyone who might want a beer with their pizza. As of December 2022, some of the options include a Pipeline Porter -Coffee beer with 5.3% ABV from Kona Brewing Company, Hopsecutionser IPA with 7.3% ABV from Terrapin Beer Co., UFO Triple Berry wheat beer, with 5.1% ABV from UFO Beer, and SeaQuench Ale, a sour Fruited Gose with a 4.9% ABV from Dogfish Head Craft Brewery.

3. Casual dive-bar aesthetic with great service!

The look is space gorilla (inspired by an original Ringling Brothers Circus poster), the seating is inside or outside (you can bring your dog if you want to sit outside under the awning), and the staff is friendly. After having been to this location a number of times, I can say I have never had bad service, and the food has never failed to impress.

3 Cons

1. There is not a huge available seating area (although the Cogans North location is much larger, and not far down the road)

It is not a giant place. Although they have 6 or seven inside tables, and a back area with additional seating, I would not bring a giant crowd and expect to sit together. This has never been an issue for me, but I feel like it might be important to some.

2. It can be a bit loud.

It is a bar, and it sounds like one. This is not really a con for me personally, or my friends and family, but it can get loud at times. I have seen families with kids in this restaurant for dinner, and it fazed no one, everyone seemed to have a really great time, and the staff was awesome and sweet to the kids.

3. Parking is not too bad, but it is also not always available super close.

Have I ever been here and not found a spot? Nope. Never. But if you are looking to park without walking much, know that is it in the city, and there are not always spots “right there” to be had. My personal experience is to park across the street on a side road or down the block a ways and enjoy the (pretty short) before and after dinner journey. This is not a deal breaker for me, but when out-of-town guests came (who had less mobility) we did let them out at the door and then found a spot.

But wait, how is the food?

So good. Really! The garlic knots are perfectly seasoned and cooked just right, enough to still have a bit of doughy pull, but also a good firm texture to bite into. Get them, seriously, they are worth it!

The pizza comes in two sizes if you do not order the build-your-own slices. One is artesian, which is a crispy thin crust, and I would consider the size kind about a medium about a 12-inch but oval shaped– too much for one person, but two would probably feel well fed. The other is a traditional thin but not crispy crust in a 16-inch size, which I feel is a generous large. There is also a cauliflower crust option. In addition to this, you have your choice of different pizza sauces. Mild (traditional pizza sauce), spicy (traditional pizza sauce but with a bit of a kick – not spicy like hot, spicy like whoa! Extra flavorful), alfredo, garlic butter, white garlic, BBQ, and pesto. Topping options are extensive and there are plenty of meat and non-meat options to suit most tastes.

Appetizers here are fun and delicious, including a jumbo twisted pretzel (the spicy beer mustard is great!), boom boom shrimp, fried cheese curds, fried zucchini, spicy artichoke dip, and many other options.

Bottom line, if you want a casual and delicious experience, I would highly recommend this place, give it a try and let me know what you think!

https://coganspizza.com/