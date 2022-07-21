Wrestling to Make a Difference: 1CW promoters' valiant dedication to supporting their community

Professional wrestling has not always had the best reputation regarding its level of sophistication, general business ethics, or the morality of those who earn a living from the athletic artform. Not a great deal less negative was the perception of the avid fan base who follows the pseudo-sport. Recently, a scandal further solidifying this reputation within polite circles of society has rocked the largest professional wrestling, or “sports entertainment”, company on the planet, World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE).

Recent news revolving around WWE’s freshly resigned chairman of the board, Vince McMahon, certainly hasn’t helped improve pro wrestling’s image. McMahon was undoubtedly the most influential man in professional wrestling’s return to the tip of pop culture’s tongue from borderline obscurity in the mid-late 1980s, and once again in the late 1990s.

Once again, he’s found himself at the center of major controversy within the twenty-four-hour news cycle, as the now-former CEO of WWE is under an investigation by the sports entertainment juggernaut’s board of directors, amidst reports of paying at least $12 million in “hush money” to as few as four female employees, who were either coerced into having, or consensually agreed to have, sexual relationships with the entertainment tycoon.

McMahon’s despicable behavior is offset by a great many folks in the pro wrestling industry that do not engage in narcissistic, megalomaniacal behavior, rather, they uplift others that surround them in their industry, and arguably, more importantly, they work diligently to improve the quality of lives of the community that makes their livelihoods and dreams realities.

Some are quite famous, as Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is well-known for the laundry list of charities he supports. John Cena made history, not only tying Ric Flair’s record of 16 World Heavyweight Championships from, at least, nationally-recognized promotions, but also with The Make-A-Wish Foundation. Granting over 650 “wishes”, Cena now holds the record for making the most wishes come true. However, as philanthropic as these two megastars are, a major factor enhancing their ability to give their time and money toward these excellent causes is that they can donate quite a lot of time and resources without noticing its absence in their bank accounts.

On the other hand, for two of the best people left in the business, just as much energy, and relative to their respective annual incomes versus that of Johnson or Cena, far more of their money is dedicated to helping those in need within their community.

First State Championship Wrestling, affectionately known as 1CW, runs its shows once a month out of the Houston Fire Hall, located in the heart of the promotion’s namesake, in Houston, Delaware. For an independent wrestling promotion, 1CW does exceptionally well for itself, averaging around 350 fans in attendance at every live show.

That’s a far higher number than most other promotions in the tri-state area. It does so well because many of the wrestlers grew up locally, the promoters know their fans and what their fanbase loves to see, it’s a family-friendly product, and perhaps most of all, because of an intangible possession that both Shawn Hardy and Shawn Carlson own in spades -- altruistic intention.

From left to right: 1CW Promoters Shawn Carlson and Shawn Hardy Alescia Hardy

They’re quite gifted at devising storylines for their talent to play out and their fans to consume. They’re also well-known in the industry, both carrying with them sterling reputations. Shawn Carlson spent time working as on-screen talent in Ring of Honor, a cult-followed cross between a major and independent wrestling promotion just purchased and rebooted by rising global pro wrestling sensation All Elite Wrestling, runs a wrestling school with longtime local professional wrestling expert, Mark Harro, out of a gym in his backyard, called "Workhorse Wrestling Training Center", and still travels the national independent wrestling circuit as his in-character alter-ego, “Ranch Hand Carlson”.

Shawn Hardy is no stranger to working with nationally-recognized promotions, either, as he spent time working with the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA), which is now a single entity, but was once the governing body of professional wrestling in the United States. If you’re familiar with pro wrestling lore, you’ll likely remember a company called World Championship Wrestling (WCW) -- well, the NWA was WCW’s precursor. Hardy has almost always been a promoter in this area, though, as his first promotion, Delaware Championship Wrestling, debuted in 2003.

Hardy was the sole proprietor of 1CW starting in 2011 and remained as such until he took Carlson on as a partner in 2017. His life has always involved wrestling in one way or another, though, as Hardy was a standout high school freestyle wrestler in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, earning his way into a scholarship to wrestle for Lycoming College before he unfortunately broke his hip. For almost twenty years now, Shawn Hardy has been synonymous with Delaware professional wrestling.

As impressive of resumes as both Carlson and Hardy’s are, what continually brings the fans back to the Houston Fire Hall is the philanthropy to which both of these men, and in turn, 1CW, are dedicated. For a front row ticket, fans must part with $25, for general admission, $20, and children five years of age and under, the experience is completely on the house. However, it’s what the two owners do with the money after the show that sets 1CW apart from its competitors that has helped cultivate one of the most loyal fan bases on the Eastern Seaboard and has changed the lives of so many members of the supportive community.

If you know anyone active in the culture of professional wrestling, you’ve likely heard them tell a horror story or two. It’s not uncommon for a lot of talent to drive for eight hours, one way, to put on a show for the twenty or thirty fans in attendance, only to find out that the promoter who hired them skipped out with the show’s take some time during the main event.

For nearly a century, even when the wrestlers were all paid, the pro wrestling industry was considered a “carny” business, where one had to have eyes in the back of their head while “on stage” and behind it, never knowing who to trust and who was looking to ruin one’s career to benefit their own or another’s. The business was built around self-service and greed. To an extent, it still is, but there are more and more morally-sound individuals involved today than ever before.

Hardy, Carlson, and 1CW are representative of this paradigm shift in the profession’s ethical norms, as everyone gets paid what they expected to be paid in 1CW. Everyone, that is, except for the promoters, themselves.

1CW is an anomaly, in that it would be a very profitable business venture if Hardy and Carlson ever took a dime of the proceeds earned at the front door -- but instead of making the promotion work to enable each promoter to drive vehicles made by Lexus or Mercedes, they’ve designed it to solely benefit the community that supports their business. Every single show, usually taking place once a month, a different charity or family in desperate need of assistance receives the check that just about every other promoter in the world of professional wrestling would pocket.

The most recent event was held in June and was called, You Are Not Alone. The exceptionally well-attended event, promoted in honor of mental health awareness and suicide prevention, had its proceeds promptly devoted to a charity that benefits loved ones left behind by suicide victims. Pro wrestling is notorious for being a profession with a remarkably high rate of practitioners who succumb to self-inflicted death. Whether due to drug overdoses, drug-related accidents, or depression-related causes, far too many in the pro wrestling industry pass away well before their time.

1CW is not immune, and that is from where the inspiration behind their events promoting mental health awareness and suicide prevention stems. Eric Chapel, a young performer beloved by the crowd, fellow talent, and promoters alike, devastatingly took his own life in 2019. A rising star within the industry, Chapel seemed to have all the tools necessary to make it in the wrestling business. Perilously, he also carried darkness inside of him, which he communicated to no one.

Even three years removed from the tragic fatality, when asked to comment on the inspiration behind You Are Not Alone, the third 1CW event held in memory of one of 1CW’s greatest champions, Hardy gets a bit choked up. Somberly, he cites, “well, simple -- my friend, my brother, Eric Chapel. It haunts me that I could have done more. They say time heals all,” Hardy remarks before taking a moment to compose himself, “they lied.”

“Chapel held every single 1CW Pro Wrestling championship, except for the Heavyweight Championship, which, had he survived his bout with depression, he was scripted to win two months after his death. I miss my friend. I wish I would have seen the signals. I feel for his kids and family and I miss my friend. I miss the way that he truly made us all smile. He was our [1CW’s] class clown; a true practical joker, always laughing and constantly smiling. There was nothing he wouldn’t do for a fan or a brother,” Hardy recalls, referencing Chapel’s dedication to lending a hand to any supporter or fellow worker in the business (or “brother” in pro wrestling vernacular).

Shawn unnecessarily reasons, “I realize this all sounds cliche, but I’m being honest about my feelings, who the man was, and the legacy he left behind.”

In addition to Mental Health Awareness, 1CW has a few other shows annually dedicated to specific causes, including Bodyslam Autism, Chokeslammin’ Cancer, and Ballpark Brawls, an event that devotes its revenue to the local little league. Another annual event is always dedicated to the awareness of Hermansky Pudlak Syndrome (HPS). According to the NORD (National Organization for Rare Disorders) website, HPS is a rare, hereditary disorder identified by three main characteristics: decreased skin pigmentation (albinism), visual impairment, and excessive bleeding caused by blood platelet dysfunction.

Jeff Klein, who sits ringside at every event as the official 1CW timekeeper, has a daughter who's struggled with HPS for the duration of her life. Treating and managing this disease requires a relatively sizable chunk of change. Since it’s just the way Carlson and Hardy operate, 1CW does all it can to come to the rescue of the Klein family. As one might likely guess at this point, the Kleins aren’t the only families that 1CW assists throughout a calendar year -- especially, during the holiday season.

Every single year before Thanksgiving, 1CW alleviates the worries of at least a few families by letting them know that the big Turkey Day dinner would be provided by the promotion. A month later, 1CW “adopts” several local children, often whose parents have hit hard times, and provides them with a proper Christmas Morning, full of toys, clothing, and stocking stuffers all with their names written neatly on the festively-wrapped packages.

Aside from the annual events 1CW holds, the proceeds from the remainder of the events they hold are donated to various causes. They’ve helped schools buy new playground equipment, fire companies purchase new gear, local families who suffered a tremendous loss via house fire -- you name a cause, and over the last decade-plus, 1CW has likely run a show to benefit it.

Doors will open at 5 PM (with a 6 PM start) for 1CW’s next scheduled appearance at 143 Broad Street, in Houston, Delaware, on Saturday, August 6th. Presented by the pro wrestling company that not only entertains but contributes to its community’s well-being, will be the annual 1CW Hall of Fame show. Each year, 1CW Pro Wrestling inducts several members into its Hall of Fame.

Promotional image of 1CW's upcoming Hall of Fame event on August 6th, when the fourth class in the promotion's history will be inducted. Chris Chandler of CHANDMAN DESIGNS

Last year, locally raised (Laurel, Delaware) and globally-recognized (by wrestling fans) professional wrestling prodigies-turned-wildly successful, twelve-time Ring of Honor World Tag Team Champions, Mark and Jay Briscoe, headlined 1CW’s Third Hall of Fame Class. This year, 1CW’s headlining inductee was less widely heralded than The Briscoe Brothers, but very much just as loved locally, and was even more responsible for 1CW’s consistency as the top independent promotion in Delaware.

Headlining 1CW’s Fourth Hall of Fame Class is a posthumous inductee, longtime 1CW General Manager, and creative team member, Kevin Brittingham. Much like the passing of fellow posthumous inductee, Eric Chapel, Brittingham’s demise at the hands of Covid-19 sent a shockwave through the hearts of the friends, family, fans, workers, and of course, promoters of 1CW.

“Kevin was the purest soul. A man who gave time to our industry, unlike any others, because he never wanted the spotlight. He just wanted people to be entertained,” Carlson remembers with deep reverence. “Kevin had a saying, which was, ‘respect the code,” which meant that we should live with honor and a strong sense of morality, and we should always treat others, and ourselves, with respect. He lived by those words. I do, too,” Carlson imparts, though that much is abundantly clear.

“There is not one day that goes by that I don’t miss him. Before every single show, I listen to ‘Outsiders’ by Eric Church, because that was his theme song,” the younger promoter declares, before wistfully trailing off into deep thought for a few moments.

Brittingham not only leaves behind a legacy that will last for decades in 1CW but also in the form of a family. The way Carlson describes his late friend, one who may not have known the headliner of 1CW’s Fourth Hall of Fame Class can sense, without any inkling of doubt, that they missed out on someone special. “Kevin loved being a father and entertaining. He always had the biggest smile when he was doing either of those things."

The Fourth Class of the 1CW Hall of Fame will be formally inducted following a brief intermission near the middle of the show on August 6th. Aside from Brittingham, others being inducted into the 1CW Hall of Fame mean a great deal to the fans of Delaware independent professional wrestling, as well, all having been long associated with both of Hardy’s successful promotions, DCW and 1CW. For instance, there’s a longtime 1CW mainstay, the recently-retired Greywolf, who has wrestled for Hardy since 2009 and was not only a frequent 1CW Tag Team Champion but also a 1CW IndyRoundUp Champion.

Also being honored is one of Hardy’s longest-tenured associates in the business, whose relationship with Hardy dates back to 2003, The Hellaware Assassin. The Hellaware Assassin began as a manager, known as “The Bouncer”. He was the corner man for the first-ever DCW Women’s Champion, Mickie James, a performer who continues to enjoy a very storied, successful career on top of the professional wrestling industry, the first-ever DCW Heavyweight Champion, Glen Osborne, and former DCW Tag Team Champions, The Pain Syndicate. Hellaware Assassin was also an in-ring performer who enjoyed a more brutal, brawling style of wrestling when he represented DCW as its Hardcore Champion, and also provided commentary for the young promotion from The Diamond State.

Last, but not least, 1CW is inducting Andrew Anderson. Anderson was one-half of the DCW Tag Team Champions and has held a slew of titles on the independent pro wrestling circuit. Anderson is also an actor, having appeared as an extra in 2008’s Academy Award Best Picture-nominated and Golden Globe Best Drama-winning film, The Wrestler, as a member of the Gotham Demonz in Fox’s DC Comics-based series Gotham, and several other films and television shows. Anderson will be unable to attend the ceremony due to scheduling conflicts, but he will be honored by 1CW, nevertheless.

The Hall of Fame show on August 6th will feature one of the biggest, most exciting, and action-packed 1CW cards to date, as in the main event, 1CW Heavyweight Champion, Myles Millennium, will take on his toughest test to date in WWE and Cryme Tyme (tag team with Shad Gaspard) alumnus, as well as current National Wrestling Alliance star, JTG.

Former two-time Ring of Honor Television Champion, Silas Young, will head into Houston to try and take the 1CW Independent Heritage Championship from massive fan favorite and hometown hero, Chris Wylde.

Also appearing will be 1CW Bulletproof Champion, Andino, 1CW Cruiserweight Champion, “Mr. Motivation” Eddie Velazquez, and brand-new 1CW Tag Team Champions, Pure Ignorance.

As per usual, all proceeds generated by this event will be donated toward both, creating greater awareness of the aforementioned Hermansky Pudlak Syndrome (HPS), as well as the benefit of those who live with the debilitating hereditary disorder.

So often in the media, folks hear only the bad news propagated by professional wrestling. Folks that aren’t exposed to the professional wrestling industry regularly likely still believe that it’s a source of entertainment provided by the scandalous, or folks unworthy of trust and respect. Shawn Carlson, Shawn Hardy, and 1CW have been aiming to change that perception for years, flying under the radar of the media until today.

Today, let it be known that there’s a group of organizers and athletes that set up, run, and perform in events featuring matches with predetermined outcomes that, one, does nothing but bring decency, respect, and honor to the athletic art form that is professional wrestling, and two, does more than its fair share to help prop up, in multiple ways, the very community which it exists to entertain.

There is a trend in professional wrestling that is moving toward honoring and highlighting the esteemable actions of upstanding members of a community while parting ways with the parts of it that reek of dishonesty, corruption, and disclusion. That trend -- which, by no coincidence, adheres very strictly to “the code” of Kevin Brittingham -- is personified by two men in The First State, and both of them are named Shawn.