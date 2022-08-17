Scientists Make a Breakthrough in Nuclear Fusion Technology

Eric Sentell

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3spW5k_0hKdjJlj00
Experimental Fusion ReactorNature.com

The image above is an incredibly powerful donut-shaped magnet designed to contain a sustained nuclear fusion reaction.

We have been able to fuse together hydrogen atoms to make helium atoms since the U.S. tested the first hydrogen nuclear bomb.

Harnessing the massive amount of energy generated by fusion to produce sustainable, emission-free electricity presents a much more difficult challenge.

Scientists recently achieved a breakthrough in nuclear fusion technology: "ignition" or the creation of a self-sustaining nuclear fusion reaction.

According to Newsweek:

Researchers at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory's (LLNL's) National Ignition Facility (NIF) recorded the first case of ignition on August 8, 2021, the results of which have now been published in three peer-reviewed papers.

Fusion reactors must heat hydrogen atoms to cause them to "fuse" into helium atoms, unleashing enormous energy as a byproduct. The "fuel" comes from ocean water. The only "waste" is the helium gas, which can be used in industrial applications. No fossil fuels are used, and no carbon dioxide is produced.

To control the reaction, super-powerful electro-magnets create a magnetic "bottle" around the fusing and exploding atoms. Without this magnet field, every fusion reactor would become a fusion bomb. Plus, the magnetic "bottle" keeps the heated atoms from cooling off.

"Ignition" refers to the fusion reaction generating enough of its own heat to continue fusion without any extra heating by external machines or sources. The scientists at LLNL achieved ignition for a few nanoseconds, producing a miniscule amount of energy.

That doesn't sound impressive, but it's a "proof of concept" that will support future research and advancements in fusion technology.

As you might imagine, it takes an awful lot of electricity to power the magnets to contain and maintain a self-sustaining fusion reaction.

Achieving "break-even" in the energy used to heat and maintain the magnetic "bottle" and the energy produced by the fusion reactor will be the next major breakthrough in fusion technology. That is the goal of the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor (ITER).

The ITER has a magnet powerful enough to life an aircraft carrier. Roads in France had to be widened and strengthened to transport some of ITER's component parts. The reactor will cost $20 billion by the time it's finished in 2025.

Fusion technology is arguably the most difficult thing humans have ever tried to achieve. It has eluded us for decades, but with unprecedented scientific collaboration and investment, we seem to be on the verge of achieving the impossible.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Science# Technology# Current Events# Business# Climate

Comments / 8

Published by

Lover of books, writing, teaching, and the St. Louis Cardinals

Piedmont, MO
1274 followers

More from Eric Sentell

"Carbon Capture" Companies Will Get Large Tax Credits from the Inflation Reduction Act to Jump-start the Industry

The Carbon Capture Coalition estimates that the fledgling "carbon capture" industry could grow 13-times by 2035 thanks to new tax credits in the Inflation Reduction Act. Imagine if you could make money by renting your backyard for carbon dioxide storage.

Read full story

See the First Images from the $10-Billion James Webb Space Telescope

The Southern Ring Nebula as seen by the James Webb Telescope.Credit: NASA, ESA, CSA, And STScI. The past week saw the release of the first color images from the James Webb Space Telescope, the much more powerful replacement for the famous Edwin Hubble Telescope.

Read full story
3 comments

Recycling Lithium Batteries Will Provide Power for a "Green" Economy

Solar panels in a field of wildflowersAndres Siimon on Unsplash. To transition to a "greener," more sustainable economy, experts believe we will need a mind-boggling number of lithium-ion batteries.

Read full story
1 comments

New Research Explains How Poor Lighting and Mental "Photoshopping" Led People to See Different Colors in "The Dress"

Optica illusion with a woman's face and a wine glass.Milada Vigerova on Unsplash. Remember "the Dress" that "broke" the internet a few years ago? The one that those crazy, demented fools thought was blue and black when it was obviously white and gold? The one that those insane, bizarre people thought was white and gold when it couldn't be any blacker and bluer?

Read full story
Akron, OH

This Toxic Dump Became a National Park

A $50 million,16-year reclamation effort transformed a corner of Cuyahoga Valley National Park in Ohio from a toxic dump riddled with rusting, oozing chemical barrels into a beautiful marshland filled with trees, flowers, and wildlife.

Read full story
2 comments

Review: 'In The Dark' Combines Mystery, Suspense, Crime Drama, Dark Comedy, and Likeable Characters into Your Next Binge

Hands covering a woman's eyesRyoji Iwata on Unsplash. Netflix has three seasons of the CW show, In the Dark, a mystery and crime drama about a blind, snarky prodigal daughter determined to find her friend's killer.

Read full story

NASA to Spend $100,000 Studying UFOs

NASA announced that they will spend $100,000 on a 9-month study to better understand UFOs. The study will be conducted by astrophysicist David Spergel, former chair of the astrophysics department at Princeton University.

Read full story
6 comments

Science Shows How Exercise Benefits the Brain

Woman walking in the woods at sunriseEmma Simpson on Unsplash. We all know exercise is good for our bodies, but recent scientific research shows that exercise also benefits our brains.

Read full story

How "Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation" Treats Addiction

Funko Pop Captain Kirk from Star Trek: The Original SeriesDom Talbot on Unsplash. A U.S. Surgeon General report issued in 2016 estimated that 21 million Americans have a drug or alcohol addiction. Addiction to drugs or alcohol is more common than cancer.

Read full story

Review: Grace & Frankie

Elderly man wearing hat at sunriseMatteo Vistocco on Unsplash. Netflix's Grace & Frankie, starting Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Martin Sheen, and Sam Waterston, will make you laugh out loud and tear up. You'll care about each of the characters before the first half-hour episode ends, a relationship that will only deepen and grow. Now wrapping up its seventh season, Grace & Frankie is the perfect heart-felt comedy to binge-watch.

Read full story
6 comments

New Research Paper Presents a Different Theory of the Universe's Future

According to our current scientific understanding, an impossibly dense, impossibly hot "cosmic egg" suddenly inflated into the known universe. We call that event the "Big Bang."

Read full story
63 comments

How to Watch Saturday's Solar Eclipse Online

Solar Eclipse, 2020Southeast Missouri State University, University Marketing. A partial solar eclipse will be visible over parts of Antarctica, South America, and the southern Pacific and Atlantic oceans.

Read full story

Researchers Pave the Way to Computers Hundreds of Times Faster That Also Use Less Energy

Mazhar Ali at the Delft University of Technology in the Netherlands just discovered how to make electrons travel in pairs along a wire with zero resistance and in one direction only without the use of magnetic fields.

Read full story
3 comments

Review: "The Thing About Pam" Starring Renee Zellweger Nails "Midwestern Nice" and Sociopathy (No Spoilers)

A woman with bloody face and baseball batPeter Scherbatykh on Unsplash. "The Thing About Pam," starring Best Actress Oscar winner Renee Zellweger, aired on NBC and can now be streamed on Hulu and Peacock.

Read full story
11 comments

Why Do We Hunt Easter Eggs?

Whether you celebrate Easter at a church or a brunch restaurant, I bet at some point this Sunday, April 17, you will spend a large chunk of time decorating, filling with candy, hiding, and searching for some colorfully painted Easter Eggs.

Read full story

Spontaneous Chemistry in Cells May Explain the Origins of Life

Metastatic Melanoma CellsNational Cancer Institute. A surprising, accidental discovery could help answer the age-old question, "Why are we here?" It's a question with both philosophical and literal dimensions.

Read full story
17 comments
Newark, NJ

Are Hydroponics the Future of Farming?

Scientist records data about hydroponic plantsThis Is Engineering. small lakes of water pumped from underground aquifers to soak the crops;. chemical fertilizer to enrich the soil and nurture the plants;

Read full story
1 comments

Genetic Study Suggests that Light Alcohol Consumption Does Not Benefit Cardiovascular Health

Wine pouring into a glassTerry Vlisidis on Unsplash. A recent large-scale study questions whether light-to-moderate alcohol consumption benefits cardiovascular health or actually increases the risk of a heart attack.

Read full story
83 comments

Futuristic Shirt Functions as a Microphone, Hearing Aid, or Heart Monitor

Microphones, hearing aids, and heart monitors can be bulky, intrusive, or ineffective. The shirt on your back, unless it's itchy wool, isn't bulky or intrusive. One day, the shirt on your back could also be an effective microphone that helps you hear or monitors your heart rate and breathing.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy