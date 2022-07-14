See the First Images from the $10-Billion James Webb Space Telescope

The Southern Ring Nebula as seen by the James Webb Telescope. Credit: NASA, ESA, CSA, And STScI

The past week saw the release of the first color images from the James Webb Space Telescope, the much more powerful replacement for the famous Edwin Hubble Telescope.

The $10-billion Webb Telescope orbits roughly a million miles from earth, far from the light pollution and atmospheric obstacles to earth-bound telescopes. Its mirrors are 2.5 times larger than the Hubble's mirrors, making it a far more powerful viewing device.

Because the universe is vast, even the speed of light takes a very, very long time to travel from one place to another. Peering across the cosmos with such a powerful telescope allows us to look back in time billions of years ago.

The Webb Telescope, then, promises to deliver unprecedented views of our universe that scientists will use to produce new knowledge about the furthest stars, galaxies, and planets as well as the origins and formation of the universe itself.

The Webb doesn't just produce beautiful pictures, though. Its instruments will almost certainly discover many "exoplanets," or planets that can support animal and plant life as we know it. Most will likely be too far away for us to colonize, but hey, we can dream, can't we?

Here are some of the Webb's first, most stunning images (so far).

First, compare the resolution of the image from the Hubble Telescope with the same image captured by the Webb Telescope.

Comparison of images of galaxies from the Hubble and Webb Telescopes NASA

Next, look at the Webb's image up close.

Webb Telescope's picture of far-flung galaxies NASA

The next image shows galaxies as they appeared 13.1 billion years ago. The more distant galaxies appear warped or bent because the combined mass of the closer galaxies bends the light coming from the farther galaxies.

Chart showing Webb's pictures of 13.1 billion year-old galaxies NASA

Lastly, the Webb captured an image of a "mountain range" of cosmic gas and dust, the Carina Nebula. Nebulae like this birth stars.

Carina Nebulae, a birthplace of stars NASA

To see more amazing images from the Webb Telescope, you can follow the NASA Webb twitter account at https://twitter.com/NASAWebb.