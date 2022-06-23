Review: 'In The Dark' Combines Mystery, Suspense, Crime Drama, Dark Comedy, and Likeable Characters into Your Next Binge

Hands covering a woman's eyes Ryoji Iwata on Unsplash

Netflix has three seasons of the CW show, In the Dark, a mystery and crime drama about a blind, snarky prodigal daughter determined to find her friend's killer.

The first season opens with Murphy (Perry Matfield) living life one hazy, drunken one-night stand at a time. She's selfish, sarcastic, and difficult for everyone around her. Then she discovers one of her few friends -- a teen drug dealer who once saved her life -- dead in an alley.

Murphy begins searching for the killer, which gets her involved with Chicago drug dealers, an intense and passionate relationship with burly, charming Max (Casey Diedrick), and a conspiracy far wider and deeper than she could have imagined.

Her friends, Jess (Brooke Markham), Felix (Morgan Krantz), and Darnell (Keston John), help her along the way and become enmeshed along with her. When they solve the mystery, Murphy must deal with startling fall-out for her relationships.

The plot combines mystery, crime drama, and dark comedy. You may not laugh out loud, but you'll chuckle at some of Murphy's sarcasm and insults. As the show progresses, the plot twists grow more twisty and the characters' schemes become partly hilarious for their outlandishness and partly suspenseful because they could all die if their plans don't work.

Season 2 "breaks bad." Murphy's surprising skills bring her inside the orbit of Chicago's top drug dealer. This season focuses on Murphy and her friends being drawn deeper into the drug trade and money laundering while working to escape by bringing down the top dealer without the police finding out how complicit they were. They find themselves coming up with scheme after scheme to cover their own tracks, stay out of prison, and stay alive.

Max and Murphy have an on-again, off-again relationship that swings from "love of my life" to "I hate your face." They take turns sacrificing to save each other's lives and discovering and calling out each other's betrayals.

Jess, Felix, and Darnell have their own side-plots that provide more significant roles in the main story as well as deepen their characters. Jess finds love and betrayal, Felix offers comedic relief as the uptight but heart-felt nerd, and Darnell navigates choosing among family and helping Murphy.

By Season 3, Murphy and her friends escape to Canada with fake identities. They barely begin their new lives before Jess is mysteriously kidnapped, leaving blind Murphy marooned at a bus stop in Canada. The search for Jess brings everyone back together, back to the states, and back into the web of drug dealers, zealous police, and an unknown wildcard.

Throughout In the Dark, the gang comes up with complicated plans to solve their problems that almost work except for someone's unpredictable decision, action, or miscommunication. Season 1 makes you love the characters as they seek the truth, and the next two seasons keep you glued with the ever-more-complicated plot twists and character conflicts.

Enjoy your next comfort binge.