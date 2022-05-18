How "Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation" Treats Addiction

Eric Sentell

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rto3Z_0fhXv47200
Funko Pop Captain Kirk from Star Trek: The Original SeriesDom Talbot on Unsplash

A U.S. Surgeon General report issued in 2016 estimated that 21 million Americans have a drug or alcohol addiction. Addiction to drugs or alcohol is more common than cancer.

Dr. Luigi Gallimberti treats addiction with "transcranial magnetic stimulation," a new technology with very promising results so far.

Transcranial magnetic stimulation, or TMS, is part science-fiction and part stunning simplicity. It reminds me of the Star Trek gizmos Bones used.

TMS rests on the growing knowledge of the human brain and its functioning. Fran Smith of National Geographic explains:

After spending decades probing the brains of drug-loving lab animals and scanning the brains of human volunteers, scientists have developed a detailed picture of how addiction disrupts pathways and processes that underlie desire, habit formation, pleasure, learning, emotional regulation, and cognition.
Addiction causes hundreds of changes in brain anatomy, chemistry, and cell-to-cell signaling, including in the gaps between neurons called synapses, which are the molecular machinery for learning.
By taking advantage of the brain’s marvelous plasticity, addiction remolds neural circuits to assign supreme value to cocaine or heroin or gin, at the expense of other interests such as health, work, family, or life itself.

Contrary to popular belief, the human brain changes throughout life. It rewires itself in response to the environment.

For example, when you learn to ride a bike, you may struggle to figure out how to make your limbs work together and simultaneously balance your weight. The brain doesn't have the necessary neural pathways yet.

Once you learn how to ride a bike, you'll know how to ride for the rest of your life. You can hop on after 70 years of not riding and take off. Your brain "rewired" itself with the necessary neural pathways or "wiring."

Chemical substances change the brain's wiring. They activate certain neural pathways over and over. Addiction occurs when the repeatedly activated pathways become so ingrained that other pathways, like those that control cravings and impulses, become weak in comparison.

TMS intervenes in the brain's neural pathways. It uses electricity and a coiled wire to create a magnetic field that alters the patient's brain activity. Smith of National Geographic explains:

Our brains run on electrical impulses that zip among neurons with every thought and movement. Brain stimulation, which has been used for years to treat depression and migraines, taps that circuitry. The device is nothing but a coiled wire inside a wand. When electric current runs through it, the wand creates a magnetic pulse that alters electrical activity in the brain.

In other words, Dr. Luigi Gallimberti holds a strong magnet next to someone's head to treat addiction.

Gallimberti and two colleagues recruited a group of cocaine addicts to test the effectiveness of TMS compared to standard treatment. Sixteen of the addicts underwent TMS. Thirteen received standard care for addiction, including anti-depressants and anxiety medicine.

After one month, 11 of 16 people in the TMS group were off cocaine, compared to only 3 of 13 in the standard care group.

The magnetic field next to a TMS patient's head "rewires" the brain's neural pathways for regulating desires, cravings, and impulses. It helps people relearn how to not be addicted.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Science# technology# health# medicine# addiction

Comments / 0

Published by

Lover of books, writing, teaching, and the St. Louis Cardinals

Piedmont, MO
1171 followers

More from Eric Sentell

Review: Grace & Frankie

Elderly man wearing hat at sunriseMatteo Vistocco on Unsplash. Netflix's Grace & Frankie, starting Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Martin Sheen, and Sam Waterston, will make you laugh out loud and tear up. You'll care about each of the characters before the first half-hour episode ends, a relationship that will only deepen and grow. Now wrapping up its seventh season, Grace & Frankie is the perfect heart-felt comedy to binge-watch.

Read full story
6 comments

New Research Paper Presents a Different Theory of the Universe's Future

According to our current scientific understanding, an impossibly dense, impossibly hot "cosmic egg" suddenly inflated into the known universe. We call that event the "Big Bang."

Read full story
59 comments

How to Watch Saturday's Solar Eclipse Online

Solar Eclipse, 2020Southeast Missouri State University, University Marketing. A partial solar eclipse will be visible over parts of Antarctica, South America, and the southern Pacific and Atlantic oceans.

Read full story

Researchers Pave the Way to Computers Hundreds of Times Faster That Also Use Less Energy

Mazhar Ali at the Delft University of Technology in the Netherlands just discovered how to make electrons travel in pairs along a wire with zero resistance and in one direction only without the use of magnetic fields.

Read full story
3 comments

Review: "The Thing About Pam" Starring Renee Zellweger Nails "Midwestern Nice" and Sociopathy (No Spoilers)

A woman with bloody face and baseball batPeter Scherbatykh on Unsplash. "The Thing About Pam," starring Best Actress Oscar winner Renee Zellweger, aired on NBC and can now be streamed on Hulu and Peacock.

Read full story
11 comments

Why Do We Hunt Easter Eggs?

Whether you celebrate Easter at a church or a brunch restaurant, I bet at some point this Sunday, April 17, you will spend a large chunk of time decorating, filling with candy, hiding, and searching for some colorfully painted Easter Eggs.

Read full story
Newark, NJ

Are Hydroponics the Future of Farming?

Scientist records data about hydroponic plantsThis Is Engineering. small lakes of water pumped from underground aquifers to soak the crops;. chemical fertilizer to enrich the soil and nurture the plants;

Read full story

Spontaneous Chemistry in Cells May Explain the Origins of Life

Metastatic Melanoma CellsNational Cancer Institute. A surprising, accidental discovery could help answer the age-old question, "Why are we here?" It's a question with both philosophical and literal dimensions.

Read full story
16 comments

Genetic Study Suggests that Light Alcohol Consumption Does Not Benefit Cardiovascular Health

Wine pouring into a glassTerry Vlisidis on Unsplash. A recent large-scale study questions whether light-to-moderate alcohol consumption benefits cardiovascular health or actually increases the risk of a heart attack.

Read full story
78 comments

Futuristic Shirt Functions as a Microphone, Hearing Aid, or Heart Monitor

Microphones, hearing aids, and heart monitors can be bulky, intrusive, or ineffective. The shirt on your back, unless it's itchy wool, isn't bulky or intrusive. One day, the shirt on your back could also be an effective microphone that helps you hear or monitors your heart rate and breathing.

Read full story
2 comments

Bacteria May Allow Humans to Breathe on Mars

Depiction of a person in a spacesuit walking on MarsNicolas Lobos. Elon Musk popularized the idea of colonizing Mars, but hardcore fans of space exploration know how many hurdles stand between humans and a Martian colony.

Read full story
44 comments

The First All-Electric Airplane Prepares for Take-Off

Electric airplanes are coming soonRoss Parmley on Unsplash. An Israeli company, Eviation, is set to make the world's first passenger flight with an all-electric airplane. In the not-too-distant future, living next to the airport won't be nearly as loud.

Read full story
95 comments

King Tut's Dagger Was Other-Worldly

His tomb was never robbed by thieves, archeologists, or Brendan Fraser's character Rick O'Connell from The Mummy. King Tut's untouched tomb contained gold, jewels, and artifacts that we had never before seen in a the tomb of an Egyptian Pharaoh.

Read full story
15 comments

NASA's Recent Research Projects Seem like Science Fiction

From Star Wars to Star Trek, science fiction almost always includes extremely fast rates of space travel. Captain Kirk commands, "Full warp," for the Enterprise. Han Solo pilots the Millennium Falcon into "hyper-space."

Read full story
38 comments

New "Biohybrid" Fish Swims for 108 Days with Human Heart Cells Grown from Stem Cells

Biohybrid Fish SwimmingHarvard SEAS Twitter Acount. I've written previously about the first "pig-human" heart transplant. Researchers hope to one day grow human hearts inside pigs, which can then be harvested for use in humans.

Read full story
9 comments

How to Find your Birthday's Cosmos Photo from the Hubble Space Telescope

More than 12 billion years of cosmic history are shown in this panoramic view of thousands of galaxies in various stages of assembly. The viNASA. The famous Hubble Space Telescope has been snapping photos of distant stars, nebulae, supernovae, and planets for thirty years.

Read full story
1 comments

'AirCar' Takes the Next Step Toward Flying Cars

Concept Art for the AirCar by Klein VisionKlein Vision. They're rocket-fueled Cadillacs like what Marty McFly saw in Back to the Future, right?. Actually, flying cars have existed in some form since 1917. A little over a century later, we are on the cusp of real-life flying cars.

Read full story
7 comments

Lab-Grown Meat Could Taste and Smell like "Conventional" Meat in the Near Future

Filet Mignon. The King of Steaks.Chad Montano on Unsplash. One day, the server at your favorite steakhouse may ask:. You may buy chicken from the Cultivated section of the meat department before checking for too-good-to-pass-up deals in the Farmed section.

Read full story
28 comments

A Nuclear Reactor the Size of a Hot Tub Could Power Your Neighborhood One Day

Many scientists believe a sustainable future will require a combination of reduced energy consumption, increased renewable energy production, and nuclear energy. The nuclear energy will supplement renewable energy production when the wind doesn't blow or the sun doesn't shine.

Read full story
97 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy