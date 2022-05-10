New Research Paper Presents a Different Theory of the Universe's Future

According to our current scientific understanding, an impossibly dense, impossibly hot "cosmic egg" suddenly inflated into the known universe. We call that event the "Big Bang."

The universe is still expanding. What the universe expands into, remains an open question.

Dark Energy?

Scientists believe "dark energy," or an undetectable form of energy, might be driving the expansion of the universe.

They have not observed or measured dark energy directly, but galaxies are moving apart from each other faster than expected. Something seems to be accelerating their speed, and scientists hypothesize dark energy as the culprit.

Most scientists believe dark energy is a "cosmological constant," or a perpetual force. It will never end, and therefore the universe will never stop expanding.

Big Crunch?

Other scientists contest those ideas. They think dark energy could run out of force one day, and the expansion of the universe will gradually slow and then stop completely. The universe will begin to contract. A "Big Crunch" will follow the Big Bang.

The research article, titled, "Rapidly descending dark energy and the end of cosmic expansion," assumes that dark energy is not a cosmological constant and will gradually peter out.

Then the authors develop a mathematical model of the universe's expansion that suggests contraction could begin in about 100 million years.

The Bottom-Line

So, the universe seems to be screwed either way.

If dark energy is a cosmological constant, then the universe will continue expanding forever. Eventually, the energy and heat of the universe will become far too dispersed to sustain stars, planets, and life. The universe will die a "heat death."

If dark energy is not a cosmological constant, then the universe will stop expanding one day and begin collapsing. Galaxies and stars will melt each other and the planets and inhabitants around them. The universe will die a different kind of heat death.

But don't worry. You won't be here 100 million years from now to find out who was right.