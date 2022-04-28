How to Watch Saturday's Solar Eclipse Online

Solar Eclipse, 2020 Southeast Missouri State University, University Marketing

A partial solar eclipse will be visible over parts of Antarctica, South America, and the southern Pacific and Atlantic oceans.

It's not the most conveniently located eclipse for people in North America, but thanks to the miracles of technology, you can watch the eclipse online.

The YouTube channel Gyaan ki Gareebi live will begin streaming the eclipse around 1:45 p.m. Eastern time.

Gyaan ki Gareebi offers various videos about space exploration and technology on the YouTube channel. You can also read Gareebi's blog, in which he explains solar eclipses, Falcon-9 rocket launches, and more.

The eclipse will start at 2:45 p.m. Eastern time. The eclipse will reach its fullest at 4:41 p.m. and end at 6:45 p.m. Eastern time.

Sky-gazers will want to hop on a laptop or mobile device ahead of the fullest extent of the eclipse. The most committed can spend the entire afternoon watching the eclipse on the Gyaan ki gareebi live YouTube channel.

In 2020, I had the good fortune of being in "the path of totality" for a solar eclipse. The moon blocked the sun completely, achieving a "total" solar eclipse. The sky and air around me resembled dusk, and then birds began singing their evening songs.

With protective lenses usually used for welding metals, I was able to stare directly at the blocked sun and the halo of light spilling around the moon.

Watching a livestream of a partial eclipse may not compare to chilling in the path of totality, but it's a cheap, convenient way to chase after an eclipse experience.