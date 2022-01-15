10 Popular and 5 Lesser-Known Quotes from Martin Luther King, Jr.

Photo of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. being arrested in Montgomery, Alabama, for "loitering" in 1958. Associated Press, Public Domain

The Quotable Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

On Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, people flood social media with memes picturing Dr. King and quoting some of his most famous sayings.

You're certain to see quotes from the "I Have a Dream" speech and "Letter from Birmingham Jail."

According to USA Today, here are Dr. King's ten most popular quotes:

"The time is always right to do what is right."

"Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that."

"Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere." (One of my personal favorites)

"Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter."

"I have decided to stick with love. Hate is too great a burden to bear."

"Faith is taking the first step even when you don’t see the whole staircase."

"Forgiveness is not an occasional act; it is a constant attitude."

"Life's most persistent and urgent question is, 'What are you doing for others?''

"Nothing in the world is more dangerous than sincere ignorance and conscientious stupidity."

"We must accept finite disappointment, but never lose infinite hope."

It's easy to see why these quotes go viral every MLK Day. They're proverbs full of wisdom for living better lives and leaving the world better than we found it.

But you're less likely to see certain other quotes from less well-known speeches and essays.

The Less-Quoted Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

People tend to focus on the wisdom of Dr. King's teaching about nonviolence, human dignity, and love. We gravitate toward his sayings that apply to self-improvement, inspire persistence, and promote love, equality, and harmony.

But Dr. King said many things you don't often see or hear quoted. Here are five powerful, thought-provoking Dr. King quotes compiled by the Columbus Dispatch.

" Give Us the Ballot ," Prayer Pilgrimage for Freedom, Washington, D.C., May 17, 1957:

"Give us the ballot, and we will no longer have to worry the federal government about our basic rights. Give us the ballot and we will no longer plead to the federal government for passage of an anti-lynching law; we will by the power of our vote write the law on the statute books of the South and bring an end to the dastardly acts of the hooded perpetrators of violence. Give us the ballot and we will transform the salient misdeeds of bloodthirsty mobs into the calculated good deeds of orderly citizens."

“I Have a Dream,” March for Freedom and Jobs, Washington, D.C., Aug. 28, 1963:

"Let us not seek to satisfy our thirst for freedom by drinking from the cup of bitterness and hatred. We must forever conduct our struggle on the high plain of dignity and discipline. We must not allow our creative protests to degenerate into physical violence. Again and again, we must rise to the majestic heights of meeting physical force with soul force. The marvelous new militancy, which has engulfed the Negro community, must not lead us to a distrust of all white people, for many of our white brothers, as evidenced by their presence here today, have come to realize their destiny is tied up in our destiny."

"The Quest for Peace and Justice," Nobel Peace Prize lecture, University of Oslo, Dec. 11, 1964:

"...I have the personal faith that mankind will somehow rise up to the occasion and give new directions to an age drifting rapidly to its doom. In spite of the tensions and uncertainties of this period something profoundly meaningful is taking place. Old systems of exploitation and oppression are passing away, and out of the womb of a frail world new systems of justice and equality are being born."

"Beyond Vietnam: A Time to Break the Silence," Riverside Church, New York City, April 4, 1967:

"Somehow this madness must cease. We must stop now. I speak as a child of God and brother to the suffering poor of Vietnam. I speak for those whose land is being laid waste, whose homes are being destroyed, whose culture is being subverted. I speak of the— for the poor of America who are paying the double price of smashed hopes at home, and death and corruption in Vietnam. I speak as a citizen of the world, for the world as it stands aghast at the path we have taken. I speak as one who loves America, to the leaders of our own nation: The great initiative in this war is ours; the initiative to stop it must be ours."

"The Other America," Stanford University, April 14, 1967:

"... although it may be true that morality cannot be legislated, behavior can be regulated. Even though it may be true that the law cannot change the heart, it can restrain the harvest. Even though it may be true that the law cannot make a man love me, it can restrain him from lynching me, and I think that’s pretty important also. And so while the law may not change the hearts of men, it can and it does change the habits of men. And when you begin to change the habits of men, pretty soon the attitudes will be changed."

Just as it's easy to see why some MLK quotes go viral each year, it's equally easy to see why quotes like these do not. They're longer for one thing, but they're also more challenging to live out both individually and as a society.