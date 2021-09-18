Piedmont, MO

Clearwater School Foundation Sells Fundraising Calendar

Clearwater Tigers MascotClearwater Schools, Piedmont, MO

The Clearwater School Foundation is selling Prize Giveaway Calendars at paypal.me/clearwaterfoundation to raise money for local students and teachers.

Past Foundation projects have provided 1-to-1 Chromebooks for students, a photo printing kiosk for business students to gain experiential learning, and a playground for the elementary school.

These are truly remarkable achievements for a rural district like Clearwater Schools and a community the size of Piedmont, Missouri. Few schools this size can boast of 1-to-1 Chromebooks.

None of it would have been possible if many community members had not supported the Clearwater School Foundation.

The Prizes

Purchasing a calendar gets 31 entries to the daily prize giveaways throughout the month of October. Calendars cost $20 each.

You may purchase multiple calendars or entries, and you can win multiple times.

The average prize value is $50.

Prizes include gift certificates to local eateries like Robbi's Zephyr Cafe, Tequilas Mexican Restaurant, and Hercules BBQ.

The local butcher, Piedmont Meat Processing, will also make sides of ribs available. If local honey is your thing, you can win jars of honey from Humble B Honey.

You can also win merchandise and gift baskets from local businesses such as the clothing store Deerly Loved, the antique shop Sunflower Relics, and the bait-and-tackle shop Hill Billy Pro.

Beloved home decor store Paula's Home Creations is offering a gift basket, and you might win a $100 gift card to local hardware store Turnboughs Building Supply.

There are even $100 massages available.

To purchase a calendar, visit paypal.me/clearwaterfoundation.

Calendar

Here is the full calendar:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ipPRp_0bzw8zWn00
Eric Sentell

Sponsor List

And here are the sponsors who so generously provided these prizes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3luwK8_0bzw8zWn00
Eric Sentell

