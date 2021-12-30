Kodiak, Alaska, Breaks Statewide Temperature Record At 67 Degrees

Photo by Ashley Bilbrey from Pexels

The holiday season has been weird in terms of temperatures. The South has had at 35 degrees above the usual temperatures you'd expect. In the North, temperatures have been 25 degrees below.

But despite temperatures being so different and weird, the weirdest temperatures of them all have been in Alaska.

Incredible Warmth... In Alaska

When you think of Alaska, you think of cold, plenty of snow and not as much sunshine compared to other states. That image gets shattered when you consider that on last Sunday, Kodiak Island - located in southern Alaska - reached 67 degrees.

To put it in perspective, that's warmer than Southern California temperatures that day.

That phenomenon set the record for the warmest December day in Alaska, according to the National Weather Service in Anchorage. It also broke records in Alaska dating as far back as 1953.

What makes this record so interesting though is the distinct lack of sunlight Alaska gets this time of year. The sun is only above the horizon for a total of six hours per day in late December Kodiak. It starts at 10 am and sets shortly after 4 pm.

That window of sunlight is in the area that is exposed to the least amount of sunlight in the entire Northern Hemisphere. And yet, it managed to warm up to this temperature.

This Is The New Normal Now

As Kodiak island is hit with these weird temperatures and the unusual climate changes that have occurred over the span of the past month, people are starting to grow numb to these extreme weather conditions.

It's a clear sign that the environment is changing right now and moving forward if our habits don't change, we will continue to see these 'never before seen' occurrences in various ways. The fact that Alaska is warming up now and the atmosphere is dishing out warmer and wetter air during a usually cold season means things have changed and so should we.