It'll Be A White Christmas For Some Or A Hawaiian Christmas For Others

Eric S Burdon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zoyAO_0dSbdwgK00
Photo by Radu Andrei Razvan from Pexels

This Christmas is meant to be the Christmas everyone is getting back together with other families. After all, an estimated 109 million Americans are flying or driving during the Christmas week to visit families. Thankfully, that travel should be mostly hassle-free in terms of the weather for most.

For others though, each end of the country will have travellers experiencing some travel woes.

Tropical-Like Storms Might Cause Travel Delays

One source of the travel woes comes in the form of a storm that's currently forming in the Gulf of Mexico. If it was being formed two months ago, there would've been potential for this storm to be a tropical storm. However, as it stands, the water temperature in the Gulf of Mexico is warmer than usual.

It's at ocean temperatures right now which is more on par to the November temperatures which signifies the end of hurricane seasons.

Even so, the storm that's forming now would be more like a subtropical storm than anything else. It's to be expected to hit today (Tuesday, December 2021) in the early morning and get stronger throughout the day.

Fortunately, according to the Weather Prediction Center, this storm is to hit across the Florida Peninsula. As a result, some thunderstorms could produce gusts, tornadoes and waterspouts that could damage the area.

If you're leaving or going for the holidays across Florida, expect some delays in flights.

Major Storm Systems On The West

On the other side of the country, winter is in full blast. There was a brief lull in the storms Tuesday morning, however, there is to be expected multiple storms hitting the West Coast all through Christmas.

Out of all the states, this will be the location that'll be the most consistent with travel disruptions. Even so, these winter storms have a silver lining as they address the states that faced incredible drought and have missed skiing during the season thus far.

These multiple storms are expected to move through western Oregon and travel into the Sierra Nevada where we're expected to see the highest five-day totals.

In more elevated areas, there will also be a lot of snow too which will cause a rapid change from the drought of snow the area has been in.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
Christmasholiday travelweatherclimatestorms

Comments / 2

Published by

Some random guy who likes to talk about the weather.

942 followers

More from Eric S Burdon

California State

California Snow Drought Ends Dramatically With More Snow To Come

Californians have been experiencing a lack of snow during the winter season until recently. In the span of two weeks, the average snowpack in California went from a meagre 18% to 98%, due in part to the river events they experienced.

Read full story
2 comments
Minnesota State

Intense Storm Created First Ever Sighted Tornado In Minnesota In December

Wednesday brought forth an intense storm system that moved from the Rockies into the Plains, bringing with it severe weather, tornadoes, extreme fire danger and widespread winds.

Read full story
Kentucky State

Tornadoes Ravaged Kentucky As Death Toll Rises Over 80

Over this weekend, 88 people in Kentucky have died as a result of a tornado crossing through eight states in the Midwest and South US. Gov. Andy Beshear said to reporters that the death toll figures are from emergency management officials. As such, the numbers could differ from what county coroners could be reporting.

Read full story

Rescuers Still Looking For Survivors After Tornadoes Tore Through Multiple States

Nighttime tornadoes went through several states this weekend, tearing apart homes, businesses while downing power lines, scattering debris and killing dozens of people. As a result, rescuers have been out on the search in the aftermath of this devastating storm looking for survivors that are trapped under the rubble.

Read full story

Nighttime Tornadoes Expected To Hit Central US This Weekend

With dangerous storms expected in the South, a powerful storm is expected to race across the central US and provide potential hazards in the process. One of those things being strong nighttime tornadoes, along with heavy snow and strong winds.

Read full story
241 comments

2021's Hurricane Season Broke Costs Compared To Last Year

Now that the hurricane season has ended, research is coming in with regard to the data on hurricanes. At this point in time, we have an understanding of the 2021 hurricane season. And its similarities to the previous season.

Read full story
1 comments
Honolulu, HI

After Record Rainfall, Parts Of Honolulu's Power Is Restored

After Honolulu experienced heavy rainfalls last week along with floods, some of the power has finally been restored to downtown areas. However, many residents and businesses will still be out of power according to a statement from Hawaii Electric:

Read full story
Oregon State

Christmas Trees Not Handling The Heat Results In Shortages This Years

For many Americans, it is a tradition to use a real-life Christmas tree to celebrate Christmas around. The idea of using artificial trees feels cheap and people would prefer the smell of a real tree.

Read full story
2 comments
Hawaii State

Hawaiians Will Be Facing Massive Flooding From Storms Until Tuesday, December 7th

According to the National Weather Service in Honolulu, all of the Hawaiian Islands could be faced with massive levels of flooding. The source is from a storm system that could keep those flooding conditions up until Tuesday.

Read full story

Atlantic Hurricane Fast Facts And 2021 Predictions

Now that we're out of November, the hurricane season has come to a close. Below is a list of fast facts about hurricanes as well as the predictions that were made about each hurricane that occurred during this season.

Read full story
3 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Southern California Fuel Wildfire Threats For 17 Million People

https://www.pexels.com/photo/ash-blaze-burn-burning-266487/. Over 70,000 homes and businesses in Southern Calfornia were out of power on Thanksgiving as the region continues to handle dry conditions and high winds.

Read full story
26 comments

Job Growths In November Disappoint, But There Are Still Hopefuls

With the economy in the state that it's in, the US economy created fewer jobs than what people were expecting. It's a clear sign that hiring has slowed down due to the Omicron variant spreading slowly across the country.

Read full story
Denver, CO

First December In History Where There Is No Snow In Denver

With Denver breaking the record of no snow for 224 days, will this drought last forever?. That is how long it's been since there was ever any measurable snow in Denver. This phenomenon has broken the previous record set back in 1882 - when the snowfall records began. In all of those years, Denver hasn't gone into December without snow.

Read full story
1 comments

3 Types Of Goals That Are Difficult To Complete (And How To Complete Them)

Not all goals are created equally. Some of them require minimal effort to complete while others are genuinely difficult. But one thing that’s important to know about goals is that difficulty is subjective. What might be a simple task for one person can be daunting and challenging for another.

Read full story

What’s One Thing That Would Totally Change Your Life For The Better?

Having a network of people you can depend on. While this is a terrible question to be asking yourself, I was able to put more focus on the issues I have with my life and think about what could be changed.

Read full story

How To Be Finding Your Purpose In Life

How to make a life-defining decision slightly easier. At 16 years old, I decided to become an accountant. I was excited to be pursuing this career path and believed at that point in time that this was going to be my life from now on.

Read full story

5 Steps To Achieve Almost Anything In Life

If it’s success you’re looking for, try this. Despite where I’m at in my life, I still consider myself a successful individual. I’m staying alive, fed, with a roof over my head, and I’m free to do whatever I like in my life.

Read full story

4 Easy Ways To Be More Disciplined In Anything

Motivation keeps you going, but self-discipline keeps you growing. There are several qualities that push people to success. Social skills, networking skills, amongst others. But the most prominent one of them all is self-discipline.

Read full story

5 Reasons To Write Your Top Goals Daily

Committing your goals from head to paper makes you more likely to succeed. These shoes are fine. We can always sell them later. I can always sell them later. These were the words my cousin said yesterday when I told him I was going to throw out two pairs of worn down shoes. He recently purchased some new shoes and had no need for the older pair (a pair he’s had for at least four years at this point).

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy