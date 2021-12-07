Honolulu, HI

Hawaiians Will Be Facing Massive Flooding From Storms Until Tuesday, December 7th

Eric S Burdon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33n43Y_0dFTezMD00
Photo by Quang Nguyen Vinh from Pexels

According to the National Weather Service in Honolulu, all of the Hawaiian Islands could be faced with massive levels of flooding. The source is from a storm system that could keep those flooding conditions up until Tuesday.

About one foot of rain has dropped in Kula on Maui in the past day which makes the prediction more accurate. This is on top of the rainfall storm totals moving forward predicted to be about 10 to 15 inches, with isolated areas facing 20 to 25 inches.

Heavy Rain Is Still An Issue Even As It's Dying Down

The Big Island itself didn't face as much during the story with only 8 inches of rain falling in the past day in multiple locations. Early this morning the amount of rainfall decreased too.

But residents can't rest easy as heavy rain is still forecasted in Maui, Oahu, and Kauai over the course of today (December 6th). Furthermore, a flash flood warning was issued for Molokai and Maui. It's reasonable to issue those warnings as NWS Honolulu stated that:

"2 to 3 inches of rainfall per hour will exacerbate the ongoing flooding from the rainfall from earlier. Already, Maui has gotten over 6 inches of rain in the past 6 hours and runoff is still high."

There is also another issue that stems from the rainfall too: landslides.

Landslides are to be expected and can even result in closing highways and cutting off communities in the process.

A flood watch is expected to remain in effect until Tuesday afternoon local time.

The Dangers Of These Rain Events

In the past, rain events of this level cause a lot of flooding and can affect areas that aren't used to flooding at all. There are also low spots in the roads that can also become dangerous or even impassable because of the risk of severe runoff.

These rainfalls also are able to move debris which creates another layer of problems as the debris can clog streams, gulches, bridges and culverts that cause more flooding.

The NWS cautions people about the numerous landslides that could happen in areas where there is steep terrain. This means urban areas - especially on Oahu - could be faced with severe flooding. There is also isolated highways - like the Belt Highway in Big Island's Kau District and Pilani Highwat on Maul - that could be closed in several locations. If taking those highways, prepare for long detours or having your community totally isolated.

Maui County is already hit hard with schools being closed today and areas being hit by flash flooding, power outages, creating conditions that are unsafe to work.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
Hawaiiweatherfloodingmassive rainfallrain

Comments / 0

Published by

I used to say a lot, now I do a lot. Here to provide insight and helpful information about self-improvement, mindset, entrepreneurship, and health.

258 followers

More from Eric S Burdon

Nighttime Tornadoes Expected To Hit Central US This Weekend

With dangerous storms expected in the South, a powerful storm is expected to race across the central US and provide potential hazards in the process. One of those things being strong nighttime tornadoes, along with heavy snow and strong winds.

Read full story
17 comments

2021's Hurricane Season Broke Costs Compared To Last Year

Now that the hurricane season has ended, research is coming in with regard to the data on hurricanes. At this point in time, we have an understanding of the 2021 hurricane season. And its similarities to the previous season.

Read full story
1 comments
Honolulu, HI

After Record Rainfall, Parts Of Honolulu's Power Is Restored

After Honolulu experienced heavy rainfalls last week along with floods, some of the power has finally been restored to downtown areas. However, many residents and businesses will still be out of power according to a statement from Hawaii Electric:

Read full story
Oregon State

Christmas Trees Not Handling The Heat Results In Shortages This Years

For many Americans, it is a tradition to use a real-life Christmas tree to celebrate Christmas around. The idea of using artificial trees feels cheap and people would prefer the smell of a real tree.

Read full story
1 comments

Atlantic Hurricane Fast Facts And 2021 Predictions

Now that we're out of November, the hurricane season has come to a close. Below is a list of fast facts about hurricanes as well as the predictions that were made about each hurricane that occurred during this season.

Read full story
3 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Southern California Fuel Wildfire Threats For 17 Million People

https://www.pexels.com/photo/ash-blaze-burn-burning-266487/. Over 70,000 homes and businesses in Southern Calfornia were out of power on Thanksgiving as the region continues to handle dry conditions and high winds.

Read full story
26 comments

Job Growths In November Disappoint, But There Are Still Hopefuls

With the economy in the state that it's in, the US economy created fewer jobs than what people were expecting. It's a clear sign that hiring has slowed down due to the Omicron variant spreading slowly across the country.

Read full story
Denver, CO

First December In History Where There Is No Snow In Denver

With Denver breaking the record of no snow for 224 days, will this drought last forever?. That is how long it's been since there was ever any measurable snow in Denver. This phenomenon has broken the previous record set back in 1882 - when the snowfall records began. In all of those years, Denver hasn't gone into December without snow.

Read full story
1 comments

3 Types Of Goals That Are Difficult To Complete (And How To Complete Them)

Not all goals are created equally. Some of them require minimal effort to complete while others are genuinely difficult. But one thing that’s important to know about goals is that difficulty is subjective. What might be a simple task for one person can be daunting and challenging for another.

Read full story

What’s One Thing That Would Totally Change Your Life For The Better?

Having a network of people you can depend on. While this is a terrible question to be asking yourself, I was able to put more focus on the issues I have with my life and think about what could be changed.

Read full story

How To Be Finding Your Purpose In Life

How to make a life-defining decision slightly easier. At 16 years old, I decided to become an accountant. I was excited to be pursuing this career path and believed at that point in time that this was going to be my life from now on.

Read full story

5 Steps To Achieve Almost Anything In Life

If it’s success you’re looking for, try this. Despite where I’m at in my life, I still consider myself a successful individual. I’m staying alive, fed, with a roof over my head, and I’m free to do whatever I like in my life.

Read full story

4 Easy Ways To Be More Disciplined In Anything

Motivation keeps you going, but self-discipline keeps you growing. There are several qualities that push people to success. Social skills, networking skills, amongst others. But the most prominent one of them all is self-discipline.

Read full story

5 Reasons To Write Your Top Goals Daily

Committing your goals from head to paper makes you more likely to succeed. These shoes are fine. We can always sell them later. I can always sell them later. These were the words my cousin said yesterday when I told him I was going to throw out two pairs of worn down shoes. He recently purchased some new shoes and had no need for the older pair (a pair he’s had for at least four years at this point).

Read full story

How To Be Patient If Progress Is Slow Or Stalled

Your goals can be achieved faster with a bit of patience and mindset shift. One of the key strategies to sticking with a goal is to be training your mind to fall in love with the journey rather than the end result. While that’s a good piece of advice, that simple mindset shift can cause a problem.

Read full story

Here Is Why Your Side Hustle Isn’t Getting Off The Ground

One in five side hustles fail in their first year and half of those make it past year five. Here is how to make it past year five. One of my entrepreneur friends is the type of guy to come up with all kinds of ideas. He enjoys sending me bits of information on all kinds of different topics and on occasion, we talk about business, what we’ve been up to, and other thoughts that cross through our minds.

Read full story

10 Skills That Make You Immediately Respectable

No talent is necessary to master these skills. Skills. Everyone has them and they all take us to widely different places depending on how good or bad we are at them. But out of the thousands of possible skills available to people, these are some of them that demand immediate respect from the people that can pull these off well. Learn how to use these skills effectively and you can earn the respect of anyone over time.

Read full story

6 Things To Keep In Mind About Pandemic Trauma

This pandemic has been traumatic for all of us. We simply don’t realize it yet. Even though COVID itself has impacted a small percentage of the world population, the subsequent restrictions that countries have placed on the people has been massive. While these things are designed to keep us safe and protected from an infectious disease, COVID hasn’t really been the biggest threat throughout this pandemic.

Read full story

5 Reasons To Invest In Coinbase Over Bitcoin Long-Term

Coinbase is going places. Wednesday, April 14th marked a historic event in the cryptocurrency world. Coinbase — a cryptocurrency exchange — became the first of its kind to become a publicly traded company.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy