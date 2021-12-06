Los Angeles, CA

Southern California Fuel Wildfire Threats For 17 Million People

Eric S Burdon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19DXkb_0dD8vBIW00
https://www.pexels.com/photo/ash-blaze-burn-burning-266487/

Over 70,000 homes and businesses in Southern Calfornia were out of power on Thanksgiving as the region continues to handle dry conditions and high winds.

In response to the 70 mph winds in areas, the National Weather Service placed red flag warnings for multiple counties like San Diego, Los Angeles and Ventura. That action affected over 17 million people.

It makes sense though as these warnings are raised when areas experience conditions that are prime for sparking and expanding fires. Paired with the winds, those fires could spread quickly if not contained. The low humidity and the warm temperatures can also contribute to this too.

Already you can see that in areas like Pacolma which has 74 mph winds and Sylmar having some brush fires which required firefighter crews to quell them.

Power Outages

Before the Thanksgiving weekend, about 50,000 customers didn't have power. Electric companies in certain areas were also cutting off power as well as power lines falling and sparking wildfires was a possibility due to the high winds. A lot of those cutoffs were in Riverside County, east of Los Angeles.

North Hollywood also had strong winds that toppled trees through roofs and cause other damage. Downed trees in various neighborhoods are a likely occurrence due to the strong winds, making it fair for power companies to be firm in their decision to cut off power.

Wildfire Season

The wildfire season in South Carolina has also been devastating this year with 8,367 blazes having occurred. The amount managed to scorch over 3 million acres in the process. These fires have been exacerbated by climate change which creates hotter and drier conditions which are perfect kindling for fires.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
wildfireSouth Carolinaweatherclimate changepower outages

Comments / 26

Published by

I used to say a lot, now I do a lot. Here to provide insight and helpful information about self-improvement, mindset, entrepreneurship, and health.

231 followers

More from Eric S Burdon

Oregon State

Christmas Trees Not Handling The Heat Results In Shortages This Years

For many Americans, it is a tradition to use a real-life Christmas tree to celebrate Christmas around. The idea of using artificial trees feels cheap and people would prefer the smell of a real tree.

Read full story
1 comments
Hawaii State

Hawaiians Will Be Facing Massive Flooding From Storms Until Tuesday, December 7th

According to the National Weather Service in Honolulu, all of the Hawaiian Islands could be faced with massive levels of flooding. The source is from a storm system that could keep those flooding conditions up until Tuesday.

Read full story

Atlantic Hurricane Fast Facts And 2021 Predictions

Now that we're out of November, the hurricane season has come to a close. Below is a list of fast facts about hurricanes as well as the predictions that were made about each hurricane that occurred during this season.

Read full story
3 comments

Job Growths In November Disappoint, But There Are Still Hopefuls

With the economy in the state that it's in, the US economy created fewer jobs than what people were expecting. It's a clear sign that hiring has slowed down due to the Omicron variant spreading slowly across the country.

Read full story
Denver, CO

First December In History Where There Is No Snow In Denver

With Denver breaking the record of no snow for 224 days, will this drought last forever?. That is how long it's been since there was ever any measurable snow in Denver. This phenomenon has broken the previous record set back in 1882 - when the snowfall records began. In all of those years, Denver hasn't gone into December without snow.

Read full story
1 comments

3 Types Of Goals That Are Difficult To Complete (And How To Complete Them)

Not all goals are created equally. Some of them require minimal effort to complete while others are genuinely difficult. But one thing that’s important to know about goals is that difficulty is subjective. What might be a simple task for one person can be daunting and challenging for another.

Read full story

What’s One Thing That Would Totally Change Your Life For The Better?

Having a network of people you can depend on. While this is a terrible question to be asking yourself, I was able to put more focus on the issues I have with my life and think about what could be changed.

Read full story

How To Be Finding Your Purpose In Life

How to make a life-defining decision slightly easier. At 16 years old, I decided to become an accountant. I was excited to be pursuing this career path and believed at that point in time that this was going to be my life from now on.

Read full story

5 Steps To Achieve Almost Anything In Life

If it’s success you’re looking for, try this. Despite where I’m at in my life, I still consider myself a successful individual. I’m staying alive, fed, with a roof over my head, and I’m free to do whatever I like in my life.

Read full story

4 Easy Ways To Be More Disciplined In Anything

Motivation keeps you going, but self-discipline keeps you growing. There are several qualities that push people to success. Social skills, networking skills, amongst others. But the most prominent one of them all is self-discipline.

Read full story

5 Reasons To Write Your Top Goals Daily

Committing your goals from head to paper makes you more likely to succeed. These shoes are fine. We can always sell them later. I can always sell them later. These were the words my cousin said yesterday when I told him I was going to throw out two pairs of worn down shoes. He recently purchased some new shoes and had no need for the older pair (a pair he’s had for at least four years at this point).

Read full story

How To Be Patient If Progress Is Slow Or Stalled

Your goals can be achieved faster with a bit of patience and mindset shift. One of the key strategies to sticking with a goal is to be training your mind to fall in love with the journey rather than the end result. While that’s a good piece of advice, that simple mindset shift can cause a problem.

Read full story

Here Is Why Your Side Hustle Isn’t Getting Off The Ground

One in five side hustles fail in their first year and half of those make it past year five. Here is how to make it past year five. One of my entrepreneur friends is the type of guy to come up with all kinds of ideas. He enjoys sending me bits of information on all kinds of different topics and on occasion, we talk about business, what we’ve been up to, and other thoughts that cross through our minds.

Read full story

10 Skills That Make You Immediately Respectable

No talent is necessary to master these skills. Skills. Everyone has them and they all take us to widely different places depending on how good or bad we are at them. But out of the thousands of possible skills available to people, these are some of them that demand immediate respect from the people that can pull these off well. Learn how to use these skills effectively and you can earn the respect of anyone over time.

Read full story

6 Things To Keep In Mind About Pandemic Trauma

This pandemic has been traumatic for all of us. We simply don’t realize it yet. Even though COVID itself has impacted a small percentage of the world population, the subsequent restrictions that countries have placed on the people has been massive. While these things are designed to keep us safe and protected from an infectious disease, COVID hasn’t really been the biggest threat throughout this pandemic.

Read full story

5 Reasons To Invest In Coinbase Over Bitcoin Long-Term

Coinbase is going places. Wednesday, April 14th marked a historic event in the cryptocurrency world. Coinbase — a cryptocurrency exchange — became the first of its kind to become a publicly traded company.

Read full story

5 Reasons Thinking About Going Back And Changing Things Doesn’t Help

You need a better direction in your life. The more you get older, the more tempting it is to ask a certain question:. If you could go back and change a decision you’ve made what would it be?

Read full story

7 Great And Relatable Quotes For Those On Weight Loss Journeys

The journey is a long road, but it’s filled with glorious memories and moments. We go on weight loss journeys all the time. For some it’s something that happens every year with new years resolutions. Others, it’s something we decide out of nowhere.

Read full story

5 Great Reminders About Progress

Progress is the big and the small things that make us move. One of the things I’m grateful for of my weight loss journey is that every day I get to notice something different and good about myself. It’s gotten me to look at some other aspects of myself that are growing beyond the number that’s been on the scale.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy