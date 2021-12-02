Denver, CO

First December In History Where There Is No Snow In Denver

Eric S Burdon

With Denver breaking the record of no snow for 224 days, will this drought last forever?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vfwaN_0dCEkYDS00
Photo by Zachary DeBottis from Pexels

224 days and counting.

That is how long it's been since there was ever any measurable snow in Denver. This phenomenon has broken the previous record set back in 1882 - when the snowfall records began. In all of those years, Denver hasn't gone into December without snow.

This does have a lot of implications though as the state has had a long-standing drought which has put a strain on water supplies that are now dwindling. And now that we're in December, the population is looking to be hitting the slopes soon.

Denver isn't the only area experiencing these drought conditions, it's across the entire state. Furthermore, Denver's November was recorded as the second-least snowiest in its entire recording history, just shy of it's November in 1949 where literally no flakes fell from the sky. This year, there were some flurries but nothing accumulated.

The poor state of accumulation of snow isn't just relegated to Denver or Colorado as a whole. As of December 1st, only 11.1% of the United States has snow according to a tweet from the NWS Weather Prediction Center.

What This All Means For Denver

Due to the lack of snow, ski resorts are looking to put a pause on their opening day. After all, the state is enduring the dryest and warmest periods it has ever experienced in the modern-day. The weather impact it's had on ski resorts shouldn't be overlooked.

Take Telluride for example. Ski resorts in that area had to delay opening day until after Thanksgiving which meant missing out on revenues they'd get from the holiday weekend.

But before you think ski resorts are going to be going out of business, many have looked to making artificial snow in order to cover their losses. This is on top of making it possible for skiers to come back down safely from the mountains. The only wrinkle to that plan is the weather once more.

In order for snowmaking to work two things must happen:

  • Enough hours of snowfall must occur
  • And you can only make snow in low humidity and low temperatures.

Unfortunately, out of the 300 hours of snowmaking that's needed, only 100 hours have occurred. This creates the scenario where snowmakers are literally filling in for Mother Nature.

And as for the weather itself, there is little people can do. They need to wait patiently for conditions on the mountains to remain below freezing during the night and the day to maximize the base snowpack. There are some tools to help with this but nature has to be willing to help.

The lack of snowfall in Colorado doesn't just impact the ski industry in the state - a $5 billion dollar industry. Snow is also crucial for the state's access to freshwater too.

Drought Seems To Only Be Getting Worse

The freshwater conditions are rough as over two-thirds of Colorado's entire water supply stems from the snowpack they experience during the winter months. Less snow means there is less water and the longer the long-standing drought will continue to plague the western United States.

All in all, Colorado's drought situation has taken a bad turn as officials are declaring water shortages for the first time, partially fueled by climate change. This comes at a time where 88% of the state was under moderate drought last week and has now bumped up to 95% as no precipitation is being forecasted until next week.

Snow Can Come Back Though

Despite all of this though, it doesn't mean that the rest of winter is going to be like this. The month of December has been historically known to make very healthy snowfalls in Denver and surrounding areas. Records show that an average of 8 inches of snow over the course of the month.

This usually equates to feet of snow in the mountains where people will be able to ski. It might not seem like much, but feet of snow can cover a lot of terrain in mountains. One to three storms could deliver that much snow resulting in very quick changes and better conditions all around.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
weathersnowwinterDenver Coloradoclimate change

Comments / 1

Published by

I used to say a lot, now I do a lot. Here to provide insight and helpful information about self-improvement, mindset, entrepreneurship, and health.

205 followers

More from Eric S Burdon

Atlantic Hurricane Fast Facts And 2021 Predictions

Now that we're out of November, the hurricane season has come to a close. Below is a list of fast facts about hurricanes as well as the predictions that were made about each hurricane that occurred during this season.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Southern California Fuel Wildfire Threats For 17 Million People

https://www.pexels.com/photo/ash-blaze-burn-burning-266487/. Over 70,000 homes and businesses in Southern Calfornia were out of power on Thanksgiving as the region continues to handle dry conditions and high winds.

Read full story
24 comments

Job Growths In November Disappoint, But There Are Still Hopefuls

With the economy in the state that it's in, the US economy created fewer jobs than what people were expecting. It's a clear sign that hiring has slowed down due to the Omicron variant spreading slowly across the country.

Read full story

3 Types Of Goals That Are Difficult To Complete (And How To Complete Them)

Not all goals are created equally. Some of them require minimal effort to complete while others are genuinely difficult. But one thing that’s important to know about goals is that difficulty is subjective. What might be a simple task for one person can be daunting and challenging for another.

Read full story

What’s One Thing That Would Totally Change Your Life For The Better?

Having a network of people you can depend on. While this is a terrible question to be asking yourself, I was able to put more focus on the issues I have with my life and think about what could be changed.

Read full story

How To Be Finding Your Purpose In Life

How to make a life-defining decision slightly easier. At 16 years old, I decided to become an accountant. I was excited to be pursuing this career path and believed at that point in time that this was going to be my life from now on.

Read full story

5 Steps To Achieve Almost Anything In Life

If it’s success you’re looking for, try this. Despite where I’m at in my life, I still consider myself a successful individual. I’m staying alive, fed, with a roof over my head, and I’m free to do whatever I like in my life.

Read full story

4 Easy Ways To Be More Disciplined In Anything

Motivation keeps you going, but self-discipline keeps you growing. There are several qualities that push people to success. Social skills, networking skills, amongst others. But the most prominent one of them all is self-discipline.

Read full story

5 Reasons To Write Your Top Goals Daily

Committing your goals from head to paper makes you more likely to succeed. These shoes are fine. We can always sell them later. I can always sell them later. These were the words my cousin said yesterday when I told him I was going to throw out two pairs of worn down shoes. He recently purchased some new shoes and had no need for the older pair (a pair he’s had for at least four years at this point).

Read full story

How To Be Patient If Progress Is Slow Or Stalled

Your goals can be achieved faster with a bit of patience and mindset shift. One of the key strategies to sticking with a goal is to be training your mind to fall in love with the journey rather than the end result. While that’s a good piece of advice, that simple mindset shift can cause a problem.

Read full story

Here Is Why Your Side Hustle Isn’t Getting Off The Ground

One in five side hustles fail in their first year and half of those make it past year five. Here is how to make it past year five. One of my entrepreneur friends is the type of guy to come up with all kinds of ideas. He enjoys sending me bits of information on all kinds of different topics and on occasion, we talk about business, what we’ve been up to, and other thoughts that cross through our minds.

Read full story

10 Skills That Make You Immediately Respectable

No talent is necessary to master these skills. Skills. Everyone has them and they all take us to widely different places depending on how good or bad we are at them. But out of the thousands of possible skills available to people, these are some of them that demand immediate respect from the people that can pull these off well. Learn how to use these skills effectively and you can earn the respect of anyone over time.

Read full story

6 Things To Keep In Mind About Pandemic Trauma

This pandemic has been traumatic for all of us. We simply don’t realize it yet. Even though COVID itself has impacted a small percentage of the world population, the subsequent restrictions that countries have placed on the people has been massive. While these things are designed to keep us safe and protected from an infectious disease, COVID hasn’t really been the biggest threat throughout this pandemic.

Read full story

5 Reasons To Invest In Coinbase Over Bitcoin Long-Term

Coinbase is going places. Wednesday, April 14th marked a historic event in the cryptocurrency world. Coinbase — a cryptocurrency exchange — became the first of its kind to become a publicly traded company.

Read full story

5 Reasons Thinking About Going Back And Changing Things Doesn’t Help

You need a better direction in your life. The more you get older, the more tempting it is to ask a certain question:. If you could go back and change a decision you’ve made what would it be?

Read full story

7 Great And Relatable Quotes For Those On Weight Loss Journeys

The journey is a long road, but it’s filled with glorious memories and moments. We go on weight loss journeys all the time. For some it’s something that happens every year with new years resolutions. Others, it’s something we decide out of nowhere.

Read full story

5 Great Reminders About Progress

Progress is the big and the small things that make us move. One of the things I’m grateful for of my weight loss journey is that every day I get to notice something different and good about myself. It’s gotten me to look at some other aspects of myself that are growing beyond the number that’s been on the scale.

Read full story

3 Reasons Shifting Blame Makes Problems Your Fault (And How To Stop Shifting Blame)

One of my high school classmates is a Medium. She isn’t the type that you’d see on television “communicating” with the dead or anything like that. Her predictions are tame too— such as predicting when we’re going to be hitting specific zones in the pandemic.

Read full story

5 Times When It’s Smart To Give Up On Goals

Persistence comes at a price. In the self-improvement world, we are big on persistence. If things aren’t working out, you just need to work the system. Keep trying out new things. Experiment.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy