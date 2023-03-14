Car insurance considerations

Accident damage Photo by Michael Jin on Unsplash

People often wonder why they should spend money on car insurance. It's true that if you are a careful driver, you may go for years without having an accident. It is also true that an accident can happen at any time. It takes only a moment to go from an ordinary driving trip to a major upset. The accident doesn't have to be your fault to involve you.

The three main reasons for car insurance are:

Almost all states require auto insurance to purchase or register a car.

Getting a loan to purchase your vehicle may require insurance coverage.

Auto insurance can protect your assets

There are several parts to insurance coverage. The first and most obvious is to cover damage to your vehicle in the event of a covered loss. Even if you drive an older car, it may be worthwhile to keep what is called physical damage coverage. In simple terms, collision covers striking and object such as another vehicle or an inanimate object such as a tree or going into a ditch. It also covers towing from the accident scene to a repair facility.

Comprehensive, sometimes called OTC (other than collision) coverage, protects your car for things like vandalism, hail, falling objects, or hitting and deer or other animal on the road, which is not considered a collision. Both of these property damage coverages can be quite reasonable for an older car. You have to decide whether you can afford to repair or replace your vehicle out of pocket, or to just pay a deductible. (Your portion of the repair cost.)

The second coverage under your insurance is for injury and medical bills to yourself and your passengers in the event of an accident. Some states have personal injury protection (PIP for short) in varying amounts for each person, up to a specified limit per accident. Others offer Medical Payment coverage only, or in addition to the Personal injury, usually a lesser amount. This coverage is usually paid directly to medical providers who bill the insurance company directly. This can include hospitals, ambulance, chiropractic care and doctor visit.

The last main coverage is liability coverage, which in general, pays money for injury and damage to the other party in the event you are found at fault for an accident. this can include injuries to the other party, damage to their vehicle(s), or even damage to a building or mailbox you happened to hit. This coverage also has a limit per accident which is specified in your policy and can be increased if desired. some states have minimum limits set for this coverage.

There is a similar coverage called uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage, which actually protects you in the event someone else is responsible for the accident but does not have enough, or any, insurance, to cover your damages. Cost and availability varies by state.

Be sure to discuss these options when you purchase insurance, whether through an agent or broker, or directly on the internet. The time to find out what your insurance covers is when you buy it, not when you are filing a claim.