Florida surgeon general warned by FDA and CDC on Covid-19 vaccine risks

In a story from WCJB Florida, Florida's surgeon general Joseph Ladapo was warned that his claims about the Covid-19 vaccine risks contained misinformation and misinterpretation of data. The letter, a response to Ladapo's own letter to the agencies of last month, indicates the adverse effects without perspective to the causal relations and benefits is a disservice to the public.

Florida surgeon general Dr. Ladapo, an appointee of Governor DeSantis, has maintained close alignment with the Governor in opposing the vaccine and other health policies of the federal government.

The surgeon general had claimed that a Florida Department of Health analysis showed an 84% increase in cardiac related deaths in men ages 18 to 39. The Federal agency debunked this conclusion, saying cardiac experts had found the risk was lower in vaccinated persons, not higher. There have been approximately 13 Billion doses of the vaccine administered around the world, and Doctor Ladapo would not disclose if he has been vaccinated, saying that is private medical information. He also said that “with the vaccines, as time goes by, the protection from infection declines” but “unfortunately, there’s been little discussion about this.” The surgeon general had previously said the vaccines were highly effective.

It would seem that even if the protection declines over time, booster shots would presumably increase the level of protection, similar to getting a flu shot periodically, and reducing the severity of illness in the event of contraction.

According to an ABC news report, last year Dr. Ladapo also formally recommended against COVID-19 vaccinations for healthy children. However, multiple peer-reviewed studies, listed in the letter, show that the risk of death, serious illness and hospitalization is higher for unvaccinated people in all age groups.

In a statement to ABC News, the Florida Department of Health blasted back against the federal agencies and claimed the letter is not truthful.

"The response from the federal government is just another redundant display of the same apathetic talking point of 'safe and effective,'" a spokesperson said in a statement. "Googling their fact sheets would have achieved the same result. While the Feds gaslight the American public, Florida pushes for the truth."

Dr. Ladapo received his medical degree from Harvard and he completed his clinical training in internal medicine at the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, where he received the Harvard Medical School Class of 2012 Resident Teaching Award and the Daniel E. Ford Award in Health Services and Outcomes Research from John Hopkins University.