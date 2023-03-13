Trump states will run even if indicted

Mail in ballot Photo by Joshua Woroniecki on Unsplash

The former president stated Saturday at a CPAC meeting, as reported on CNN, that he would not drop out of the race even if indicted in any of the federal or state investigations, including several criminal inquiries, including the probe into hush money paid to adult film star Stormy Daniels, which he is facing. Trump has already stated that he will not testify for the New York Grand Jury probe on this matter. Trump's attorney, Joe Tacopina, called the investigation the "weaponization" of the Manhattan district attorney's office. Apparently being the target of an investigation now makes the justice system "weaponized" according to Trump.

Trump reversed years of falsehoods on early and mail in voting being tainted with fraud, to urge Republicans to use the voting methods he previously attacked. According to the article, Republicans have always been excellent at this until Trump stopped them with his false claims of fraud.

Trump also vowed to purge the "entrenched political dynasties" of both parties, something he apparently forgot to do during his time in office.

He vowed to keep men out of women's sports, obviously high on the list of the country's problems, He did, however, let everyone know, “I am the only candidate who can make this promise: I will prevent World War Three,” Trump said. His recurring comments on Russia's Putin as a "genius", and the invasion of the Ukraine as a "great move," as well as frequent praise for various authoritarian rulers around the globe, would seem to give doubt to his objectivity and abilities in this regard.

If indicted, "Trump would be the first former president ever indicted and also the first major presidential candidate under indictment seeking office. He has said he “wouldn’t even think about leaving” the race if charged.

Trump is facing criminal inquiries related to his activities before, during and after his presidency.

In addition to the New York City investigation, Fulton County, Georgia, prosecutors have been probing the effort by Trump and his allies to overturn Georgia’s 2020 election results, and a Justice Department special counsel is investigating Trump’s role in the attack on the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, and Trump’s handling of classified material after he left office."

It should make for an interesting election primary.