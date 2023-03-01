Disney control of Reedy Creek to end

Mickey Mouse Photo by Evan Fitzer on Unsplash

Governor DeSantis signed the bill into law on Monday shifting control of the area known as the Reedy Creek District, from Disney to the Governor's office. The district, according to CNN, Originally created by state law in May of 1967, gave governmental control over the land around Disney's theme parks, which at the time was mostly uninhabited pasture land and swamps, to the Walt Disney Company.

The district, which is roughly 25,000 acres in Orange and Osceola counties, became home to theme and water parks,175 lane miles of roadway, 67 miles of waterway, and the cities of Bay Lake and Lake Buena, according to it's website.

Reedy Creek told it's bondholders that Florida could not dissolve the district without assuming it's 1 Billion dollars in debt. Governor DeSantis repeatedly offered assurances that taxpayers wouldn’t have to pick up the tab. The change comes on the heels of the Governor's dispute with Disney over the Parental Rights in Education bill, HB1557.

DeSantis’ office issued a news release Monday with a headline that said the legislation, HB 9B, ends the “corporate kingdom of Walt Disney World.” The issue of the debt was not mentioned in the article. According to a PBS news story of February 7, however, The district won't be dissolved, and the counties will not assume the 1B bond debt. Disney is Florida's largest private employer, controlled what was essentially a mid-size city, including the traffic, waste management, and mosquito control.

" The bill prohibits anybody who has worked or had a contract with a theme park or entertainment complex in the past three years, or their relatives, from serving on the revamped district’s board of supervisors, a prohibition that some experts say eliminates people with expertise in the field."

It appears the motivation is primarily political, not economic, in my opinion. The change was welcomed by some employees of Reedy Creek, "Tim Stromsnes, a spokesperson for Reedy Creek Professional Firefighters Local 2117, said all the current board cares about is “bonds and low-interest loans for building Disney infrastructure, and zero about treating its employees fairly.”

Further reaction and possible legal challenges may be forthcoming from Disney.