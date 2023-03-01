Disney control of Reedy Creek to end

Eric Niemietz

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24X9PY_0l2bCq4K00
Mickey MousePhoto byEvan FitzeronUnsplash

Governor DeSantis signed the bill into law on Monday shifting control of the area known as the Reedy Creek District, from Disney to the Governor's office. The district, according to CNN, Originally created by state law in May of 1967, gave governmental control over the land around Disney's theme parks, which at the time was mostly uninhabited pasture land and swamps, to the Walt Disney Company.

The district, which is roughly 25,000 acres in Orange and Osceola counties, became home to theme and water parks,175 lane miles of roadway, 67 miles of waterway, and the cities of Bay Lake and Lake Buena, according to it's website.

Reedy Creek told it's bondholders that Florida could not dissolve the district without assuming it's 1 Billion dollars in debt. Governor DeSantis repeatedly offered assurances that taxpayers wouldn’t have to pick up the tab. The change comes on the heels of the Governor's dispute with Disney over the Parental Rights in Education bill, HB1557.

DeSantis’ office issued a news release Monday with a headline that said the legislation, HB 9B, ends the “corporate kingdom of Walt Disney World.” The issue of the debt was not mentioned in the article. According to a PBS news story of February 7, however, The district won't be dissolved, and the counties will not assume the 1B bond debt. Disney is Florida's largest private employer, controlled what was essentially a mid-size city, including the traffic, waste management, and mosquito control.

" The bill prohibits anybody who has worked or had a contract with a theme park or entertainment complex in the past three years, or their relatives, from serving on the revamped district’s board of supervisors, a prohibition that some experts say eliminates people with expertise in the field."

It appears the motivation is primarily political, not economic, in my opinion. The change was welcomed by some employees of Reedy Creek, "Tim Stromsnes, a spokesperson for Reedy Creek Professional Firefighters Local 2117, said all the current board cares about is “bonds and low-interest loans for building Disney infrastructure, and zero about treating its employees fairly.”

Further reaction and possible legal challenges may be forthcoming from Disney.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Retired from insurance after 20 years. Travelled extensively in U.S and abroad. Interests include history, natural history, outdoor activities, painting, and writing.

Florida State
83 followers

More from Eric Niemietz

Bing Chatbot appears to mimic personality

An article from NPR news on Microsoft’s new AI chatbot is illuminating, to say the least. Descriptions of the conversation responses done in recent tests brings to mind the brain obtained in Young Frankenstein by Igor, who, when questioned on its origin, states it belonged to "Abby Normal".

Read full story
1 comments

Election fraud lawsuit against Fox News channel

In a story on NPR news dated February 28th, Corporate boss Rupert Murdoch stated under oath that Fox News did endorse the false notion of a stolen election, at first saying it was only the on air commentators who endorsed it. Dominion Voting Systems is suing Fox News Channel for 1.6 Billion dollars for Defamation over what it says are false claims of election fraud as reported by CNN on February 20th. According to the report, Attorney Sidney Powell forwarded an email to Fox from a source who admitted the claims were "pretty wackadoodle."

Read full story
24 comments

The debate over Social Security

President Biden's recent back and forth comments with Republicans at the State of the Union address brought attention to the issue of the future of the Social Security program and also Medicare. Contrary to popular opinion, and something I also did not know, is that Social Security Trust was NOT put into the general fund. It has sometimes been included in the Unified Budget, at other times it was considered separately, but these were accounting changes, not changes to funding, according the SSA history.

Read full story
35 comments
Florida State

Opinion: DeSantis power shift moves to control free speech in education

In a new bill Governor Ron DeSantis is making good on his pledge to ban diversity and inclusive initiatives at Florida Universities. The bill, which would make the group selected by the Governor and his appointees in sole charge of hiring and tenure review, with input from the school president.

Read full story
142 comments
Arizona State

Opinion: Gun silencers legalized for hearing protection, according to Arizona Senate.

The Arizona State Senate has passed a bill allowing the use of silencers on weapons, according to a story reported on:. The Republican majority reportedly declined to defend their vote, but commented that it may be necessary for hearing protection. Citizens against have pointed out that in a mass shooting situation, which seem to happen every week or so somewhere in the country, the only warning people may get is the sound of shots to warn them to take action to protect themselves. As a lifelong sportsman and outdoor enthusiast, I can see no practical reason to allow silencers on weapons for general use.

Read full story
68 comments
Gainesville, FL

Safety on the road

Yet another fatal traffic accident has occurred in Gainesville. A motorcyclist died of injuries sustained in an accident reported by Channel 20 News. https://www.wcjb.com/2023/02/14/man-dies-motorcycle-crash-after-witnesses-tried-help-save-him/

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy