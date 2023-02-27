The debate over Social Security

Eric Niemietz

President Biden's recent back and forth comments with Republicans at the State of the Union address brought attention to the issue of the future of the Social Security program and also Medicare. Contrary to popular opinion, and something I also did not know, is that Social Security Trust was NOT put into the general fund. It has sometimes been included in the Unified Budget, at other times it was considered separately, but these were accounting changes, not changes to funding, according the SSA history.

While the current Social Security Trust contains approximately 2.9 Trillion dollars at the end of 2022, a seemingly staggering amount of money, it is paying out more than it is taking in, and the trust is expected to be depleted in about 11 years, in 2034. At that point payments would continue to be made from the payroll taxes collected at that time, with recipients possibly receiving reduced benefits, roughly 77%. A decreasing number of workers will be paying for a growing number of beneficiaries. It is not yet clear if the recent cost of living increase will accelerate the depletion of the Trust fund.

As for the idea of changing to private investment, according to and analysis from the Brookings Institute, " Any transition to a private system must overcome a major financial hurdle, however. Social Security has accumulated trillions of dollars in liabilities to workers who are already retired or who will retire soon. To make room for a new private system, policymakers must find funds to pay for these liabilities while still leaving young workers enough money to deposit in new private accounts. This requires scaling back past liabilities – by cutting benefits – or increasing contributions from current workers. Most large-scale privatization plans also involve major new federal borrowing."

The public's concern is a result of the Social Security program not being sustainable, resulting in either higher taxes or reduced benefits. It is an issue which concerns every working American, not just the current elderly retirees.

