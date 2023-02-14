Safety on the road

Yet another fatal traffic accident has occurred in Gainesville. A motorcyclist died of injuries sustained in an accident reported by Channel 20 News. https://www.wcjb.com/2023/02/14/man-dies-motorcycle-crash-after-witnesses-tried-help-save-him/

Several recent accidents have claimed the lives of pedestrian bicyclists around the area. As a relative newcomer to Gainesville, I was amazed to see what is my opinion appears to be blatant disregard for general traffic laws. I have seen vehicles routinely run red lights, including one that had to go around a vehicle stopped for a red left turn arrow, to run the light and turn left. An apparent complete disregard by numerous vehicles for posted speed limits and lane restrictions is another observation I have made.

Vehicles competing for space Photo by Adrian Pranata on Unsplash

During the rainy season here, cars frequently do not use headlights in the rain or at dusk, making gray or dark colored vehicles almost invisible to oncoming traffic. Drivers should be aware of this for safety.

Calls for lower speed limits by authorities are moot if the existing limits are not enforced.

The desire of the city for more bicycle lanes is also a good idea; however, it appears that some sort of barrier is needed between the cyclists and the rest of general traffic, such as curbing or posts to delineate the lane. Given the number of two wheeled bikes and scooters in use, the extra expense would appear justified for safety.

Bicyclists for their part also need to adhere to traffic laws where applicable.

Having come from a small town in upstate New York, my experience has been with stricter enforcement of speeds and lane changes, mandatory safety inspection of vehicles annually.

Ultimately, I believe driving with courtesy and awareness of traffic laws would go a long way to reducing the number of accidents on our roads and streets.