Urban Creep is Changing Parker; but is it for the better?

Parker, Colorado is not a place many outside of Colorado have heard of. The once-sleepy, historic town is situated 25 miles south of Denver and has quickly transformed into a hustling and bustling mini-metropolis. From a seasonal camp home to ancient and Plains Woodland people, to the home of 60,000 people including Broncos, Nuggets, and Avalanche players, Parker has quickly transformed at a rapid pace.

When I bought a second home in Parker nearly 10 years ago it was an escape from the hustle and bustle of my life in Los Angeles. Over time, I started spending more and more time in my beloved Parker, likening it to Andy Griffith's "Mayberry" to those I knew. Historic Main Street is quaint with a host of fun restaurants and bars to enjoy. At Christmas Time, the town does a fantastic job of decorating O'brian Park and making it feel truly cozy.

In 2014, life in Parker was a dream. Often, I didn't even lock my door in Parker. During the summer months, I'd sometimes fall asleep with my sliding glass door wide open to let my dogs roam in and out of the backyard as they pleased. Fast forward to 2021, and Parker is home to more than 60,000 people with crime rates quickly climbing.

A November 2021 crime report published by the Parker Police Department shows Sexual Offenses up 41% versus the previous year. Weapon violations grew a whopping 51% during the same period, with fraud and identity theft exploding by more than 180%.

However, motor vehicle theft--as well as vehicle break-ins--may be the most shocking statistic. According to a 2022 report by Common Sense Institute, Colorado now leads the nation in motor vehicle thefts after an increase of more than 32% in 2022 over the previous year. This has been a change I've felt personally.

A would-be car thief cases one of my vehicles in Parker, Colorado Photo by Eric Leopardi

As crime began to rise, I installed security cameras around the entire perimeter of my home. This includes a night-vision camera looking directly down the driveway. On numerous nights, I captured unknown individuals casing my vehicles at times pulling on the handles to see if they could get in. Typically, my 130lb German Shepard would wake up and promptly scare them from the driveway.

Other times, I've captured individuals posing as door-to-door solicitors attempting to gain entry to the house when no one answered the door. At one point I even caught someone in my backyard after they climbed over my privacy fence and attempted to make their way to the sliding glass door. I detained them until Douglas County Sheriff arrived on the scene.

This brings me to my next point. When a crime is committed, it can be very confusing who to call. The jurisdictional territory is oddly laid out in Parker. For example, at my home, a mere 1.2 miles from Parker Police Station, Parker Police Department will not respond. You must call the Douglas County Sheriff's Office whose nearest station is a whopping 19.3 miles away. In my experience, the average response time is in excess of 40 minutes. This provides ample opportunity for criminals to escape capture.

Some locals believe the spike in crime may be partially due to the extreme number of large apartment complexes built in the area over the past 5 years. Some also attribute multi-family communities to fiscal strain on local government services and increased traffic. However, a study conducted by Harvard University Joint Center for Housing Studies suggests most of those beliefs are anecdotal at best with little tangible data to support such a claim.

There's no question that crime is on the rise in Parker. The Parker Police Department has thoroughly documented that fact in its monthly crime reports. What's causing that rise? Will it continue as Parker grows? How do we fix it? Ask 10 different residents and you may get 8 different answers.

One this is for sure, though. Parker, Colorado is a beautiful town filled with wonderful people, fabulous restaurants, and much to do. Just lock your car when you're there.