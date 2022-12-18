Top Lead Generation Strategies that work in 2023

Lead Generation Strategies Photo by Eric Hui

In this guide, we will talk about what leadership is, what lead generation is, lead generation strategies, and how to maintain a healthy lead funnel.

Let's start

What is a lead?

Before we jump into lead generation, it's important to understand a lead. A lead is a person who shows interest in what you have to offer (any product or service). The interest can be in any form: looking for your products online, commenting on your posts, making queries, initiating conversations, etc.

There are two types of leads:

1. MQL – Marketing Qualified Leads

2. SQL – Sales Qualified Leads

MQL

An MQL lead shows interest in your product/service but has yet to be ready to make a purchasing decision. Such leads require some following up and nurturing to convert. However, not all of them convert. The marketing department often manages such leads.

SQL

An SQL lead has already passed the engagement stage and requires a sales push to convert. The sales department manages such leads.

What is Lead Generation?

Lead generation is a complex journey that involves different processes, techniques, and tools to stimulate the interest of an individual and then convert them into customers.

In a nutshell, it's a series of steps to find the right leads for your business and nurture them until they are ready to make a purchasing decision. This can be done in many ways, but we will come later. First, let's talk about what steps are involved in a typical lead generation funnel:

A lead generation pipeline is usually called a funnel, as it shows how people who were completely unaware of your brand are converted into a sale.

The most important steps of a lead generation pipeline are as follows:

1. Brand Awareness – It's the very early stage of establishing brand awareness and reputation. It is also called Top-of-Funnel or TOFU.

2. Engagement – When there is an interaction between you and your leads, and they start considering your product as a solution to their problem. This state is also called Middle-of-Funnel (MOFU).

3. Decision Making – When people finally make a purchase decision and become your clients. This stage is also called Bottom-of-Funnel. (BOFA).

Source: Webascender

What Are The Lead Qualification And Lead Scoring?

Lead qualification is the process of analyzing and determining what place a lead deserves in your pipeline. It's a process that helps marketers analyze whether certain leads qualify for their business objectives. For that, they mostly use a process called lead scoring.

Lead Scoring is a process in which B2B marketers and salespeople assign value to a particular lead and determine their attitude towards your product or service. Once you have identified the leads criteria, you know which leads fall in what stage of the leads pipeline.

It is important to segment your leads to pay the most attention to the ones more likely to convert.

Why Is Lead Generation Important For Businesses?

Why are businesses always making efforts to generate leads? Why do they need b2b lead generation strategies?

Lead generation is like the lifeblood of businesses; they can't survive without leads.

Many businesses have gone online in the modern digital landscape, and customers have unlimited options. They are not waiting for you to throw sales-y pitches on them; they're looking for the information they need to solve their problems.

BazaarVoice Research has shown that more than 60% of buyers check for the brand reputation and online reviews before making a purchase. That means you don't need to go online but to establish a great reputation and trust to generate leads. For that, you must:

1. Make it easy for customers to find you

2. Make them trust you.

3. Provide them with valuable information so they buy from you

You need a proper lead generation strategy to help you target your audience, generate leads, and convert them into sales. Lead generation brings more traffic to your website, and you can easily nurture and convert them.

The Key Benefits Of Lead Generation Are:

1. It enables you to collect valuable customer data – Enables you to collect important customer data such as their contact information and their purchasing behavior, so you personalize your efforts. It would be best if you personalized your efforts so that customers are more likely to buy from you.

2. Increases brand awareness – As you use more lead generation strategies, your company becomes more well-known and reputed in the market.

3. Helps you target the right audience – With the right lead generation strategy, you can easily find and target the right audience. With this, you can easily cut down on the leads that are cold and of less value.

4. Boosts Sales – With the right lead generation strategy, you enjoy better conversions, more sales, and more revenue.

Where to find leads?

So how do we find leads? Is there any specific channel where you can find leads? What's the process of turning a lead into a customer? To get answers to these questions, you need to understand where your lead generation fits in the sales and marketing funnel. What key channels do you prefer when using marketing tactics to find ideal leads?

As there are many ways for lead generation, social media marketing is becoming very popular in this regard. The reason: It's that social media channels millions upon millions of users.

Social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn have millions of users. Facebook has more than 2.5 billion users, and LinkedIn has more than 830 million active users. That means a hefty amount of potential clients are out there. You just need to reach out to them and turn them into leads.

Though many social media platforms are great for lead generation, however, when it comes to B2B lead generation, LinkedIn is the top choice of marketers.

Why?

Unlike other platforms where people engage with others for fun, making friends, and chatting, this platform is purely for professionals. It has millions of CEOs, B2B marketers, decision-makers, sales professionals, SMBs, and many other companies, which means thousands of lead-generation opportunities.

B2B Lead Generation Strategies

B2B Lead Generation Strategy on LinkedIn

There's a reason why marketers call LinkedIn a Prospect Heaven. According to researchers, almost three-quarters of all social media leads come from LinkedIn, thus making it crucial for a successful lead generation strategy.

How to Utilize LinkedIn for lead generation?

There are so many things that you can do on LinkedIn for successful lead generation. With more than 830 million prospects, LinkedIn is great for networking and offers thousands of lead-generation opportunities. You have to do it the right way.

First of all, you need to find your target audience on LinkedIn. You can use the LinkedIn basic filters to find the right people that can be your potential clients. If that seems hectic and time-consuming, choose a LinkedIn automation tool that automatically extracts all the relevant leads.

Once you have found your target audience, the next step is to reach out to them.

Here is the important thing: Wait to start selling on your first go. When you send a templated message to your prospects, they know a sales pitch is lingering behind and reject you right away. Therefore, start with understanding your audience's pain points and interests and then craft personalized messages addressing their problems and needs.

According to research, prospects are more likely to respond to a message they think has been specifically crafted for them. That's why many businesses use LinkedIn automation tools to collect useful customer data to provide them with more personalized experiences.

Remember: The data you have collected using the best LinkedIn automation tools is wider than LinkedIn only. You can use it on other platforms like Facebook and Twitter to run successful lead-generation campaigns.

Use Content

Personalized and valuable content has become vital for lead generation. Customers today don't like to read random content; they want to read something that would address their needs and problems.

You can write engaging blogs that can help you bring more traffic to your website. Moreover, you can also incorporate useful CTAs into your content. Exciting and meaningful blogs can create peak interest in your business, and they may look out for your services.

Ads and Retargeting

Many businesses also use ads and retargeting for lead generation. These techniques increase brand awareness and spread messages about the brands, eventually bringing you more leads.

When creating ads, ensure you include a clear CTA that matches your landing page offering. If done well, your lead generation campaign can turn into a stream of leads.

Email Marketing

Email marketing has always been a great way for lead generation. In email marketing, marketers send bulk emails to prospects, which has undoubtedly helped them generate past leads.

However, modern email marketing has become more specific because prospects don't respond to cold emails. Moreover, sending emails to random prospects will give you no significant outcomes. A good strategy is to extract the relevant prospects' email addresses that can benefit your business.

You can use different ways to extract prospects' emails. An easy, quick, and great way to do that is to use advanced LinkedIn Automation Tools to extract emails from LinkedIn and then send them personalized emails using these tools.

This will save you a lot of time and give you significant outcomes.

Remember: Don't spam people with your templated emails and messages. Personalization has become crucial for successful lead generation because it is all about the customers today. To maximize your engagement, you need to send them emails or messages that would trigger their responses.

Surveys have shown that personalization has been very effective for online lead generation.

Conclusion

To summarize, lead generation is critical for your business growth and plays a major part in your revenue. However, we know it can be challenging to do that, and you're not the only one to face it.

Lead generation is vital for every B2B marketer who often thinks of it as a significant headache, while it doesn't have to be. We have created this guideline so you can understand the basics of lead generation, how to create an effective lead generation strategy and what channels to prefer.

You can lay the foundation of a great lead generation strategy by identifying your audience, using the right automation tools, and creating personalized content.