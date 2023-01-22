I Surveyed 568 High School Students

Social media has gotten a bad reputation in our culture — it hit us like a ton of bricks a few years ago and we had no idea what to expect, how to navigate it, what it was going to do to our lives, and how to handle it.

Every day we hear about the perils of social media...

We learned that screen time affects our ATTENTION and FOCUS and can increase ANXIETY.

We learned that the unrealistic expectations of Instagram influencers have contributed to a drop in SELF-ESTEEM in teenagers.

Some studies even blame social media for the rising SUICIDE RATE.

But when we look closer, it’s clear that it’s not ALL BAD.

At least it doesn’t have to be.

So, what are the good parts of social media and how can we use it in a beneficial healthy way?

Today’s teenagers are more adept at filtering out fake news and misinformation. They’re less likely to take social media criticisms to heart and they’ve got no problem blocking the trolls.

THEY GREW UP ON SOCIAL MEDIA.

THEY ARE SOCIAL NATIVES.

While society has never created a blueprint for how to handle a life of scrutiny online, it seems that like always the younger generations have adapted and forged a path that makes using social media safe and beneficial for them.

Emily Weinstein, an adolescent social media expert conducted a study where 568 high school students answered survey questions about their social media use.

Now, while this isn’t a foolproof study as it relies on honest and self-aware answers from participants, it does give us an insight into what teenagers think about social media.

The participants in the study were heavier social media users than the average American teen. Their responses were a lot more positive than experts have predicted in the past.

Social media often inspires them to be more creative, to try new cooking recipes, to open up and communicate with their friends, and to learn more about their own personalities, strengths, and weaknesses.

The different social media channels also generate vastly competing opinions.

Facebook has been criticized for creating an algorithm that purposely shows people content that they DISLIKE, so they’ll engage with it. The content will go against their political or social views which creates friction between the user and the other people commenting or sharing the posts.

While Instagram has been criticized for changing its algorithm so it no longer focuses on a user’s friends but instead shows them UNREALISTIC perfectly edited pictures from influencers who do the work for a living.

But then there is Snapchat, TikTok, and YouTube, which have a healthier audience that sees the platforms as more positive and informative rather than combative and critical. Snapchat stays between friends and YouTube & TikTok creators put a lot of time and effort into their work.

Like everything online, there is a RISK of fake news but it’s a lot harder to do when you’ve got a video audience and when your audience wants quality instead of unrealistic expectations.

The speed at which social media came at us and how unprepared we were for what it brought to us is always going to make us cautious.

But it’s clear that as we’ve grown, social media has grown too.

The connections feel more natural and take more effort even if you’re following someone you’ve never met. Social media gives all of us an equal chance for self-expression. In turn, this self-expression gives us the opportunity to find people who feel the same way that we do. People we probably never would have met if it were up-to-date to day encounters. It’s easier to find new explorations of interest.

Delving into art when your parents haven’t been into it or haven’t exposed you to it is hard, but social media gives you the opportunity to get exposure to something that you’d never thought you’d be interested in.

And best of all, it’s given everyone a chance to be their OWN BOSS.

For a long time, being an entrepreneur was limited to a select group of people. Nepotism and family money helped, and so did luck, but without the capital, even with creativity and hard work starting and running your own successful business was more rare and a major risk.

Social media has given everyone the opportunity to MINIMIZE their risk and MAXIMIZE their control.

Now don’t get us wrong, it still takes hard work. It’s not an easy fix, but the opportunities are there for everyone. It’s not a perfect system, and we’re still finding ways to make social media work for us rather than become slaves to it.

BUT WE ARE MAKING PROGRESS!

We’re using it with more awareness and intelligence than ever. If you’ve been doubtful about your social media use and you feel like it consumes too much of your time, then you know, probably it does. But if you’re able to use it in a healthy beneficial way, then don’t feel bad about that because it’s not ALL BAD, it’s something you can enjoy, learn from, and have fun with.

By following the right creators with content that inspires and motivates you, you can take what you learn away from the screen and into the real world.

The cooking recipes and the crafts, the DIY projects and interior decorating, the sports and board games you’ve always wanted to play, you can even follow actual board-certified therapists who share resources for free.

You have access to people who INSPIRE you to do the things that MOTIVATE you.

Social media can help you to use that inspiration, to hone your skills, and go out into the world with that bit of knowledge and experience and put it to amazing use. So don’t let all the negative opinions of social media ruin what could be a really great thing for you and your success.

