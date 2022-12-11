Hypnosis: What It Is, Why It's Done, Benefits & Risks

When we say the word hypnosis, you might get the image of the famous magicians David Blaine or David Copperfield performing one of their magic tricks on a stage in front of thousands of people.

You see an audience member volunteer to come up on stage. You hear the magicians slowly put the audience member into a trance state, and then they get them to do all kinds of silly stuff that nobody in their right mind would usually do on stage.

You know the drill…

  • Act like a chicken
  • Answer foolish questions
  • Break out in song

In terms of magic acts, this one is usually further down on the impressive scale. Usually, it’s because we think, no, we know that it’s fake. We think the audience member must have been hired by the team beforehand, so it’s just to kind of break in the magician’s act. It’s not as real as the other performances.

But you would actually be wrong.

Hypnosis isn’t rooted in pseudoscience, and it’s not a scam or farce or an act. At least not in most cases, it isn’t. There is some pretty robust research showing us that if it’s done correctly, hypnosis can also help us reach parts of our mind that we’ve locked away.

Now, the skepticism around hypnosis comes from how it was first introduced to the world, and it is a crazy story, so the skepticism was warranted.

In the late 18th century, a German physician named Franz Mesmer developed Mesmerism. Mesmerism is also known as Animal Magnetism. It’s based on the belief that there is a universal magnetic fluid that’s central to the restoration and maintenance of health.

So, the procedure involved applying magnets to ailing parts of a patient’s body while looking deep into the patient’s eyes to put them into a trance-like state. The position would then make magnetic passes over his patients.

Now, the concept was debunked and rejected as it had no scientific basis, but clinicians were fascinated by the results. It seemed that Franz Mesmer did manage to cure some patients. So, from there, more clinicians looked into the method that he was using to see what could have contributed to him helping his patients.

Scottish ophthalmologist, James Braid was fascinated by this trance-like state. He coined the term Hypnosis, which originates from the Greek word for sleep.

Modern science proved that hypnosis wasn’t related to sleep, although both states enhance our external focus.

Next in the mid-19th century, Austrian physician, Josef Breuer started treating a patient known as Anna O. Now she came to him because while caring for her dying father, she was suffering from visual disturbances, headaches, hallucinations, speech problems, and at times, paralysis. Breuer diagnosed her with hysteria.

Now, Breuer and Sigmund Freud worked closely together, and at the time, they were developing the method of psychoanalysis; a system that aims to treat mental disorders by investigating the interaction between the conscious and unconscious elements in our minds.

To access the unconscious mind, they would use dream interpretation, free association, and hypnosis. So, with suggestive hypnosis, Breuer wanted to trigger Anna’s childhood emotions, and to do this they needed to calm certain parts of her brain so they could focus on the memories.

Anna O’s case with studied closely by Freud and he wrote a book about it even though he’d never met or treated her personally, and Anna owes treatment lasted for roughly 2 years. Unfortunately, she got worse for a few years before she eventually got better.

Now we’re not sure how she started to recover, but it doesn’t pay Breuer and Freud in a good light despite their claims that they had helped her.

Talk therapy and psychoanalysis took off, but there’s always been a reluctance to work with the unconscious mind. Not only did it seem dangerous, but we also didn’t understand it very well, so people couldn’t judge just how effective or legitimate it really was.

Putting someone under hypnosis also takes a certain kind of skill. Freud, for example, was deemed to be too authoritative to be effective at hypnosis.

Now, with only a few psychologists believing in it being good at it and willing to dedicate their time to it, hypnosis fell by the wayside during the 20th century. But in the last 18 years, we’ve developed more advanced brain scanning technology, and with it, psychologists have been more inclined to delve into Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing therapy, or EMDR and hypnosis; treatments that put patients into a relaxed trance-like state so they can better access and process difficult memories.

Now, clinicians are divided about the risks or dangers of hypnosis. Some people believe that when you put someone into a trance-like state, there’s a chance they might get stuck, but this has never happened with hypnosis. Hypnosis happens through suggestions, and to be susceptible to suggestion, a patient needs to feel relaxed.

The more relaxed you are, the more likely you are to follow the suggestions of the clinician. But if you don’t want to be hypnotized, there’s no way you would ever be relaxed enough for someone to put you into a state that’s susceptible to suggestion. It has to be voluntary.

Now, hypnosis has gone through periods where it was seen as a fad and even as entertainment, but during that time, the clinical practice and the scientific study have survived. There’s a lot of information stored in our brains that we have no idea exists. We can’t remember it.

We often shelve memories if they’re too painful or sometimes an experience may seem trivial and not worth digging into but could still lead to issues with our current mental state. And in order to reach these memories, we have to put aside our judgment, our fears, and our conscious minds telling us that it's too difficult to tackle or too trivial to mention.

Hypnotherapy placates our mind enough to allow our brain to slow down so we can get to those shelved memories. It’s a scary process because investigating memories that are causing you distress in the present is never easy and it must be done with care because people are especially vulnerable in a hypnotized state, but our minds are incredibly strong. We’re not going to get stuck here.

Hypnosis only works because you give the clinician permission. If you find therapy difficult because of your mask or your walls automatically go up, even when you’re talking to someone who won’t judge you, then maybe hypnotherapy can help you out.

Hundreds of years and thousands of practitioners can’t be wrong. There’s something about hypnosis that can help us. It can help us to reach parts of ourselves that we’ve locked away.

Maybe we just need to give it a chance.

