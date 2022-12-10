How to Live a Happy Life: Born, Learn, Work, Retire, and Die

Entrepreneuria

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48l4rg_0jdebDft00
Photo byPhoto by Jon Butterworth on UnsplashonUnsplash

Today, we’re talking about what makes your life worth living and how to consciously bring more of that feeling into your daily life.

Now, we invite you to think about a moment in your life where you were so absorbed in what you were doing, the time flew by and you were completely lost in that activity. You felt you were right to where, when, and how you were supposed to be.

Do you remember how that felt? How anything else seemed to have stopped existing? How you didn’t have any problems or worries?

Well, in psychology this is called flow. At that moment, that moment where time melted away and you were absorbed in the task at hand, you were in the flow state.

Flow is actually a term coined by the Hungarian-American psychologist Mihaly Csikszentmihalyi. In his own words —

“Flow is a state in which people are so involved in an activity that nothing else seems to matter. The experience is so enjoyable that people will continue to do it even at great cost, just for the sheer sake of doing it.”

Now, if you have ever heard someone say “they were in the zone”, well, flow state is precisely what they’re talking about. The beauty of flow is the fact that it can be induced by any activity. It’s not like there is a predetermined list of activities that only apply.

Csikszentmihalyi's studies led him to conclude that happiness is an internal state of being, not an external one.

His popular 1990 book “Flow: The Psychology of Optimal Experience” is based on the premise that happiness levels can be shifted by introducing more flow. So what do we need to know about flow at a practical level, and can we really create the proper environment for us to experience flow?

Well, the short answer is yes, we really can, and we’re here to provide you with the core essentials to do it. So there are actually four pillars of flow.

1. Focus

The first one, of course, is the focus. We’re talking about a concentration so intense there’s no attention left over for anything else. So this means no distractions and definitely no multitasking.

You can create the conditions for focus to happen if you, for example, close the tabs on your browser, set your phone on DND mode, and use some noise-canceling headphones, and then take a minute and start with a focus exercise. It could be anything you prefer. It can be a guided meditation, listening to a song, or taking a 5-minute walk.

You could call this exercise you are warm-up for focus and flow. As human beings, our brains are built to function at maximum capacity and efficiency when we only do one thing at a time. This is an extremely important one because in the world of smartphones and distractions, it’s no easy task to shut down all outside distractions and just focus on one thing.

It takes intentional action and a bit of willpower to do so, but believe us, uninterrupted blocks of time are pure gold for both your state of happiness and your productivity.

2. Freedom

Now, Csikszentmihalyi says that in inflow there is no scrutiny, so you basically have to feel free to express yourself, and that means allowing space for mistakes to happen and doing things just for the sake of doing them without putting pressure on yourself.

For a while, just trust what you can do and let go. For example, you could set a permission timer, give yourself permission to work without judgment or expectations for thirty minutes to one hour, and let things flow and allow yourself to do what you have to do, no strings attached.

So for example, you could write that article you were trying to complete. Yes, the one you are struggling to start because you simply didn’t know how?

Just do it with zero structure. Just get the words on the page, write whatever comes to your mind about that certain topic, or draw for the sake of drawing, or work on that Excel without expecting it to be perfect.

And this brings us to the third pillar of flow, which is feedback.

3. Feedback

What does feedback look like in an activity?

You know, in the wild, if an animal is trying to do something like jump and they failed to hit their target, well, they’ll most probably receive instant feedback from the body. They might have fallen and that will hurt or they might be back on the ground instead of in that tree they were aiming for.

Either way, they know that moment of awareness that something went wrong, it comes immediately. But how does this work for humans? And most importantly, how does it work in more abstract activities?

A tennis player's goal is to hit the ball and send it to the other side of the court more times than their opponent. Every time they hit the ball and send it to the other side of the court, they know that they’re doing a good job toward that goal.

A mountain climber school is to reach the top of the mountain without falling. Hour after hour of not falling gives them feedback about how well they’re performing, but on the other hand, submitting a business proposal that you worked on for weeks won’t immediately let you know how you did.

In this case, Feedback is not dependent on only yourself anymore. In this case, feedback can come from other people and that delays it leaving us wondering how we’ve done until the other person finally responds.

And the key here is to not stress over the result until you have definitive feedback. Don’t stress until you know you have a reason to stress. Do your absolute best not to imagine what they might say, how many mistakes you might have made, or how you could have reformulated one particular phrase.

Be content with your work and look at the feedback as a form of learning instead of a form of punishment.

Readers, feedback is about the small wins and progress. It doesn’t matter if you made some mistakes, it matters how you make progress using the feedback received from those mistakes.

Learn to get your pleasure from the process, not the end result.

Remember —

“Progress over perfection!”

4. 4% Challenge

Now, the fourth pillar is a 4% challenge. If an activity is below your skill level, you’ll simply get bored. If it’s a way above your skill level, you’ll get frustrated. This pillar is the motivational part of flow, and it’s a very important one.

There is a principle called “the Goldilocks rule” that states that humans experience peak motivation when working on tasks that are right at the edge of their current abilities.

Not too hard, not too easy, just right. The Goldilocks zone of difficulty, but remember, the flow doesn’t always have to be about something productive in a work sense, it could also be something just purely joyful.

After all, all working, no fun is no way to live.

P.S. Thank you for reading. You can consider following Entrepreneuria for more content like this.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Lifestyle# Education# Society# Life# Self Improvement

Comments / 0

Published by

A place where people passionate about what it means to live an elegant, beautiful, & successful life come to enjoy, share, & discuss their own take on entrepreneurship. Top writer in productivity, business, and self-improvement with 14k+ followers.

N/A
139 followers

More from Entrepreneuria

Hypnosis: What It Is, Why It's Done, Benefits & Risks

When we say the word hypnosis, you might get the image of the famous magicians David Blaine or David Copperfield performing one of their magic tricks on a stage in front of thousands of people.

Read full story
1 comments

Egypt’s $1,000,000 Treasure Is Found: Here’s How You Can Take Some of It

Photo byPhoto by Adrian Dascal on UnsplashonUnsplash. Cleopatra, the former Queen of Egypt and its last active ruler lived closer to the invention of Bitcoin than the construction of the Pyramids of Giza.

Read full story

From $26 Billion to Bankrupt: The Rise and Fall of This Crypto Billionaire

We get bombarded with what we believe to be big news stories, a story that will stay in our minds for the next few months. But then, like 5 days later, the news cycle moves on and we haven’t really learned anything from what happened.

Read full story
1 comments

Recession, Stocks, and Elon Musk

Today’s article is about recession. Look, don’t worry, okay? It’s not going to be one of those dreary bring you down and make you depressed kinds of talk about the recession that we’re faced with this every time we turn on the TV or read a news article.

Read full story

The Power of No: Why Saying "No" is Important

You know, we’ve been thinking lately, isn’t it interesting how some people are so assertive and authoritative that they can immediately respond with a resounding “no” when they’re asked to do something, while others will keep saying yes until they’re overwhelmed and burned out?

Read full story
1 comments

Love Your 9-5 Job

“I’m enough and I don’t need to compete with others to be worthy.”. “I am worthy of all my current and future achievements.”. Think about each one of these affirmations and what it means to you. Let’s do this for the next minute. Here are the affirmations one more time.

Read full story

The 80/20 Rule: Be Productive, Not Busy

Image by Author (Designed with Canva) Readers, what do you consider to be a waste of your time?. There’s a quote by Charles Darwin that we love, but we also kind of disagree with — not because of what he said, but because of the way society has interpreted it.

Read full story

You Have Lived Your Life, Let Your Kids Live Theirs

Photo by Ante Hamersmit on Unsplash (Edited with Canva) Hello there parents and kids. First off, we like to appreciate that you’ve chosen to read this article which can be controversial for some, but today, we won’t back off from this.

Read full story

Save 10 Hours/Week: Cook Once, Eat All Week

The idea of making a change in our lives can seem daunting, exhausting, and far too much work. You not only have to think about the changes you would like to make, but you also have to actively implement those changes every single day.

Read full story

The Untold Story of Winston Churchill Before He Was Famous

There are many people who, when we touch on the surface of our history books, come across as courageous, inspirational, passionate, and honorable. We quote their speeches, we tell their stories, and we admire the legacy they left, but if we dig just a little bit deeper, we start to see that everything isn’t as the first page of the book says.

Read full story
3 comments

Breaking the Door of Feminism, Racism, Education and Poverty

There’s a door, and behind this door, there’s freedom, there’s equal opportunity for success, and there’s fair education and access to funds. But there’s a code to the door, and it’s based on where you were born and who you were born to. It’s based on your gender and economics.

Read full story

Turn Dreams Into Achievable Goals

Dreams without goals are just, well, dreams. They mean and do very little in real life. We all dream, but that doesn’t make us unique. What sets people apart are those who take dreams out of their minds and start working on them in the real world.

Read full story

Silent Generation vs. Boomers vs. Generation X vs. Millennials vs. Zoomers

At some point this year, you’ll probably head to a family function. You’ll have three or four generations of people there if you’re lucky. Now, depending on your family dynamic, you might have to endure some unwanted comments. Often in these situations, while you’re enjoying a delicious home-cooked meal just as you’re about to take a bite of your aunt's special dish, someone will say —

Read full story
35 comments

How to Become 5% Bill Gates

Today, we’re going to look at an important ingredient for a better, brighter, and happier life — the right way to think about personal responsibility for your own life. We’re going to help you understand this aspect by mixing both practical information and a solid dose of inspiration.

Read full story
1 comments

A Guide for Turning Sadness into Strength, Backed by Research

Sadness isn’t a bad emotion, but it can feel like you’re carrying the weight of two cities when you’re in the midst of it. It shortens your sense of perspective so you find it hard to see anything else besides that feeling, but I’ll say again — “Sadness isn’t a bad emotion!” It doesn’t create the same negative loop as jealousy, anger, resentment, and dislike.

Read full story
4 comments

A 4-Minute Article for All of Those Having a Hard Time Right Now

When we are caught up in an emotion, it’s difficult to imagine ourselves feeling any other way, isn’t it?. When we’re happy with our partner and we feel that ecstatic love, we can’t imagine ever not feeling that way. We think it will last forever. The same goes for negative emotions too. Those times when we are heartbroken and sad and struggling to get out of bed. The struggle is harder because we almost can’t see a way out of that feeling.

Read full story
9 comments

Turning Daydreaming into a Superpower, Backed by Research

Do you remember those days back in school where your eyes would wander around the room, settle on a space, and feel so comfortable on that spot that you would just zone out, leave the room, and ponder around in your mind? Dreams you never thought possible suddenly become more real.

Read full story

Understanding Luck: Naval Ravikant and a True Story

Today, we’ve got a question for you right off the top. Have you ever met someone who walks through life with everything going their way like from the small things like — And then the next thing you know, they’re in the DJ booth?

Read full story

Jan van Eyck: The First Artist Who Claimed Copyright

In her book “The Choice: Embrace the Possible”, famous psychologist Edith Eger says — To trust that there is enough and that you are enough. Now, with this in mind, one can certainly gather that to be absurd if it’s the optimal way to carry themselves through life. To understand and to trust yourself enough to speak your mind, just stick to your values, and to be an ally to causes and people who’ve been silenced in the past. But the reality is, apart from the system shutting us up, we ourselves managed to do that all on our own.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy