Egypt’s $1,000,000 Treasure Is Found: Here’s How You Can Take Some of It

Cleopatra , the former Queen of Egypt and its last active ruler lived closer to the invention of Bitcoin than the construction of the Pyramids of Giza .

Yeah… Egypt is old… Like really old…

And in this time, their civilization learned and discovered many things that were forgotten throughout history, and as we developed the tools to look into the past without destroying it, we’ve realized that our civilization has a lot to learn from ancient Egypt or rather the $1,000,000 worth of life lesson that you’re here to grab today in this article.

Ancient Egypt has brought us many wonders of the world. The first modern-day beer came out of Egypt. They invented writing in the form of hieroglyphics. They invented ink, makeup, toothpaste, door locks, and calendars and made major strides in the advancement of medicine.

But do you know how old Egypt actually is and what its people have done in that time?

It seems like there was a world that existed in Egypt that we don’t talk enough about. It’s like there’s a blank slate in history.

We have a lot to learn from them, but if you travel to Egypt today, you might feel slightly jaded by these promises. The pyramids were built 4500 years ago. Although they housed the bodies of King Khufu and Queen Henningsen, they were also built to guide the Divine Pharaohs into the afterlife.

But they’re very near to a busy city, not in the middle of the desert. They’re surrounded by tourists and garment sellers who hound you for money.

Thick flies buzz around the masses of camel down. To reach the inside, you need to climb up narrow steps, and once there, it seems bland compared to the outside, but the outside, oh, the outside is majestic. It had to be constructed by a number of highly organized skilled labors. It has about 2.3 million granite blocks, and it took twenty years to complete. There are blocked internal passageways that we’ve never been into, and they’ll probably remain a mystery.

Mysterious shafts were built through the depths of the structure, and most of them are sealed or blocked. Digging through them takes us to more blocked passageways. Some of them reveal secret chambers which open up to more sealed pathways or remnants of treasures that were long ago looted.

The mathematical, architectural, and sociological knowledge that was needed to build the pyramids is unlike anything we’ve seen for thousands of years after, and we’re not even sure how they built the pyramids, although we do have a few theories.

They didn’t use wheels or work animals, so they had to be moved with human muscle power, but the giant blocks weigh two and a half tons. There’s no way humans could have moved them all on their own.

Scientists reenacted their theory, and it seems like the blocks were levered onto wooden sleds and then pulled up by ramps made of wet sand.

In ancient Egypt, unlike many other civilizations at the time, women had the right to divorce and remarry. They could buy and sell property, serve on juries, and even enter into legal contracts. Those who worked outside the home received equal pay to men. They could even enter into an ancient version of a prenup which would list all the property and wealth the woman brought into the marriage and guarantee she would be compensated in the divorce.

And despite regarding the Pharaoh as a living God, Egyptian workers weren’t afraid to protest for better working conditions. They were also one of the first nations to formally sign a peace treaty.

For 200 years, Egypt and the Hittite empire fought over the land today known as Syria. In the end, both sides decided to call a truce and signed a peace treaty.

Egypt was a land of bursts. They were around for a long time and they learned that peace and cooperation work better than slavery, bad pay, and viewing other humans as inferior.

The Western World only started adopting these views a few years ago. Women have only had the right to vote since 1919, and it’s only since the 1970s it’s become more accepted for women to go into professions other than teaching or nursing.

The ancient Greeks, the people who wrote the Odyssey and the Iliad , revered ancient Egypt. They tried to trace their lineage back to Egypt.

In ancient times, Egypt was the one. We know more about ancient Egypt than the Mayans, Mesopotamia, and China because they preserve their knowledge in their monuments, objects, and artifacts, and even so, we still lost a lot of their knowledge because they wrote it in ancient Egyptian.

During a time when only a small number of people knew how to read ancient Egyptian, that knowledge was gradually lost as Alexander conquered, the Tolemac dynasty entered, and the Romans ruled.

And maybe that’s good.

Maybe that’s the way it should be.

Let some things remain a mystery.

The Egyptians taught us to preserve our history and still be exclusive with it. They taught us to build with patience and to think outside of the box. They taught us that we catch more flies with honey than vinegar.

All of us benefit from peace treaties, but few benefit from war, and they taught us to ignore the competition. They didn’t care about other civilizations. They weren’t in competition with them.

Egypt focused on Egypt — and just look at what they built with this $1,000,000 lesson.

