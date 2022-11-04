Love What You Do Before You Do What You Love

Say to yourself —

“I’m enough and I don’t need to compete with others to be worthy.”

“I’m happy being my true authentic self.”

“I am worthy of all my current and future achievements.”

Think about each one of these affirmations and what it means to you. Let’s do this for the next minute. Here are the affirmations one more time.

“I am enough and I don’t need to compete with others to be worthy.”

“I am happy being my true authentic self.”

“I am worthy of all my current and future achievements.”

Think about these for a minute as you breathe in and out.

Your 9–5 job is robbing you of your life. Better your life. Ditch the 9–5.

The nine-to-five is killing your spirit. My gosh readers, can we chill with this for just a minute?

It’s a lot hearing this come from so many angles. Instagram, TikTok billboards, TV ads, magazines, and your friends, wherever you turn, someone is telling you that you should hate your nine-to-five job, that you should get out of it, and that it’s ruining your life, and even though you never thought about it before, you start to wonder if you should be hating it.

Everyone is saying you should. So yeah, maybe, maybe you should.

But this obsession with making everyone else join the same anti-nine-to-five club? Let’s be real, it’s not healthy, and you’re going to be hearing nine-to-five a lot in this article.

So, just so you know, we’re referring to any job that follows the 40-hour work week that’s been demonized.

9–5

8–4

10–6

Whatever…

We don’t all want and value the same things in life. The decisive aggressive language that’s used to be moan none-to-five work can make people feel like they shouldn’t value the job they have and that’s insulting on many levels.

If you want the up-and-go lifestyle of something different, then hey, by all means, you go for it my friend, but we’re here to tell you that it’s also time to put a lid on the people screaming about you deserving something better because they don’t know you.

Pushing one idea on millions of people, it isn’t realistic. We can like different things and there are many benefits to a nine-to-five workday that people in privileged positions might not realize or think about.

When you grow up in a stable loving home where you’re nurtured and given plenty of love, food, and attention, then you’ve got the freedom to say —

“Whoop, let me just go off and freelance in another country.”

Because at the end of the day, if sh*t hits the fan, you could always go back to that stability, but not everyone has had that luxury in life.

For many people, working a stable job that they know they can go to and leave at the same time every day is pure happiness, it's grounding, it’s fulfilling, even if the work is mundane sometimes.

If you love your nine-to-five workday right now, but you feel like you shouldn’t because so many people are shouting it from the rooftops, well, we want to tell you that it is totally okay for you to love it. It’s important, it has a purpose, and there are so many benefits to the routine and stability that it provides, and nine to five could be seven-to-four, six-to-eight, it could even be eight-to-twelve.

Now, let’s make one thing clear here — when you’re an entrepreneur, you’re not working a 40-hour work week. A lot of them work like 100 hours. They probably work seven days a week for ten or more hours a day. The difference is that they work for themselves.

While entrepreneurs don’t have to answer to anyone else, they do have to carry all the stress and the challenges of the business. The ones on top know the health of the business and it’s a lot more pressure and stress when your business is struggling and you have ten, twenty, one hundred or more people depending on you.

And wait… we’ve got another thing to clear up. The social media stars who push this anti-nine-to-five narrative, the ones giving financial advice on Instagram or encouraging you to leave your 40-hour work week for a four-day work week, they still work a lot themselves.

They don’t get to enjoy that beautiful landmark behind them in the photo.

They had to get up at 4:30 in the morning to get there before everyone else.

They had to suss out the area beforehand.

They had to find the perfect matching outfit, which they had to go buy and carry all the way there, change and then spend a few hours taking pictures.

They then have to edit those pictures, come up with a witty engaging caption and then post them once.

All of that work for one shot. It still takes a lot of time and effort, it’s not all smooth sailing. There are upsides and downsides to whatever you choose to do. Doing nothing, well, that’s what’s really boring. That is what kills your soul.

Now, this doesn’t mean you have to stop complaining about your nine-to-five. Look, we’re humans, and humans love to complain, but just because you gripe about something doesn’t mean you have to hate it. You’re allowed to vent.

Needing to be at work at a certain time and leave at a certain time, it provides structure, and structure is beautiful, it’s symmetry.

Our brains and minds function best when we have some kind of predictable structure. We are more productive, ambitious, and even more driven, and working from home can provide too many distractions. It can become overwhelming when you know you’ve got a lot of work to do, but you’re also moving from the couch to the kitchen every few minutes.

It’s easy to get frustrated with yourself at a lack of discipline, but discipline is hard, and we have to help ourselves by giving it the ideal parameters to function within, what people who don’t go into the office or don’t have set working hours fail to mention is that they never shut off from their work.

Not really! There’s always something more to do. They could be at a restaurant with family on a Saturday afternoon and suddenly they’ve got an idea they have to get down as soon as possible, and so for the next 30 minutes, they’re jotting down notes.

A workday with set hours creates a stronger boundary, so you don’t feel compelled to be on it all the time. There’s this self-doubt that creeps up if you enjoy your nine-to-five job. You start wondering if you’re so entrenched with the corporate machine that they’ve brainwashed you into loving it.

But no readers. The stability and the routine that comes with a job that has set working hours can be the calm part of your day when the rest of your life is a storm. It’s the anchor to your day. It can be your escape.

Could you make more money by doing more challenging tasks?

Sure, absolutely.

Many people would gladly raise their hands to do that, and you can get both of those things with a nine-to-five job. With this job, it’s easier to cultivate a healthy work-life balance. You have more opportunities to network and make friends. After all, that’s kind of where we meet our friends as adults at work, right?

You get a set salary every month so you can plan your life more efficiently, and most people get paid leave. So, when you go on holiday, you’re not losing money while you do, and let’s not forget it about healthcare, pension plans, and enough notice if your contract is terminated.

These are things you simply don’t get when you’re working for yourself.

“The idea that you have more freedom simply depends on your definition of the word freedom.”

You might have more freedom to move around, but so much of your mental space is taken up by thinking about how much you’ll be making at the end of the month, what pension plan should you choose, and even how many hours you should work tomorrow And now, with many of these jobs either being fully remote or hybrid, you do have more freedom of movement. If you hate your work, it might not be the nine-to-five that’s the issue, maybe it’s just the work.

Do you enjoy it, whether you’re inputting data into spreadsheets or flipping burgers?

Jobs, people, and society are traditionally believed to be boring.

What does that matter? Really doesn’t even matter? Because in our mind, what matters most is how you feel about it.

So, quiet the noise of people saying that you shouldn’t do these jobs if you like them. Quiet the chatter of people saying that they are normal, mundane, and routine.

Life is crazy enough. Do we really need to stir the pot with a job that’s always up in the air? You don’t need to seek out adventure, your life is an adventure. It’s more than okay to love your nine-to-five.

