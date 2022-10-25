The 80/20 Rule: Be Productive, Not Busy

Image by Author (Designed with Canva)

Readers, what do you consider to be a waste of your time?

There’s a quote by Charles Darwin that we love, but we also kind of disagree with — not because of what he said, but because of the way society has interpreted it.

Okay, so the quote goes —

“A man who dares to waste 1 hour of time has not discovered the value of life!”

And this quote is now being used as a way to push society’s “busy culture” ideas into our life.

Charles Darwin’s Letter

Charles Darwin is one of the most respected and accomplished scientists in history and an evolutionary biologist who change the way we see the development of life.

So naturally, people think that by quoting Charles Darwin, they’d be advocating on the same lines as a visionary thinker. But somewhere along the internet, the context of this quote got lost.

The quote came from a letter he sent to his sister.

In the letter, he described how deeply gratifying it is for him to hear that Professor Sedgwick, a scientist who was guiding his studies had expressed admiration for Darwin’s collections. He says that he trusts that at least one part of his collections will be true, and with that fuel, he shall act now as he thinks for a man who dares to waste one hour of time has not discovered the value of life.

Time is precious not because you’re productive with it, but because you’ve got control over it.

When older people are asked what they regret about their lives, “not managing their time better” comes up often.

They might say that they worked too hard and didn’t spend enough time with their family.

Or they spent too much time watching TV and not enough time being adventurous and going on holidays.

Some people say they travel too often for work and rarely had downtime with friends, different activities, different people, and the same base premises controlling their time.

When we spend our days doing what we should or shouldn’t do with no real plan of our own — we become the victims of time! The days seem long and we anxiously wait for the weekends. And the years? They seem short and we anxiously watch them pass by as if we’re caught up in this tide tumbling around.

Busy vs. Productive

You’ve to become the master of your time.

You’ve to be in charge of it.

And that doesn’t mean that you have to be busy every hour — it simply means that you should plan your day, don’t live unconsciously, and don’t go with the same flow every day.

Because that’s not living, that’s just existing!

If you give yourself 30 minutes to check social media and 3 hours to watch a series — you might be unproductive to some people.

But to time?

You’re the master.

You’ve set that time aside for yourself. You said you were going to do something, you planned it, and then you did it.

When you master your time this way, you create habits that lead you to become more productive. Darwin didn’t mean that we have to be busy every hour.

Firstly, he meant it for himself, not the world. Secondly, he was saying that he spent all his time thinking. So now, it’s time for him to start doing.

He planned his time. He thought about it.

Taking a break isn’t wasting your time just like being busy isn’t necessarily a good use of your time!

For most of us, we’ve used spending time on activities that don’t provide value to be a waste of time. But, what is valuable to you? It’s different for all of us and we can’t base our time and activities on someone else’s ideals. It’s important for each of us to determine and understand what we consider to be a waste of time in our own lives.

If we don’t, we’ll find ourselves conforming to society’s ideas which might not gel with ours and will fall short of our own standards.

Takeaway

Readers, take a few minutes this evening to create a general plans for your days this week.

Think about the things you value.

Is it downtime?

Is it the fresh air?

Is it time spent with family & friends?

How can you fit these things into your day?

When you’re 90 and looking at the old tree reminiscing about your life, we want you to think about this moment — a moment that made you understand the value of time in your life differently.

And we want you to be able to say —

“I mastered my time!”

Whether you’re a series buff who loves shows, a video game lover who enjoys Call of Duty, or an entrepreneur who wants to spend time with his family — it’s not always about what you do, it’s about controlling it with a plan, it’s about doing what you said you would do.

And that’s how you master your time and stay productive, not busy.

