Turn Dreams Into Achievable Goals

Entrepreneuria

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01WUdr_0ihb5qed00
Photo by Campaign Creators on Unsplash

Dreams without goals are just, well, dreams. They mean and do very little in real life. We all dream, but that doesn’t make us unique. What sets people apart are those who take dreams out of their minds and start working on them in the real world.

Only 25% of businesses make it past the 15-year mark. By then, they’ve got longevity. About 20% failed during the first two years and 45% failed during the first five.

Starting a business starts with a dream, and that dream has sparked years before anything tangible comes into fruition. Some people from a young age, they’ve dreamed of being their own boss. For others, they found a passion and a gap in the market, and they knew they could thrive in it. And it all starts with a dream and dreams are great.

When you imagine yourself and your perfect life, you get tangles up your spine and you feel excited. It’s like you’re already living it, even if it’s just in your head.

  • You imagine the people you manage and how you’ll deal with workplace conflicts.
  • You imagine what you’ll buy with all your money.
  • You imagine the vacations you will take they’ll take your family on.

It’s easy to become caught up in the dream. It’s comfortable to live in a place of simply imagining what you could do if you just took that first step, but before that first step, you haven’t failed. You can’t fail at something you’ve never started. We’ll say it again — dreams without goals are just dreams and dreams with goals, well, they’re incredibly scary.

When you’re on the goal-setting stage, you open yourself up to criticism, to change, to make mistakes. Too many of us have big dream ventures we genuinely believe we could succeed at, but we don’t put the goals in place to make them happen.

But why is that?

  • Are we lazy?
  • Do we really believe in our vision or is it just a pipe dream that may not actually work out?
  • Are your dreams inherited from someone else, a family member, or a celebrity?
  • Are we afraid?

We need to make all of these things clear. Not everyone is cut out to be an entrepreneur. Not everyone wants to be an entrepreneur. Contrary to popular belief, the majority of millionaires don’t own their own businesses, they’re high-end, skilled workers with years of experience.

Our dreams, they don’t have to match everyone else, it’s only through answering one of those four questions that will be able to turn our dreams into goals.

So, let’s start with the first one.

1. Are we lazy?

Hell yeah! A little bit, some more than others. Finding a sweet spot between being productive and active and relaxing and taking time for yourself is essential. You can’t keep going at 100% because you will burn out, and you also can’t function at 40% either because you’ll get stuck in a hole that’s hard to get out of.

The truth is, that high-functioning people use their time differently, they’re high functioning because they use their time efficiently. They’re not productive with their time because they were born that way.

No, no, it took practice, which means that anyone can get there.

In a Forbes article where over 100 self-made millionaires were interviewed, there was one common theme — they had a sacred morning ritual. It could be a power hour of intense exercise, meditation, light walking, goal setting, journaling, catching up on emails, or whatever it was, they took 30 to 60 minutes in the morning to ground themselves and prepare for their day.

Look, if you’re snoozing your alarm until about the last minute and then rushing into the shower and out the door, you’re not going to have time for your goals, all you’re doing is dreaming.

If you’re spending most of your time at night watching TV and scrolling on your phone and most of your time in the morning snoozing your log, and we hate to break it to you, but yeah, you’re kind of lazy, and it’s time to fix that.

So, what happens if you have a dream and you aren’t lazy, you put in the work every day, you have your normal day job that pays the bills, comes home in the evening, and spends two hours on your business?

Why aren’t your dreams turning into a reality then?

2. Do we really believe in our vision or is it just a pipe dream that may not actually work out?

You know, narcissists make great businesspeople because they’re delusional and believe in themselves and their ideas. Even if these goals seem stupid to the rest of us, they’ve got that certain unshakable belief.

For your dreams to become a reality, you have to believe in them, and this isn’t some kind of cliche “believe-in-yourself” kind of trope, it’s more like in the certain “this is it, it’s going to be epic and people will love it and it will work out” kind of way.

You see, for you to believe that it has to be a good idea, whatever your dream is, if it’s a good idea and you put in the work, it’s going to succeed.

If you find yourself lacking belief in your idea, you need to be honest with yourself about it.

  • Is this impactful?
  • Do people need it?
  • What gap are we filling?
  • Are you just joining the masses?

You’ll have to take a step back and objectively evaluate your situation which can be difficult. Maybe this idea won’t work, but there is another one that will. You’ll have to decide if it’s worth putting your time and effort into something you’re not fully emotionally invested in.

3. Are your dreams inherited from someone else, a family member, or a celebrity?

Inherited dreams are tricky. If they’re instilled in you from a young age, you can’t separate what you want versus what someone else wants, but you will always feel an uneasiness about it, even if you are successful.

When you walk someone else's path, it feels like you’re giving part of yourself up. If you have an ambitious parent who only wants the best for you, then removing yourself from that dream is terrifying, but you know deep down if it’s true to you or not, and if it isn’t, you’ll have to let go of it at some stage or risk becoming unhappy for the rest of your life.

You can choose to let it go now while you still have time to work on something else, or you could choose to let it go many years from now when you’ve spent too much of your precious time walking someone else's path.

The most successful businesspeople even if they’re taking on a venture or investment out of their comfort zone, they say that something about that step is true to them. It sounds and feels right, it’s their gut, their intuition.

So trust yours!

4. Are we afraid?

Absolutely! We’re all freaking afraid of taking risks.

The multi-millionaires and billionaires — they also have plenty of sleepless nights they sweat before a big board meeting, their heart beats faster when they sign on a dotted line. Don’t coddle this fear, it’ll only make you focus on it more. It’s there and you have to move with it.

Eventually, as you start focusing more on the goal-oriented status of your dreams, you won’t have the time or the mind space for all this fear. It might creep up sometimes, but it can’t hold you too tight when your mind is filled with your next action plan because —

“Dreams without goals are just dreams.”

But let’s dig into why we dream so much about setting these goals. Answer those four questions, find out what’s stopping you, and then get yourself back into gear and go.

