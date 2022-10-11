“When it comes to economies, there are only four in the world — developed countries, underdeveloped countries, Japan, and Argentina.”

The renowned mid-century economist, Simon Kuznets said this.

But what makes Japan and Argentina’s economy so special that they deserve their own main character moment in his line? And what does it have to do with you and your journey? Well, we can learn a lot about how these two countries have developed in the last century. One is a fall from Grace’s story, and yet, right at the bottom against all odds and predictions, it’s holding on while the growth and advancement of the other have defied expectations and predictions.

Inspiring, right? Let’s begin!

Argentina

It was around 1971 when Simon first said this and a lot has changed since then. But we can still learn a thing or two from them and that starts with going back to Argentina’s formation. Following three centuries of Spanish colonization, Argentina declared independence in 1816. They fought for eight more years until 1824 when the Spanish Empire and Argentina fell.

In 1853, a federal state was formed, now known as the Argentine Republic. Probably end of the 19th century to the big 20th century while wars were raging in Europe, Argentina enjoyed an economic boom. The country's upper class bought thoroughbred horses and $1,000,000 villas. They holidayed in luxury resorts and splurged on the latest Italian and Parisian fashion.

Argentina has some of the most abundant natural resources in the world — water, gas, and oil were plentiful and easily found. They also made a fortune exporting meat, gray, and leather. It’s a massive country with a wide array of climates making it an agricultural gold mine. The country’s economy was growing by about 5% each year and by the end of World War II, the Argentinian peso, British pound, and U.S. dollar were the most stable currencies in the world. Work-hungry refugees from Spain and Italy were blocked to Argentina under the promise of better wages and lifestyles. They had more telephone lines than Japan and more cars per person than France. Their growth seemed unstoppable, and it stayed that way for years. Even in the 1950s, when Germany’s post-war economy was booming, Argentina’s per capita income was significantly higher.

But there’s always one person who comes along and fu*ks it all up, and for Argentina, Juan Domingo Peron was that person. He was elected in 1946, and within a few years, the state’s expenditure had tripled. He doubled the number of state employees, from which, most of them were his own friends. The government purchased gas plants, electric companies, and telephone networks — all of them were inefficiently run by the state.

General Peyton ran on anti-American and anti-British sentiment, promising his country a better future away from the influence of those countries. They increased tax trade between countries, making it economically impossible for other countries to purchase from them, and at the same time, Britain owned the railways in Argentina. General Peyton believed that the lines should belong to the people, and so in 1948, the state bought their railway system for around $150 million or $420 billion by today’s money standard — and this move ended British investment in the country. It ended a whole way of life for ex-pats, engineers, and native workers who are employed by the railway company. Foreign investors left in troves, the railway system was failing, and the Argentinian government didn’t have the resources or the knowledge to fix it. It was neglected and barely used, and these days Argentina no longer has a functioning railway system at all.

General Peyton wasn’t the only bad guy though. He was overthrown and fled to Spain, and the interim president, they did the same thing — try to overturn his rulings and milk the state for money.

Peyton returned in 1973 and was reelected, and then he died in 1974. In 1976, the Argentinian military staged seized power from Isabel Patton, General Peyton’s third wife. By this point, the country was battling economic and political instability, so the military suspended Congress and democracy, banned political parties, limited civil rights, and introduced free market and deregulation policies.

In April 1982, Argentina invaded the Falkland Islands and South Georgia. Both territories were still under British rule, and so, the British launched an attack on the Argentine military personnel on the islands. Argentina fought for 74 days before surrendering and returning the islands to the British. For the last 50 years, Argentina’s being a whirlpool of instability. They declared bankruptcy, $300 billion in debt, and inflation rises about 7% per month. And to counter this, the government just prints more money and pays people more. By all accounts, the economy should have completely collapsed by now. In July 2022, inflation was at 70%. Rich as an Argentine was once a common phrase. The country was once destined for glory, but one man’s desire to be in control of everything through all of that away.

Japan

Now, Japan too was once a thriving economy. In the 1800s, it became the first non-Western great power. When the Emperor regained his power in 1886, he implemented the Meiji Restoration of Political and Economic Events that sought to rapidly industrialize the country. They invested in building infrastructure, hiring foreign advisors, education and training, and establishing research institutes. They developed from the top all the way down to the grassroots level by educating new and old merchants, skilled engineers, passionate Craftsmen, and farmers.

Japan slowly used its agricultural funds to grow its transport technology system. They didn’t take too much — just enough to keep the industry thriving while growing the other. They merged modern western technology with traditional production methods with a focus first on importing raw coffee, manufacturing it, and then exporting cotton clothes. They became a major export of row cop clothes at a time when the cop industry was one of the leading industries in the world.

Japan expanded steadily until its defeat in World War II — and then it fell. Inflation increased, the Japanese heavy machine industry was forced to put all production toward meeting military needs, and it wasn’t able to meet the country's commercial requirements. For years, Japan had sought to be self-sufficient and focused on exports, and when their economy fell, the local industries were unable to produce and manufacture enough to avoid major shortfalls. Over the course of the war, the Japanese merchant fleet was severely damaged. This impacted maritime trade which the empire depended on. Shortages, inflation, currency devaluation, non-existent transport, and stalled industrial production — it all brought Japan's economy to a standstill, and then it all rose again.

When the country surrendered, U.S. troops touchdown in Japan and began efforts to democratize the country. Japan ensured that they had loud, educated voices amongst the Americans. The goal wasn’t to push them out, it was to find a way to meet both countries’ desires fairly and equally. They’ve created a train union that allowed workers to organize, strike, and bargain. They worked with the US to extend the right to vote to women, to liberalize the economy, and to engage in land reform.

It was the Japanese people’s dedication to rebuilding their country and their politician's desire to improve the economy for everyone rather than just a select view that ultimately helped them to rise again. They cultivated new talent and expanded exports rapidly enough to pay for imports of technology and equipment without falling into debt — a trap that many developing nations fell into in the 1980s. Soldiers helped people to rebuild the country brick by brick, and once it was done, soldiers and people focused on their education. The Japanese Socialist Party won the 1947 elections and formed a coalition government. Their focus was on collaboration, not power. They distributed land to Japanese tenant farmers rather than allowing rich landlords to keep it all to themselves. They introduced market competition from big businesses rather than buying up successful industries. Getting bid to nationalize them. Investments in electric power, coal, steel, and chemicals were made. Trade was made easier, not harder.

And look, Japan’s economy isn’t perfect. In the 90s, they faced the lost decade — a time of economic stagnation that was fueled by Overlanding. In 2003, their GDP began to climb again, and today, Japan is the third biggest economy in the world. Japan has fallen a few times, but every time they do, they take what they learned and they rebuild together. To grow, we have to share, we have to collaborate. It’s in greed that we try to take everything for ourselves under the premise that we’re doing this for the good of other people.

Takeaways

So, what does all of this have to do with you?

Well, on your road to success, you have a decision to make —

Will you be Argentina who had all the resources but sought to separate itself from the rest of the world and buy up industries it couldn’t run? Or will you be Japan who came together to work together, who wasn’t afraid or embarrassed to change military uniforms for construction overalls and construction overalls for power suits?

Change your tune to help out your community and don’t be embarrassed about it. Get back up when you fall and rebuild as your life depends on it because it does. Share as often as you can work together — nobody needs the pile to themselves.

You can choose “growth”, or you can choose “greed”!

So, what’s it going to be?!

