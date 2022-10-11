Failing for Success: Life-Changing Lessons by Thomas Edison

Thomas Edison Introduces the Light Bulb to the Public Image by RaillyNews

Did you know that Thomas Edison conducted 1,000 failed experiments before he succeeded? He’s one of the most admired and respected inventors and businessmen that we’ve ever known. He’s responsible for electric power generation, mass communication, sound recording, and motion pictures. These inventions include the phonograph and motion picture cameras and electric light bulbs. They’ve literally changed the way our world functions.

Thomas Edison was also one of the first inventors to combine the principles of organized science and teamwork in the process of inventing. Instead of isolating himself and his work, he was adamant about working with other researchers and employees. To him, the invention came first. It wasn’t about who made it, it was about the fact it existed.

But why did he have 1000 failed experiments?

How did he come back from that to continue making things despite failing so many times?

How did he get so many people to still believe in him?

When a reporter asked him how it felt to fail 1000 times, he responded —

“I didn’t fail 1000 times. The light bulb was an invention with 1000 steps.”

When you believe in your work and what you’re doing, it’s a lot easier to change your attitude, to see the challenges as steps, and that’s exactly what they are. A step is only a failure when you quit, but when you keep on going, it simply becomes a part of the process. The faith in yourself has to be consistent. That’s how Edison got through all of these speed bumps on his road. It seemed that at every turn, something was blocking his way.

Many inventors hedged their bets on one core goal, and they spend their lives working toward this goal, so there’s less of a chance for it to not work out. They put everything into it, and they make sure it’s worthwhile, but Thomas Edison didn’t just depend on one thing. He reduced his risk by working on multiple ideas and products. If one didn’t work out, he had many more up his sleeve. He didn’t dwell on his failures. He didn’t think about how much time he lost on them. He got back up, appreciated the work and time he put in, and started on the next idea.

You might not have even heard of any of his failed inventions, but don’t worry, we got you!

Learning about his inventions that didn’t succeed is important because it helps us to realize that for Edison, it started with ideas. He didn’t really care that the technology wasn’t around to make these ideas possible. That was just another fun problem for him to solve. Oftentimes, climbing over those barriers seems like too much work, so we just toss it aside. But what if we saw climbing over that barrier as just another step in the process? In that case, it wouldn’t be another barrier, it would just be a part of the journey.

One of Edison’s first invention journeys was the idea for an automatic vote recorder. In 1868, he moved to Boston to find investors. In the evenings to make some money, he took press reports from New York to Western Union. During the day, he experimented with an electrographic vote recorder. Officials voting on a bill could cast their decision to a central recorder that would automatically tally them. Now, this was before computers, so the capturing, recording, and tallying technology was groundbreaking. Edison took the invention to Washington, thinking that his fortune was about to be made, but they hated it.

In a typical political fashion, voting is more about networking than it is about actually taking a box, so politicians feared that it would hurt the trading and negotiating that happens during the legislative process. So, Edison had to throw that one out, but it was a good lesson though because he made sure to never again make technology that didn’t have a market. He wasn’t going to invent things for the sake of just making them. He realized that if he couldn’t sell his invention, he couldn’t make money — the two go hand in hand.

Now, he also tried to make an electric pet. During the late 19th century, railroads and other industrialized companies were expanding at a rapid rate. Employees needed administrative tools to complete tasks, and they had to be quick and efficient with them. They needed to make multiple copies of handwritten documents, and Edison figured the best way to do this was by using an electric pen. Powered by a small electric motor and battery, the pen had a handheld needle that moved up and down as you wrote. It would punch tiny holes through the surface of the paper, creating a stencil of the documents on wax paper. Employees could then make copies by rolling ink over them, and the words would be printed on all the blank papers underneath.

Edison and his manufacturer made the pens in 1875. They even hired agents to sell it across the Mid-Atlantic, but they just weren’t that practical. The pens were noisy and heavy and the batteries had to be housed in a jar with a chemical solution. It was just too messy and many people bought them once and then never again.

So, just think about this for a second — if one of our greatest inventors of our time stumbled so many times and still succeeded, why can’t we do it too? Edison was far from perfect. He didn’t have all the answers, and we don’t have to have them either. We just need to have the right attitude. We need to see our roadblocks as another step rather than the end of a journey. So, whatever stumbling block you come across today, this week, or at any point in your life, remember that Thomas Edison stumbled, too. He stumbled a lot, and he got through it every time by changing his perspective and attitude.

“It was an opportunity to learn, not a sentence to fail!”

Readers, you’ve got the opportunities too. So, go on, march fourth into 1000 failed experiments because you only need one success to lend your name in the history books.

P.S. Thank you for reading. You can consider following Entrepreneuria for more content like this.