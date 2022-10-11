Don't Stop: When The Going Gets Tough, The Tough Gets Going

Winston Churchill once said —

"If you're going through hell, keep going."

But what is hell? In religion and folklore, hell is an afterlife, an underworld place where all evil souls and spirits go. There they suffer through the torture and internal punishment. Religions depict hell as being under the Earth's surface, and in hell, people burn. In old Norse beliefs, hell is the name of a Scandinavian queen of the underworld. In ancient Mesopotamian civilizations, hell was a distant land of no return, a house of dust where the dead dwell with no distinction of rank or merit, a sealed fortress of seven gates barred against escape.

If you’ve ever been to a heartbreak, if you’ve ever experienced loss, if you’re experiencing guilt, bullying, low self-esteem, failure, or a difficult childhood, then it may be like hell is in your mind. Perhaps hell isn’t a place at all, perhaps it’s a state; a moment in our minds that hurts us from side to side, up and down with no chance to get a grip of how to get out. But you see, if hell is a state, then it has a beginning and an end. There is a start and a finish point. We can make our way to the end of this hell, but we can also get stuck there.

We can get stuck there far longer than we’re supposed to and far longer than what our minds can handle, but readers, wherever you are right now whatever you’re doing, there may be something in your life that’s drawing all of your energy. It’s grabbing up more space in your mind than you have, and it may feel like you’ll never get yourself back. Our brains and minds can be this wild, uncontrollable, all-encompassing energy — there’s so much going on in your brain during times of traumatic stress. And you’re not imagining it, okay? You’re not being dramatic!

There are changes happening, and the more you ignore them and think you’ll just get over it with time, the greater the space it takes up. In incredibly difficult times, the areas of your brain that deal with stress, the amygdala, the hippocampus, and the prefrontal cortex can experience lasting changes when they have a constant injection of the cortisol and norepinephrine hormones. Overtime with increased stress, the volume of the hippocampus, and the anterior cingulate decreases. Now, the hippocampus is responsible for learning and memory, while the interior cingulate is responsible for emotional expression, attention allocation, and mood regulation.

On average, veterans with PTSD had a hippocampus 6% smaller than average. You’re not crazy, hell is in your brain chemistry and it’s a response to extremely difficult situations. And you don’t have to have gone through war to experience PTSD or CPTSD which is a complex post-traumatic stress disorder. Any single or series of events that triggers a high volume at a rush of stress hormones can lead your brain to being stuck in that danger. Even if you’re no longer in danger or in a high-stress situation, those stress signals can continue to fire.

Researchers have found that a key factor in this cycle continuing is the blame we place on ourselves for what happened, and blame leads to shame. We think things happen the way they did because we are useless and not good enough.

Research professor Brené Brown talks about the difference between guilt and shame. Shame focuses on the self. It’s an endless loop of “I’m a bad person”, which can lead to feelings of worthlessness and the idea that you deserve to feel what you’re going through. But guilt, on the other hand, focuses on behavior. It’s more like “I did a bad thing”. It’s the difference between realizing that you made a mistake rather than thinking you are a mistake. It’s the first and most important step when you’re walking through hell. [SOURCE]

Whatever happens, whether you lost your job, your loved one, your money, or your health — you have to know it’s possible to make a mistake without being a bad person, and it’s possible to feel guilty without thinking that you deserve to feel horrible. Some people will go through experiences that many can’t even begin to imagine. The world may seem unfair and like some people have it easier than others. We can’t control events or the outcome of situations. Once the action leaves us. That’s it. We’ve done all we can. At this point, we must let go of responsibility. Otherwise, we’ll hold on to shame and blame and skirt guilt and accountability.

It’s your first step to overcoming a hellish challenge. We can’t blame ourselves excessively. By letting go of the blame, we can take responsibility. If you’re going through hell right now and you’re chained to that road by your blame, take a moment to sit with what’s happened and let it go. Allow courage, not fear, to dictate your next steps. Allow your love for others, not your hatred for yourself to believe that you deserve to feel better. Whatever happens, keep moving readers. Don’t stop. One foot in front of the other! One last day of blame! If you’re going through hell right now, please keep on going — you are not meant to stop here.

