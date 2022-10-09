Desire vs. Control Dopamine

Entrepreneuria

Photo by engin akyurt on Unsplash

Wanting is a defining characteristic of being human. We want that career, partner, car, vacation, creation, or perhaps salvation. The insatiable vortex of desire doesn’t spare anything concrete or abstract. Mundane or ethereal, attainable or not, and while it can be an invaluable driver of behavior, desire can also be a trap, a Malstrom where equally precious energy is swallowed.

In this article, we’ll help you to fight desire with its weapons, which means hijacking, metaphorically speaking, the wanting mechanisms through the knowledge that we’ll give you. At the end of this article, you’ll have a gamut of principles and the toolbox of 5 actionable strategies. Everything about us is traced back to the brain as a biological substrate.

No Brain → No Desire → No Mind → No Us!

We’ll start with the minimal scientific background knowledge and then list off some tools to arrive from it because these are based on actual neurobiological mechanisms. These tools are not empty pups, they work to make you unstoppable in reaching your goals. The neural wanting mechanism crucially involves the neurotransmitter “dopamine”. The dopaminergic system is minuscule by the numbers estimated to be less than 0.0007% of all neurons. Yet, it’s a four-headed beast, or precisely four major dopamine pathways exist in the brain and two are essential for today’s topic.

First, in the latest edition of the Principles of Neuroscience textbook, Javitch and Seltzer in 2021 define a neurotransmitter as a substance released by a neuron that affects a specific target, like another neuron or group of neurons, in a particular way. Nerve cells connect through synapses, spaces where the substances are discharged and assimilated.

Now, here’s a helpful metaphor —

People are the neurons, the sound is the synapse, and the words are the neurotransmitters. Neurons talk. Dopamine is such a substance. It is, for lack of a better word, vomited by a neuron onto others to activate them. More potent than before, usually.

We say dopamine is excitatory as it stimulates its targets to talk more, to increase their firing rate. This transmitter is synthesized from tyrosine and amino acid our body produces naturally. Now, talking about motivation, or wanting is talking about dopamine, but motivation is only a chapter of the dopamine saga. Another vital one is “controlling”. Dopamine is essential for wanting, but it can also control how and what we want, and it does this through its different heads. Thus, dopamine pathways can synergize or work well together, but also antagonize or work against each other. This dopamine nation has periods of social cohesion followed by civil wars. The heads can lick or bite one another. “Dopamine versus dopamine”.

Now, we’ve named the relevant pathways — the yearning and the ruling head. The former is all desire, the latter control. And before we begin with the real scientific stuff, just remember that meso means middle, and the pathways are called that way because they stem from the midbrain.

Okay, nothing rocket science here!

So, let’s tackle yearning...

The Mesolimbic dopamine pathway is called the reward system. It underscores desire. It departs from the ventral tegmental area in the midbrain and arrives in the forebrain’s eventual striatal, more precisely in the nucleus accumbens and olfactory tubercle. And look, don’t worry if these big science words aren’t sticking in your memory, the names are not that vital to remember. Anyway, as the name suggests, the yearning head regulates incentive attention, the fact that something catches our desiring eyes, motivation, learning based on record, Pleasure, and fear — we say the limbic system, you say emotion. Easy enough!

The mesocortical dopamine pathway is called the control system. It underscores cognitive supervision of behavior. Think of it like the brains CEO charged with executive functions. It originates in the same ventral technical area of the middle brain which this time projects to the prefrontal cortex to the orbital and medial regions — we say the prefrontal cortex, you say cognition. Easy enough! So, drawing on Milenko at ALS 2015 review in the latest molecular neuropharmacology textbook, dopamine modulates information processing to maximize the organism's ability to obtain future rewards. Now, the critical takeaway here is that the ruling head can, but does not automatically keep the yearning head in check. We’re no strangers to uninhibited wanting.

Let’s see how to practically help control dopamine win more often against its desiring brother.

  1. Tool one in your kit is to have at least 7–8 hours of qualitative sleep per night. Now, this sleep is foundational. Sleep debt corrodes the baseline level of all dopamine, especially the control dopamine. Low dopamine means low motivation. Low control dopamine means low desire leveraging.
  2. Tool two in the kit is to safely expose yourself to 10 to 20 minutes of direct sunlight — ideally not through the window in the first hour after waking up, no later than 10:00 AM. This will sync your circadian clock to the environment and promote optimal levels of arousal. Dopamine is excitatory, remember? And it cannot be maximized if your nervous system is sleepy and down.
  3. Tool three, if you can tolerate it in just some caffeine in safe amounts roughly 2 hours after waking up with prolonged use, safe amounts of caffeine are scientifically shown to stimulate dopamine baseline levels, and this can only help control desire.
  4. Tool four is to shift the mental focus from the final reward, at the end of something, to the process of getting it. Now, this is challenging as it means teaching yourself to truly enjoy the effort even if strenuous or tedious, uncomfortable or painful. Despite sounding kind of masochistic, this is a potent cognitive tool. Recall all that dopamine wants is to maximize future rewards. If a lot of time passes until that reward is obtained, the relevant dopaminergic systems get kind of frustrated and lower their firing, and that makes the effort even more arduous and motivation less forceful.
  5. Tool five, teach your mind to believe in its abilities, even if it involves a tag of self-deception initially. Now, this isn’t a “you can do anything” mantra nonsense, but rather a robust sense of self-advocacy. It means you’re reasonably confident in your success which can function as a self-filling prophetic loop. Initial confidence breeds a minor early success which inspires greater confidence and produces more substantive later success. Do not underestimate the power of cumulative growth.

# Dopamine# Science# Psychology# Life# Education

Top writer in productivity, business, and self-improvement with 14k+ followers.

