The Myth of Sisyphus: Life Lessons from His Punishment in Today’s Life

Vector silhouette of Sisyphus with a big stone carried over his head. Licensable image under Public Domain via freesvg.org

In this article, we will be visiting an old tale that perhaps you heard before but maybe never took it to heart. We’re going to talk about “Sisyphus”. Let’s get ready to conquer the world and carry even the heaviest burdens with resilience, but what does building resilience look like? We’ll illustrate that in this article with a famous story, the one of Sisyphus, found in a 1942 philosophical essay written by the French philosopher, author, and journalist Albert Camus.

Basically, the story goes like this…

The gods condemned Sisyphus to roll a rock that had fallen from a tall mountain back up to the top for all eternity. Now, the gods felt that there was no harsher punishment they could have condemned him to. This endless, hopeless, futile labor, and if we’re to believe legendary Greek author Homer, Sisyphus was the wisest and most prudent of all mortals. However, according to another tradition, he seems to have leaned toward the profession of thief, but the nature of this crime or whether or not, he even was in criminal has divided opinions, but no matter the case, he was being punished for this eternal torment.

According to Albert Camus, not much is unknown about Sisyphus in hell. We only see the immense effort of a strained body to lift the huge stone to roll it and climb it up the same slope hundreds of times endlessly.

The face wrinkled and parsed; the cheek pressed against the stone.

The strain of the boulder that receives the block covered with clay.

The feet that prevented it from rolling, the arms that lifted up once again.

The repetition of the same process over and over again each and every day for eternity.

Can you see it? Can you feel the torment?

But the real tragedy is not the perpetual torment given by this futile repetition of the same task on an endless loop. This myth is tragic because its hero is conscious.

What would be his torment if it were accompanied at least for a short time by the hope of victory? Sounds familiar already, right? How many of us go through this endless torment day-to-day, month to month, year to year, with the same feeling telling you — it’s never going to end? The laborer of modern times performs the same work every day of their life, and their destiny seems no less absurd, but it only becomes tragic in those moments where our hero becomes conscious of their endeavor.

Sisyphus, a tributary to the gods, helpless and outraged knows his miserable condition in all of its magnitude. He has all the time in the world to contemplate it as he ascends time after time, but instead of breaking him and his spirit, the fact that he is aware, which should have been his torment, completes his victory. It gives the hero a unique opportunity, the ability to become resilient and enjoy the process instead of waiting for the reward at the end of the line.

In tackling daily tasks or huge projects, the motivation that we have when we start said task or project is going to fade away after some time. Things are going to start feeling tedious and the road to the end of it almost feels internal, but what can we do to overcome that?

Well, let’s talk about adrenaline and dopamine for this...

If all you do well, working toward a goal is to think about the goal, you’re basically training your mind to constantly think about how much further you have to go before you get your reward, and this increases your adrenaline levels and overtime this makes effort seem even more difficult than it actually is. What happens when you finally do get to the end of the road? Well, provided you indeed managed to get there, you will experience the satisfaction of having done your job, and the reward for your brain will be translated into increased levels of dopamine.

When you perceive effort — the brain produces adrenaline.

When you perceive satisfaction — the brain produces dopamine.

The more constant the levels of dopamine, the more resilient you can become in your work and the more prone you become to actually starting to feel satisfaction in the process, not just in the result.

In other words, when you are in control of your mind, you no longer need outside motivation or incentives. You are able to be consistent and understand the only way to look at things is in terms of process. If you can train your brain to get satisfaction from the process instead of the result, you can train it to constantly produce dopamine and keep the levels of adrenaline lower. Thus, giving you way more strength to overcome harder tasks or more complex problems that require your attention for longer periods of time. You have to understand there is no sun without a shadow. Likewise, you must know the day, but you also need to experience the night.

Let us now imagine Sisyphus at the foot of the mountain. Like him, we always return to our burden over and over again, but what we can learn from Sisyphus is the struggle itself can be enough to fill a human soul if the human brain becomes able to reframe the struggle.

Readers, you’ve got the power to do it!

P.S. Thank you for reading. You can consider following Entrepreneuria for more content like this.