Blackstone limits withdrawals at $125bn property fund as investors rush to exit

After a spike in redemption requests from investors looking to cash out exceeded the REIT's quarterly repurchase limit, Blackstone is restricting withdrawals from its $69 billion real estate investment fund.

An alarming sign that economic headwinds are developing in the commercial real estate markets is the stampede of investors attempting to liquidate their holdings at one of the biggest global private equity investment funds.

Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust has restrictions on how much money investors can withdraw in order to avoid being forced to sell their shares. Redeem request limits of 2% of net asset value every month and 5% per quarter have been exceeded, according to a letter from BREIT to investors on Thursday.

Redeem requests totaling $1.8 billion, or 2.7% of BREIT's net asset value, were received, exceeding the quarterly cap in November and December, according to BREIT.

Blackstone only granted 43% of the redemption requests it received in November, or $1.3 billion, to investors. Only 0.3% of the fund's net assets will be available for redemption this month, according to Blackstone, according to the letter.

“If BREIT receives elevated repurchase requests in the first quarter of 2023, BREIT intends to fulfill repurchases at the 2% of NAV monthly limit, subject to the 5% of NAV quarterly limit,” the letter said.

The news that withdrawals will be restricted caused Blackstone's stock price to drop 10% on Thursday.

Despite the fact that non-US investors only account for roughly 20% of the fund's assets, the Financial Times reported that about 70% of the redemption requests have originated from Asia.

Because the availability of monthly liquidity has been a key selling feature for Blackstone's real estate fund, JPMorgan analysts told FT that they anticipate "advisors will think twice before allocating new capital to the fund."

Additionally, the analysts predicted that the withdrawal restrictions may encourage more investors to request redemptions from BREIT.

The withdrawal cap provides context for a significant deal. Blackstone announced this week that it would sell its ownership of two hotels in Las Vegas for $5.65 billion. Because the purchase was mostly cash-based, it will provide the REIT with additional liquidity to handle the spike in fund withdrawals.

The greatest hotel-casino trade in Las Vegas this year saw Vici Properties, the majority owner of the MGM Grand Las Vegas and the Mandalay Bay, purchasing Blackstone's 49.9% share in both hotels for $5.5B.

According to a Wall Street Journal article, Blackstone would receive $1.27 billion in cash and Vici will take over Blackstone's portion of nearly $3 billion in debt.

Earlier this year, Blackstone sold the Cosmopolitan casino and hotel on the Las Vegas Strip for $5.65B, which the firm said was its most profitable transaction of a single asset.

“If there is good news, it is that BREIT has plenty of liquidity with what appears like a remote chance of being a forced seller,” JPMorgan said.

Source: Financial Times, Reuters