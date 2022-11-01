Elon Musk dissolves Twitter board, becomes new CEO

Elon Musk has named himself CEO of Twitter and abolished its board of directors, it was revealed in a company filing on Monday, as Twitter employees brace for huge layoffs under a new restructure that could target up to a quarter of the staff.

The Washington Post reported on Monday that Musk’s team has been discussing getting go of 25% of the company’s staff in the first round of layoffs.

According to reports, the software mogul is laying off workers while he overhauls the company he purchased last week for $44 billion. Celebrity lawyer Alex Spiro, a longstanding Musk legal adviser, spearheaded the conversations regarding the upcoming job reduction, according to the story.

After purchasing Twitter last week, Musk wasted no time consolidating power by removing many high-ranking personnel, including CEO Parag Agrawal, CFO Ned Segal, and VP of Legal Affairs and Policy Vijaya Gadde.

Musk has also sacked Twitter’s board of directors and installed himself as the board’s only member, it was revealed on Monday in a business filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Musk later indicated in a tweet that the dissolution of the board was “just temporary”.

Musk already altered his Twitter bio to “Chief Twit”, hinting to his new post.

Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The company had more than 7,000 employees at the end of 2021, according to a regulatory filing, and a quarter of the headcount corresponds to nearly 2,000 employees.

There have been rumors circulating for weeks that Musk intends to lay off a large portion of the social media company's employees. The Washington Post earlier stated Musk informed prospective investors he planned to cut over 75% of Twitter’s personnel in an effort to pay down the debt burden that has grown dramatically since the start of his acquisition.

Musk then rejected those accusations, telling colleagues he would not remove such a huge chunk of the staff.

The New York Times claimed on Saturday that Musk had ordered employment cuts across the corporation, with certain teams to be slashed more than others and that layoffs will take place before 1 November, when staff was slated to get stock awards as part of their remuneration. “This is false,” Musk tweeted in response to the news.

In April of this year, Musk began his attempt to acquire Twitter, but by July, the firm had "seriously halted recruiting" due to the internet industry downturn. Regardless of the Musk takeover, the company was expected to lay off about 25% of its workforce.

Since Musk launched his fight with Twitter earlier this year, trying to acquire it before attempting to back out over charges Twitter undervalued the number of bot and spam accounts on its network, the company and its employees have been living in a state of anxiety. After much deliberation, Musk chose to go through with the purchase and start his makeover of the company last week.

Employee morale has plummeted in recent months as a result of the controversy surrounding Musk's purchase of Twitter. Concerns have been raised regarding the effect of mass layoffs on Twitter's day-to-day operations, including the platform's security and safety measures, as a result of the rumors.

Source: CNN, REUTERS

