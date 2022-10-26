Twitter Is Losing Its “Heavy Tweeters” And Facing Trouble With Content

Wikimedia Commons

According to a Reuters exclusive, data from within Twitter indicates the company is having trouble holding on to the platform's most engaged and thus strategically important users. While Elon Musk is racing against the clock to finish his $44 billion deal to buy the company, the latest discovery highlights the obstacles he now faces.

A Twitter researcher wrote in an internal paper titled "Where did the Tweeters Go?" that the number of active tweeters has been in "absolute fall" since the start of the pandemic. Just 10% of all Twitter users post each month, but they're responsible for 90% of all tweets and 50% of all revenue. They check in on a daily basis and post on Twitter three or four times per week.

The study also revealed a change in focus among Twitter's most active English speakers over the course of the past two years. Users in this demographic are increasingly interested in bitcoin and "not safe for work" (NSFW) content rather than traditional media including news, sports, and entertainment. The advertising industry is likewise beginning to favor this type of material.

According to its investor letter, in the fourth quarter, the company received more advertising revenue from the United States than from any other market worldwide.

The most often discussed subjects on the microblogging platform are losing popularity. While there was an initial uptick in interest after the January 6 attack on the Capitol, that interest has subsequently waned. The study claims that users who once followed fashion blogs or celebrities like the Kardashians on Twitter have now abandoned those platforms in favor of TikTok and Instagram.

The corporation has also been caught off guard by the decline in popularity of e-sports and online streaming celebrities.

Twitter intends to look at "disturbing" user trends that the general increase in DAUs may have obscured. According to the records, the corporation plans to investigate the reduction in its most active consumers. No definitive findings were drawn from the study about the disappearance of the platform's power users.

A representative from Twitter said to Reuters, "We regularly conduct research on a wide variety of trends, which evolve based on what’s happening in the world. Our overall audience has continued to grow, reaching 238 million mDAU in Q2 2022."

Source: CNET, CNBC